2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Mike Moustakas is a Royal again and it's not great for anyone in Fantasy

I'm sure Royals fans who own Mike Moustakas jerseys are thrilled that he is coming back to Kansas City. You can't say the same for the Fantasy community.

Moustakas' return places him back in a cavernous park with what likely be a worse lineup around him. For those that had dreams of him taking advantage of that short porch in New York, this is just about the worst case scenario. He'll need to repeat last year's career-high power numbers just to be a starting-caliber third baseman in Fantasy leagues. I don't expect he will.

But the bigger story of his return, and really the last couple of weeks for the Royals, is the diminishing odds that their sleepers hit. The team has added Lucas Duda, Jon Jay and Moustakas since this piece was first written. I came into the spring thinking that Raul Mondesi, Jorge Soler, Cheslor Cuthbert and Hunter Dozier all had deep sleeper appeal because of the plate appearances available. There looks to be only one job for those three now, unless Soler beats out Jorge Bonifacio in right field.

That drops those sleepers out of draft consideration in standard mixed leagues. Soler and Mondesi are still the two I'm most excited about, but Mondesi is dealing with yet another minor injury.

If there's a a benefit to this move it's that the Royals offense look more mediocre than terrible. That raises the upside for Danny Duffy and Kelvin Herrera, both of whom I'd dinged because of the prospects of starting and closing for one of the worst teams in baseball.

Players in Scott's Top 100 Prospects

None. In fact, there aren't a lot of prospects who could make an impact for the Royals in 2018. This is a system that is light on talent, and what talent it does have is at the lower levels.

Things to Know

Duffy, Ian Kennedy and Jason Hammel are the only sure things in the Royals rotation right now. Expect a spring training battle for the No. 4 and No. 5 spots between Jake Junis, Nathan Karns and Trevor Oaks.



Kelvin Herrera is still a risky proposition as your closer. Yes, he has top-10 potential. But there are real reasons to question if he'll be a Royal all season, and if it's dealt to a contender it seems likely he'll be a setup man.

Lineup & Rotation