2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy assets for the Cincinnati Reds

Judging strictly from the prospect rankings, the Reds' rebuild doesn't have the same traction as that of the Braves or White Sox, but their Fantasy assets are nonetheless increasing in number

It began in 2016 with Giants castoff Adam Duvall making the All-Star team, and continued last year with unexpected competence from Scooter Gennett, Eugenio Suarez and Scott Schebler. Or shoot, competence is an understatement. Gennett and Suarez were downright good.

These aren't the kinds of players who normally propel a rebuild. They're the stopgaps, intended only to keep the major-league roster respectable until the first wave of prospects arrives. But here they are giving us reason to care. It's not just Joey Votto and Billy Hamilton anymore.

The Reds haven't been as fortunate on the pitching end, having already debuted several prospects with mostly disastrous results. They were gifted Luis Castillo in the Dan Straily trade, though, and he has the look of an ace, showcasing a triple-digit fastball and brilliant changeup with plus control.

Players in Scott's Top 100 Prospects

Reds prospects 5 Nick Senzel After some early concern that his power was mostly manifesting as doubles, Senzel homered 10 times in 57 games following a midseason promotion to Double-A, giving the Phillies even more reason to regret passing him up with the first pick in the 2016 draft. Those Scott Rolen comps are looking more and more legit.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful 32 Hunter Greene A flashy prospect known for his ability to play both ways and hit 102 on the radar gun, Greene appears to be committed to pitching, where his best tool (the arm) will obviously get the most play. The potential is huge, but the secondary stuff in need of refinement and the injury risk, for as hard as he throws, ever-present.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it 33 Jesse Winker Winker hit as many home runs in a 47-game stay in the majors as in his last two minor-league seasons combined, and while your natural reaction may be to dismiss it as a fluke, note that he had a couple 15-homer seasons earlier in his minor-league career. He's a patient hitter and maybe just wasn't as willing to expand for minor-league junk.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: pencil him in 40 Taylor Trammell Trammell is one of those well-rounded prospects who don't always reveal themselves in the lower levels of the minors. Not only does he have the speed and the instincts to make the most of it, but he also knows how to take a walk and is built for power.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it 89 Tyler Mahle The numbers make Mahle out to be some sort of pitching prodigy -- one with two no-hitters, including a perfect game just last year, on his resume -- but the reality is he just has a really good fastball that he locates really well. The formula probably won't work as well in the majors and may ultimately force him to the bullpen.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Things to Know

Joey Votto's placement among the top four first basemen -- Paul Goldschmidt, Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo being the others -- is a matter of debate. At 34, he's by far the oldest of the group, which is enough for me to drop him to the back, but he was arguably the best last year in what was an unusually good season power-wise.

Jesse Winker is normally the kind of player rebuilding clubs hold up as a triumph, but with so many castoffs finding roots with the Reds, he presents a complication. Unless they find a taker for Billy Hamilton, one of Winker, Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler will have to sit, and Duvall and Schebler each hit 30 homers last year. The power Winker showed in his abbreviated debut was the final piece of the puzzle, making him potentially the best hitter this organization has developed since Joey Votto.

The rotation is a mess apart from Castillo. Anthony DeSclafani, Brandon Finnegan and Homer Bailey will get preferential treatment because of their experience, but all three missed the majority of last season with injuries. Among the healthier choices, Robert Stephenson would be my preference after he turned in a 2.50 ERA over his final 10 appearances, but walks remain an issue for the one-time top prospect. Any of Tyler Mahle, Sal Romano, Jackson Stephens, Rookie Davis, Amir Garrett and Cody Reed could come away with a job.

Scooter Gennett made history with an out-of-nowhere four-homer game June 6, which is what started earning him regular looks. From the time he entered the lineup June 18 through the end of the season -- so not even counting the four-homer game -- he had the fifth-most Head-to-Head points per game of any second baseman.

Though he was only drafted in 2016, Nick Senzel looks like a prospect on the fast track to the majors, but with the emergence of Eugenio Suarez, there isn't an obvious place for him to play. The Reds have discussed the idea of shifting him at second base, but Gennett presents another complication there. One way or another, Senzel is up in the second half.

With the Reds still a ways from competing, Raisel Iglesias is a candidate to be moved to a contender, and there isn't an obvious closer in waiting. While his ratios make him a cinch top-12 reliever, there's a possibility he's traded out of the one role that matters.

Lineup & Rotation