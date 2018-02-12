2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ranking the Fantasy assets for the Minnesota Twins

Any time you see a team make a surprise run to the postseason a year or two ahead of schedule, it's a pretty safe bet that team will regress the following season. While that might be true for the Minnesota Twins in 2018, it doesn't change the fact that they still have several young players on the roster with huge potential they've yet to fulfill.

Miguel Sano still has 50-HR potential. Byron Buxton could be a 30-30 guy. Jose Berrios looks a whole lot like a future ace. If all three reach their potential, they'll carry the Twins, and Fantasy owners, to another postseason.





Players in Scott's Top 100 Prospects 1

The first overall pick in the 2017 draft comes with all the tools you'd expect, projected to grow into power while already demonstrating good instincts on the bases, and has uncommon plate discipline for a teenager. He's obviously a long way off, but he's a wise investment in dynasty leagues. Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it 2

Gordon's stock has fallen as he has climbed the minor-league ladder, in part because he has yet to develop a standout tool, unlike his brother Dee Gordon . He's sort of average at everything, which may still result in an above-average Fantasy option if he sticks at shortstop. It doesn't help that he hit .219 over the final three months last year. Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful 3

Part of me wants to rank Gonsalves higher based on his body of work -- he has a 2.39 ERA over his past three seasons -- but the scouts have always been less than enamored with him and his middling velocity. Still, deceptive lefties with plus changeups have been known to slip through the cracks, so don't sleep on this one. Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

*Prospect notes from Scott White

Things to Know

The Twins bullpen should be a good source of saves, but I don't feel confident in which reliever will have the most. We've been betting against Fernando Rodney for a long time, but he's usually just good enough to keep his job. Addison Reed is a good late-round pick in AL-only Roto because I expect him to get a run at closer some time this year.

Jorge Polanco didn't make my breakout column like Berrios and Buxton, but he'll probably be undervalued. He stole 13 bases In just 133 games last year, and with his low K rate should have a much better average than last year's .256.

Lineup & Rotation