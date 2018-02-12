2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy assets for the Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox have made their bed, and now they're laying in it.

Seismic trades for Chris Sale, Craig Kimbrel, Tyler Thornburg, Drew Pomeranz and others have depleted the farm system to the point there are few tradeable assets and almost zero impact players on the horizon. So for now, their only solution to their problems is to throw money at them, and though they've tried this offseason with lofty pursuits of J.D. Martinez, Eric Hosmer and Eduardo Nunez, they've so far come up short.

Their problems are evident: a gaping hole at second base while Dustin Pedroia recovers from knee surgery, an untrustworthy back half of the starting lineup, some uninspiring fifth starter options, a lack of bullpen depth. They could use another bat. They could use another arm. They may not get either.

But before you come at me with claims of bias and Yankee fandom (not so -- the Braves are my team), I should point out they're still probably going to make the playoffs. They have a superstar bat (Mookie Betts), a superstar arm (Sale), two other starting pitchers with Cy Young resumes (David Price and Rick Porcello) and three up-and-coming hitters who may someday be in the MVP conversation (Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts).

They still have more great players than most teams. It's just that they're running short on good ones.

Players in Scott's Top 100 Prospects

Red Sox prospects 69 Michael Chavis Chavis didn't live up to first-round expectations his first three years in the minors, but something clicked for him in a repeat stint at high Class A Salem, where he hit .318 with 17 homers and a 1.029 OPS in 59 games. He slipped a little at Double-A, but his power potential is no longer in question.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

Things to Know

David Price is the biggest question mark for 2018 after missing most of 2017 with vague elbow issues, which is usually how not-so-vague ones begin. But he returned for five relief appearances in September, several of the multi-inning variety, and more or less dominated. Given the dwindling number of aces in today's game, his chances of recapturing that form make him well worth a mid-round pick.

Mookie Betts' 2017 production was a step back from his near-MVP 2016, but he still had 24 homers and 26 steals. He still struck out at an absurdly low rate and actually walked more than ever. He was still the 10th-best hitter in points leagues and the 17th-best in Rotisserie league despite the misfortune of a .268 BABIP, about 50 points lower than usual. We just witnessed his worst-case scenario, and it was a sight to behold.

Though I wouldn't rule out another step forward for Xander Bogaerts, I feel like his stature exceeds his production at this point. The narrative surrounding him last season was that he wasn't the same after getting hit by a pitch in the wrist last July, but he wasn't hitting for power before then and was mostly subsisting on an inflated BABIP. A similar BABIP fueled one of his two "good" seasons and an out-of-character home run-to-fly ball rate fueled the other.

Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers are both popular breakout picks for 2017, and I can't disagree in either case.

Lineup & Rotation