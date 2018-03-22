2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ranking the top 12 non-closers as sleeper sources for holds and saves

Had enough closer talk?

Yeah, that's old hat. And too narrow. Only 30 relievers are in line for saves at any point in time, but in leagues of real size, more are rostered than that. They're drafted for speculative saves, ERA and WHIP help, strikeouts to some degree. And then there are leagues that straight-up reward holds -- I kid you not.

So while the save is still front and center when analyzing relievers, other factors come into play. And it's high time we addressed some of those relievers who aren't sure bets for saves.

Of course, in basically every format, getting saves is still better than not getting saves, and so the potential for saves is still a major consideration here, as is the potential for transitioning to a starting role. But above all, these relievers are good. Even if they never get saves or starts, they bring something to the table.

Note that I've excluded relievers from teams that have yet to settle on a closer, which include the Diamondbacks, Angels, Cardinals and White Sox. Archie Bradley, Blake Parker, Dominic Leone and Nate Jones might have cracked this list otherwise, but by next week, we may well be drafting them for saves.

And that would defeat the purpose, wouldn't it?

Few transitions are as obvious as the one the Braves have planned for A.J. Minter, who has earned comparisons ranging from Craig Kimbrel to Billy Wagner. Arodys Vizcaino is competent in the role, so there's no need to accelerate the timetable for a pitcher with all of 15 major-league innings to his name. The door will open for him sooner than later, though, and you'll enjoy some elite ratios in the meantime.

With the number of arms the Brewers brought in this offseason, it was easy for them to commit to Josh Hader in a relief role at the start of spring training, but I don't think it was one of those forever and ever sort of deals. His biggest hurdle coming out of the minors was control, but the strides he made down the stretch last year, issuing three walks over his final 22 1/3 innings, have carried over to this spring. If he keeps refining his changeup, the attrition of the regular season could earn him a shot.

Unlike Minter and Hader, there isn't much hope for Andrew Miller moving into a more impactful role, but he may well be the most talented reliever in baseball. He gets drafted ahead of some closers in category leagues for the ratio help and should be one of the top holds guys in leagues where those matter. Plus, there's always a chance Cody Allen gets hurt.

I could have excluded all Rangers for the same reason I excluded all Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Angels and White Sox. The difference is the Rangers don't seem to like anyone as the closer, which means they're either on a Greg Holland collision course or planning to go by committee. The knock on Kela is durability and the fear he won't be able to pitch enough consecutive days to last in the role, but sooner or later, they have to realize he's their best option.

Most of Peacock's 2017 numbers were compiled as a starter, but he had a 1.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a reliever, which is what earned him his shot as a starter in the first place. And I don't think we've seen the last of him as a starter either, given Dallas Keuchel's health concerns and innings concerns for Lance McCullers and Charlie Morton's. Peacock is worth stashing for the inevitable move back.

Though regarded in recent years as the right-handed equivalent of Miller, Betances stumbled to the finish line last year and hasn't been as reliable as No. 3 on this list. Still, he's a multi-inning threat with as much strikeout potential as any reliever, so he's usually good for a strikeout total that rivals some starting pitchers, just with better ratios

The second-coming of Betances? You could argue Chris Devenski is more Betances than even Betances now in terms of filling the non-traditional multi-inning role, but of course, he hasn't done it as long as Betances. He's also probably lower in his team's pecking order for saves.

Speaking of pecking orders for saves, David Robertson appears to have overtaken Betances as the backup to Aroldis Chapman, though he certainly excelled in a lower-leverage role after rejoining the Yankees midway through last season. He's back to being a relief ace and should be a holds hog as well.

Thought to be the favorite for saves in Miami before Don Mattingly dropped the Brad Ziegler bomb on us, Barraclough is nonetheless first in line whenever Ziegler gets traded, has more back issues or pitches like he's 38. And while the strikeout rate and WHIP both took a turn for the worse last year, he had a 2.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings over the final two months. He might rank higher if not for the presence of Drew Steckenrider, who could also emerge as a viable closer candidate.

Green was unbelievable out of the bullpen last season but got stretched out as a starter early this spring, and while that transition never gained much momentum, you have to wonder if the Yankees will leave well enough alone -- and whether it'd be a good or bad thing in Fantasy. A lot of questions here, such as can he do it again, what makes his fastball so difficult to hit, and will he fill a role that earns him some holds?

There was some question earlier this spring whether the Mets would lean on Jeurys Familia or A.J. Ramos in the ninth inning (pitching coach Dave Eiland eventually clarified it would be Familia), but neither is the best reliever in the Mets bullpen. Anthony Swarzak, who signed to a two-year deal this offseason, may well be after a breakout season that survived a jump from the AL to the NL in July. His increased slider usage -- more than his fastball, even! -- is explanation enough for me.

We all believe Brad Brach is going to fill in for Zach Britton, who ruptured his Achilles in the offseason and may be out until the All-Star break. But Brach wasn't exactly lights-out last season, his strikeout rate dropping and walk rate rising to give him a 3.58 FIP. Mychal Givens would seem to be a reasonable fallback option, and even if he never gets his chance to close, he's a high-volume reliever in the mold of Betances and Devenski.