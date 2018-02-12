2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy assets for the Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox have plenty of star power, but after some high-profile trades the last couple years, they're beginning to have trouble filling in the gaps, according to Scott White.
- Draft Prep Tiers: C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP
- Heath's Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
- Scott's Top 100 prospects | Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts | Dynasty Top 100
The Red Sox have made their bed, and now they're laying in it.
Seismic trades for Chris Sale, Craig Kimbrel, Tyler Thornburg, Drew Pomeranz and others have depleted the farm system to the point there are few tradeable assets and almost zero impact players on the horizon. So for now, their only solution to their problems is to throw money at them, and though they've tried this offseason with lofty pursuits of J.D. Martinez, Eric Hosmer and Eduardo Nunez, they've so far come up short.
Their problems are evident: a gaping hole at second base while Dustin Pedroia recovers from knee surgery, an untrustworthy back half of the starting lineup, some uninspiring fifth starter options, a lack of bullpen depth. They could use another bat. They could use another arm. They may not get either.
But before you come at me with claims of bias and Yankee fandom (not so -- the Braves are my team), I should point out they're still probably going to make the playoffs. They have a superstar bat (Mookie Betts), a superstar arm (Sale), two other starting pitchers with Cy Young resumes (David Price and Rick Porcello) and three up-and-coming hitters who may someday be in the MVP conversation (Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts).
They still have more great players than most teams. It's just that they're running short on good ones.
|Player
|Roto Rank
|H2H Rank
|Roto Pos Rank
|H2H Pos Rank
Mookie Betts BOS RF
|#8
|#8
|#5
|#5
Chris Sale BOS SP
|#16
|#14
|#3
|#3
Andrew Benintendi BOS LF
|#53
|#58
|#13
|#13
Craig Kimbrel BOS RP
|#66
|#83
|#2
|#2
David Price BOS SP
|#80
|#54
|#19
|#19
Rafael Devers BOS 3B
|#83
|#89
|#11
|#11
Xander Bogaerts BOS SS
|#89
|#90
|#7
|#7
Rick Porcello BOS SP
|#220
|#177
|#58
|#58
Drew Pomeranz BOS SP
|#222
|#181
|#60
|#60
Jackie Bradley BOS CF
|#235
|#238
|#60
|#53
Hanley Ramirez BOS DH
|#287
|NR
|#11 (at DH)
|#11 (at DH)
Players in Scott's Top 100 Prospects
|69
|Michael Chavis
| Chavis didn't live up to first-round expectations his first three years in the minors, but something clicked for him in a repeat stint at high Class A Salem, where he hit .318 with 17 homers and a 1.029 OPS in 59 games. He slipped a little at Double-A, but his power potential is no longer in question.
Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee
Things to Know
- David Price is the biggest question mark for 2018 after missing most of 2017 with vague elbow issues, which is usually how not-so-vague ones begin. But he returned for five relief appearances in September, several of the multi-inning variety, and more or less dominated. Given the dwindling number of aces in today's game, his chances of recapturing that form make him well worth a mid-round pick.
- Mookie Betts' 2017 production was a step back from his near-MVP 2016, but he still had 24 homers and 26 steals. He still struck out at an absurdly low rate and actually walked more than ever. He was still the 10th-best hitter in points leagues and the 17th-best in Rotisserie league despite the misfortune of a .268 BABIP, about 50 points lower than usual. We just witnessed his worst-case scenario, and it was a sight to behold.
- Though I wouldn't rule out another step forward for Xander Bogaerts, I feel like his stature exceeds his production at this point. The narrative surrounding him last season was that he wasn't the same after getting hit by a pitch in the wrist last July, but he wasn't hitting for power before then and was mostly subsisting on an inflated BABIP. A similar BABIP fueled one of his two "good" seasons and an out-of-character home run-to-fly ball rate fueled the other.
- Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers are both popular breakout picks for 2017, and I can't disagree in either case.
Lineup & Rotation
| Batting order
|1
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|2
|Andrew Benintendi
|LF
|3
|Mookie Betts
|RF
|4
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|5
|Hanley Ramirez
|DH
|6
|Mitch Moreland
|1B
|7
|Christian Vazquez
|C
|8
|Marco Hernandez
|2B
|9
|Jackie Bradley
|CF
|Pitchers
|SP
|Chris Sale
|SP
|David Price
|SP
|Rick Porcello
|SP
|Drew Pomeranz
|SP
|Steven Wright
|CL
|Craig Kimbrel
|RP
|Carson Smith
|RP
|Matt Barnes
-
Ranking Rays' Fantasy assets
The Rays have some good pieces already in place and another wave of talent coming. But how...
-
Ranking Rangers' Fantasy assets
The Rangers are a tough team to pin down, but Chris Towers tries to do it while previewing...
-
Darvish deal: What it says about Arrieta
Yu Darvish has a deal with the Cubs, which possibly reveals their thinking about a couple other...
-
NL-only H2H points mock draft
Our first foray into the NL side of things celebrates pitcher depth while exposing infield...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ranking Cubs' Fantasy assets
The Cubs were a near-unstoppable force en route to a World Series championship two years ago,...
Add a Comment