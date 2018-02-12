Play

2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy assets for the Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have a roster full of potential, and more is on the way.

The Chicago White Sox are hip deep in a rebuild, which shouldn't make it all that surprising that they're long on potential but short on guaranteed production. This is a team that is the darling of keeper and dynasty drafts, but outside of Jose Abreu, you may not see a White Sox player drafted in the first 10 rounds of your redraft league.

That doesn't mean we won't talk about them a lot throughout the year. The back half of their rotation is full of high upside arms like Carlos Rodon, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. Up the middle they have Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson, who both have far more upside than they've shown. And I haven't even mentioned the bevy of prospects who could be called up in June or July. 

This will be a club that's mentioned often in season as we hopefully see the raw talent they've accumulated start to translate into Fantasy value.

White Sox in my top 300
Player NameRoto RankH2H RankRoto Pos RankH2H Pos Rank
Jose Abreu CHW 1B
#69 #54 #10 #9
Yoan Moncada CHW 2B
#93 #154 #10 #14
Welington Castillo CHW C
#120 #198 #11 #14
Avisail Garcia CHW RF
#145 #214 #43 #52
Tim Anderson CHW SS
#227 NR #20 #26
Carlos Rodon CHW SP
#269 #240 #69 #70
Lucas Giolito CHW SP
#274 #239 #74 #69
Reynaldo Lopez CHW SP
NR #263 #79 #80
Joakim Soria CHW RP
#247 #253 #30 #27

Players in Scott's Top 100 Prospects

Players in Scott's Top-100 Prospects
4 Eloy Jimenez
A year ago, I foresaw Jimenez being at the very top of this year's list, and he's not far off, having entered the public consciousness with a light-shattering performance in the Carolina League home run derby last year. Maybe the minors' best overall hitter, it won't be long before he overtakes Jose Abreu as the best in Chicago. Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful
13 Michael Kopech
Most known for hitting 105 on the radar gun that one time, Kopech has recently learned to dial it back a little with devastating results. After issuing 6.1 walks per nine innings in his first 16 starts, he issued 1.9 over his final nine … with a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Scary stuff. Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful
36 Luis Robert
Robert brings a fair amount of experience from Cuba, where he began to make a name for himself at as young as 17, and he backed it up with staggering numbers for the White Sox's Dominican Summer League affiliate. He's kind of what Eloy Jimenez was two years ago, and may have a future just as bright. Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it
37 Alec Hansen
A stumble late in his college career ruined Hanson's chances of going first overall in 2016 and dropped him out of the first round altogether, but some mechanical tweaks have him rolling again with some of the best strikeout numbers in the minors. His command and secondary arsenal need some work, but the upside is evident. Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful
65 Dylan Cease
Though some evaluators fear Cease's two-pitch arsenal will force him to the bullpen, I look at it as a starting point for a player still kicking around the low minors. His are two exceptional pitches, judging from both the numbers and scouting reports, and he still has plenty of time to develop the changeup that will put him over the top. Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it
91 Dane Dunning
Dunning showed surprising bat-missing ability for a pitcher most known for inducing ground balls, putting together arguably the best season of anyone acquired in the Adam Eaton deal (which included higher-profile hurlers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez). He's interesting but still behind the eight ball in terms of upside. Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

Prospect notes from Scott White

Things to Know

  • Rodon is one of my early sleepers this season, especially now that he's finally throwing again. But the truth is, anyone in the back half of this White Sox rotation could turn into a league-winning value by June. That includes Kopech, who will start the year in the minors.
  • Moncada struggled as a rookie, but that's not enough to keep him off my breakouts list for 2018. Moncada has a power/speed combo that is rare for 2B, and his pedigree is undeniable.
  • You shouldn't bet on Avi Garcia repeating last year's .392 BABIP, and without it he's a pretty borderline Fantasy outfielder. 
  • Soria should be a solid source of saves at the very end of the draft, at least early in the year. If I had to make a list of relievers most likely to be traded (and become a set up man) he'd be near the top.

Lineup & Rotation

Batting order    
                
1 Tim Anderson SS
2 Yoan Moncada 2B
3 Jose Abreu 1B
4 Avisail Garcia RF
5 Welington Castillo C
6 Nicky Delmonico DH
7 Leury Garcia LF
8 Charlie Tilson CF
5 Yolmer Sanchez 3B
Pitchers                             
SP James Shields
SP Miguel Gonzalez
SP Lucas Giolito
SP Reynaldo Lopez
SP Carson Fulmer
CL Joakim Soria
RP Juan Minaya
RP Carlos Rodon
