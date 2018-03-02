2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Royals sign Lucas Duda, does it matter for Fantasy?

The closer we get to the start of the season the more you have to worry about unsigned players simply not getting a job to start the year. That worry is now gone for Lucas Duda. Duda signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals, which I'm not sure anyone saw coming.

Kauffman Stadium is a pretty terrible park for left-handed power hitters, but it's not like Duda has ever played in a hitter's paradise. What the Royals do provide is a hole in the middle of their lineup, which is something Duda was unlikely to find in most locations. Duda has hit at least 27 home runs in three of his last four seasons and last year posted a career-best 42.1 percent hard contact rate.

If Duda stays healthy and logs 500 plate appearances you would expect near 30 home runs. It's also likely his batting average bounces back to a point where it doesn't hurt you as bad as it did last year. That makes him a worthwhile bat in the reserve rounds in a mixed Roto league and an asset in AL-only leagues that require a corner infielder.

Of course, the news isn't all positive for Fantasy value. Jorge Soler, Jorge Bonifacio, Hunter Dozier and Cheslor Cuthbert all look to be fighting for playing time at three spots (3B, RF, DH). Bonifacio did enough to keep his spot in 2017, but Soler is red hot to start Spring Training. Early in March it sure looks like Hunter Dozier will be the odd man out in April.

Players in Scott's Top 100 Prospects

None. In fact, there aren't a lot of prospects who could make an impact for the Royals in 2018. This is a system that is light on talent, and what talent it does have is at the lower levels.

Things to Know

I have Whit Merrifield listed as a center fielder above, but that is only because I can't believe the Royals won't give Raul Mondesi a chance to start the year in the major leagues. Mondesi is sitll just 22 years old and crushed Triple-A pitching in 2017. If I'm wrong, Merrifield goes back to second and Paulo Orlando may get a shot in center.

Wonder why I'm so low on Danny Duffy? I'm trying to figure out what everyone else likes so much. Duffy is a 29-year-old fly ball pitcher who has never topped 180 innings and has a career 7.7 K/9 as a starter. He won't get the benefit of Cain chasing down long drives and he won't win many games on a team that will struggle to win 70. I don't want him in my Fantasy rotation.

Duffy, Ian Kennedy and Jason Hammel are the only sure things in the Royals rotation right now. Expect a spring training battle for the No. 4 and No. 5 spots between Jake Junis, Jesse Hahn, Nathan Karns and Trevor Oaks.

Kelvin Herrera is a risky proposition as your closer. Yes, he has top-10 potential. But there are real reasons to question if he'll be a Royal all season, and if it's dealt to a contender it seems likely he'll be a setup man.

Lineup & Rotation