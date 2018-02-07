2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy assets for the Arizona Diamondbacks

Other than Shelby Miller riding in on a white horse, everything that went wrong for the Diamondbacks during Dave Stewart's reign suddenly went right in 2018. A.J. Pollock stayed healthy. Zack Greinke delivered on his mega contract. Robbie Ray broke out. Ditto Zack Godley and Archie Bradley. The result was a 24-win improvement, and in a scenario in which the Dodgers don't exist, we may be hailing their 2017 as even more of a triumph.

In other words, they're really good. The talent is genuine and sure to impact the early rounds of your Fantasy draft, especially on the pitching side. Between Greinke, Ray, Godley, Taijuan Walker and Patrick Corbin, they don't have room to reintroduce Bradley, their top reliever from a year ago, to the starting rotation, which they've said in the past they intend to do. And Miller may be out of luck when he returns from Tommy John surgery.

The lineup isn't as deep, particularly if you agree with my assessment of Jake Lamb. J.D. Martinez is of course a big loss, but he was with the club only 2 1/2 months. The return of Yasmany Tomas gives the Diamondbacks a replacement power bat, though certainly an inferior one.

Players in Scott's Top 100 Prospects

Diamondbacks prospects 52 Jon Duplantier This upstart put together the minors' most impressive pitching line last year -- specifically, the lowest ERA since Justin Verlander in 2005 -- which is especially notable given that he spent half the season in the hitter-friendly California League. He has some durability concerns but isn't some fly-by-night, earning high marks for pitchability with his four-pitch arsenal.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Things to Know

The big question looming over every single player is whether the Diamondbacks will follow through on their plans to use the humidor they installed at Chase Field last season. The dry desert air has always made it a hitter-friendly environment, and dampening the baseballs would certainly counteract that effect. But would it go too far? Some research suggests it would, which should make you nervous about drafting any Diamondbacks hitter, but the available data is mostly limited to Coors Field. So no one really knows what the impact would be, and the lack of clarity from the front office on the matter means they may well have abandoned the idea.

Seeing as last year's saves leader, Fernando Rodney, is now in Minnesota, Archie Bradley would be the obvious choice to take over as closer if the Diamondbacks weren't still invested in converting him back to a starter someday. The more integral his bullpen role, the more difficult it becomes to remove him from it. Brad Boxberger, acquired this offseason from the Rays, was once an All-Star closer and finished strong last year, so Bradley's claim to the role may not be a foregone conclusion.

The return of both Yasmany Tomas and Chris Owings from season-ending injuries creates a logjam in both the corner outfield and middle infield spots, with Owings and Brandon Drury at the center of it given that they can transition back and forth. Owings could play shortstop, allowing Drury to man second base with Tomas left field, but 24-year-old Ketel Marte probably has first dibs at shortstop after the way he finished 2017. I'm thinking Drury is the odd man out after he underwhelmed as a power hitter last year, but he'll still get his share of at-bats.

Some of Robbie Ray's single-game strikeout totals in the second half suggest he may still be growing as a major-league pitcher, but if we accept the full-season numbers at face value, it's possible he overachieved last year with a .267 BABIP. You can attribute almost all of last year's improvement to that number, down from .352 in 2016, and I'm not sure either extreme is the most realistic scenario for 2018.



Though he didn't get to serve as the primary catcher at either of his two stops, Alex Avila looked like a hitter transformed, hitting the ball harder than ever (as hard as anyone in the league, in fact, according to FanGraphs) and elevating it like he did during his one standout season in 2011. He should get a larger share of the at-bats this year in what should be a more hitter-friendly environment, making him a sleeper of sorts.

Lineup & Rotation