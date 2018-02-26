2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Logan Morrison lands in Minnesota, deepens their lineup

Remember when hitting 38 home runs was a big deal? Logan Morrison probably wishes it still was. The 30 year-old lefty was unable to capitalize on his career year and settled on a deal for $5.5 million with the Twins. While it's not great for Morrison, it's a coup for a Twins lineup that just got much deeper.

I don't believe in the breakout anymore than the rest of baseball and this signing didn't exactly make Morrison rocket up my draft board. It's also a negative for both Robbie Grossman and Eduardo Escobar, who were competing to be a part of the every day lineup.

What this signing should do is add to the run potential for the offense and make this a more difficult matchup for right-handed starting pitchers. Much like the Jake Odorizzi signing, it probably means more for the Twins organization than the Fantasy world.

One thing to watch is Miguel Sano. Sano is not in shape and he's working his way back from an injury. He's also dealing with an off field issue. This move will make it easier for the Twins to move slowly with Sano and helps soften the blow if he misses time. Other than than, it's a great deal for Twins fans that doesn't move the needle in Fantasy.





The first overall pick in the 2017 draft comes with all the tools you'd expect, projected to grow into power while already demonstrating good instincts on the bases, and has uncommon plate discipline for a teenager. He's obviously a long way off, but he's a wise investment in dynasty leagues. Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it 2

Gordon's stock has fallen as he has climbed the minor-league ladder, in part because he has yet to develop a standout tool, unlike his brother Dee Gordon . He's sort of average at everything, which may still result in an above-average Fantasy option if he sticks at shortstop. It doesn't help that he hit .219 over the final three months last year. Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful 3

Part of me wants to rank Gonsalves higher based on his body of work -- he has a 2.39 ERA over his past three seasons -- but the scouts have always been less than enamored with him and his middling velocity. Still, deceptive lefties with plus changeups have been known to slip through the cracks, so don't sleep on this one. Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Just how good could Berrios be this year? As I wrote in my breakouts column

The Twins bullpen should be a good source of saves, but I don't feel confident in which reliever will have the most. We've been betting against Fernando Rodney for a long time, but he's usually just good enough to keep his job. Addison Reed is a good late-round pick in AL-only Roto because I expect him to get a run at closer some time this year.

Jorge Polanco didn't make my breakout column like Berrios and Buxton, but he'll probably be undervalued. He stole 13 bases In just 133 games last year, and with his low K rate should have a much better average than last year's .256.

Ervin Santana is a big faller since I first wrote this. He was due for some monster regression as is, and now he may not be ready until mid-May. I'm not completely sold that Santana needs to be drafted in either format.

