2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ohtani, Acuna star in prospects draft
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna were off the board, things got interesting. Check out the results.
Have you played in a dynasty league yet? They're all the rage these days. Nothing comes closer to simulating the GM experience, and isn't that the heart of Fantasy Baseball?
We're making a concerted effort to represent it more in our content this draft prep season, what with a dynasty-specific top 100 and prospect rankings both combined and position-by-position. But you know what else is at the heart of Fantasy Baseball? The draft.
So here it is: our first ever prospects-only draft.
Not all dynasty leagues distribute prospects this way – and rest assured, this won't be our only dynasty-themed mock for 2018 – but many do separate the prospects from the major-leaguers. And so that's what we've done here.
To qualify for this draft, a player:
- Must not have more than 130 at-bats in the majors
- Must not have more than 50 innings in the majors
- Must not have spent more than 45 days on the active roster (September excluded)
- Must be under contract with a major-league organization
And here's who took part in this draft:
- Ralph Lifshitz, Razzball
- George Maselli, CBS Sports
- Chris Welsh, In This League podcast
- Scott White, CBS Sports
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports
- Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports
- Michael Hurcomb, CBS Sports
- Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
- malamoney, Razzball
- R.J. White, CBS Sports
- Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
- Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
You'll notice some owners went all-out for upside. Others targeted prospects with a more immediate payoff. I tried to strike a balance between the two, the nature of prospects being that there are no sure things anyway. This time a year ago, Rhys Hoskins was seen as more of an "immediate payoff" than an "upside" guy, and now every dynasty owner wishes he had him.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Ralph Lifshitz
|S. Ohtani SP LAA
|2
|George Maselli
|R. Acuna CF ATL
|3
|Chris Welsh
|V. Guerrero 3B TOR
|4
|Scott White
|G. Torres SS NYY
|5
|Chris Towers
|E. Jimenez RF CHW
|6
|Jeff Tobin
|N. Senzel 3B CIN
|7
|Michael Hurcomb
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|8
|Adam Aizer
|V. Robles RF WAS
|9
|malamoney
|A. Reyes SP STL
|10
|R.J. White
|F. Tatis SS SD
|11
|Heath Cummings
|B. Rodgers SS COL
|12
|Jamey Eisenberg
|F. Mejia C CLE
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Honeywell SP TB
|14
|Heath Cummings
|L. Brinson CF MIA
|15
|R.J. White
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|16
|malamoney
|W. Buehler RP LAD
|17
|Adam Aizer
|A. Hays RF BAL
|18
|Michael Hurcomb
|M. Gore SP SD
|19
|Jeff Tobin
|K. Tucker CF HOU
|20
|Chris Towers
|J. Crawford 3B PHI
|21
|Scott White
|R. Lewis SS MIN
|22
|Chris Welsh
|F. Whitley SP HOU
|23
|George Maselli
|R. McMahon 1B COL
|24
|Ralph Lifshitz
|W. Calhoun LF TEX
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Ralph Lifshitz
|T. Trammell LF CIN
|26
|George Maselli
|A. Puk SP OAK
|27
|Chris Welsh
|L. Robert CF CHW
|28
|Scott White
|L. Gohara SP ATL
|29
|Chris Towers
|S. Kingery 2B PHI
|30
|Jeff Tobin
|W. Adames SS TB
|31
|Michael Hurcomb
|T. McKenzie SP CLE
|32
|Adam Aizer
|M. Keller SP PIT
|33
|malamoney
|A. Verdugo CF LAD
|34
|R.J. White
|H. Greene SP CIN
|35
|Heath Cummings
|J. Winker RF CIN
|36
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Sanchez SP PHI
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Wright SP ATL
|38
|Heath Cummings
|J. Soto RF WAS
|39
|R.J. White
|B. McKay 1B TB
|40
|malamoney
|M. Baez SP SD
|41
|Adam Aizer
|A. Hansen SP CHW
|42
|Michael Hurcomb
|J. Flaherty SP STL
|43
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Adell LF LAA
|44
|Chris Towers
|C. Adams SP NYY
|45
|Scott White
|F. Barreto SS OAK
|46
|Chris Welsh
|M. Chavis 3B BOS
|47
|George Maselli
|E. Florial CF NYY
|48
|Ralph Lifshitz
|A. Alford LF TOR
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Ralph Lifshitz
|A. Meadows CF PIT
|50
|George Maselli
|M. Soroka SP ATL
|51
|Chris Welsh
|L. Taveras CF TEX
|52
|Scott White
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|53
|Chris Towers
|K. Allard SP ATL
|54
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Mateo SS OAK
|55
|Michael Hurcomb
|K. Hiura 2B MIL
|56
|Adam Aizer
|K. Lewis CF SEA
|57
|malamoney
|K. Maitan SS ATL
|58
|R.J. White
|K. Ruiz C LAD
|59
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andujar 3B NYY
|60
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Duplantier SP ARI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jamey Eisenberg
|F. Perez SP HOU
|62
|Heath Cummings
|Y. Alvarez LF HOU
|63
|R.J. White
|D. Fowler RF OAK
|64
|malamoney
|J. Sheffield SP NYY
|65
|Adam Aizer
|L. Urias SS SD
|66
|Michael Hurcomb
|H. Ramos CF SF
|67
|Jeff Tobin
|C. Kelly C STL
|68
|Chris Towers
|C. Quantrill SP SD
|69
|Scott White
|M. Harrison CF MIA
|70
|Chris Welsh
|J. Sanchez LF TB
|71
|George Maselli
|I. Anderson SP ATL
|72
|Ralph Lifshitz
|J. Rosario CF SD
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Ralph Lifshitz
|J. Luzardo SP OAK
|74
|George Maselli
|A. Faedo SP DET
|75
|Chris Welsh
|C. Kieboom SS WAS
|76
|Scott White
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|77
|Chris Towers
|J. Bauers LF TB
|78
|Jeff Tobin
|C. Burnes SP MIL
|79
|Michael Hurcomb
|S. Gonsalves SP MIN
|80
|Adam Aizer
|D. Cease SP CHW
|81
|malamoney
|J. Groome SP BOS
|82
|R.J. White
|R. Mountcastle SS BAL
|83
|Heath Cummings
|T. O'Neill LF STL
|84
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Y. Alvarez SP LAD
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Manning SP DET
|86
|Heath Cummings
|C. Shaw LF SF
|87
|R.J. White
|A. Morejon SP SD
|88
|malamoney
|T. Mahle SP CIN
|89
|Adam Aizer
|N. Gordon SS MIN
|90
|Michael Hurcomb
|C. Stewart LF DET
|91
|Jeff Tobin
|Y. Diaz RF LAD
|92
|Chris Towers
|J. Luplow RF PIT
|93
|Scott White
|J. Jones CF LAA
|94
|Chris Welsh
|B. Marsh RF LAA
|95
|George Maselli
|W. Javier SS MIN
|96
|Ralph Lifshitz
|C. Welker 3B COL
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Ralph Lifshitz
|J. Ortiz RF PHI
|98
|George Maselli
|A. Alzolay SP CHC
|99
|Chris Welsh
|N. Pratto 1B KC
|100
|Scott White
|A. Minter RP ATL
|101
|Chris Towers
|C. Arroyo 3B TB
|102
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Alfaro C PHI
|103
|Michael Hurcomb
|B. Rooker LF MIN
|104
|Adam Aizer
|J. De Leon RP TB
|105
|malamoney
|M. Moniak CF PHI
|106
|R.J. White
|S. Alcantara RP MIA
|107
|Heath Cummings
|S. Matias RF KC
|108
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Sisco C BAL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Moran 1B PIT
|110
|Heath Cummings
|K. Lee CF KC
|111
|R.J. White
|B. Phillips CF MIL
|112
|malamoney
|M. Fried RP ATL
|113
|Adam Aizer
|D. Dunning SP CHW
|114
|Michael Hurcomb
|E. White 1B SEA
|115
|Jeff Tobin
|J. Siri CF CIN
|116
|Chris Towers
|J. Guzman SP NYY
|117
|Scott White
|P. Smith 1B ARI
|118
|Chris Welsh
|A. Baddoo CF MIN
|119
|George Maselli
|V. Caratini C CHC
|120
|Ralph Lifshitz
|G. Arias SS SD
|Ralph Lifshitz
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Ohtani SP LAA
|2
|24
|W. Calhoun LF TEX
|3
|25
|T. Trammell LF CIN
|4
|48
|A. Alford LF TOR
|5
|49
|A. Meadows CF PIT
|6
|72
|J. Rosario CF SD
|7
|73
|J. Luzardo SP OAK
|8
|96
|C. Welker 3B COL
|9
|97
|J. Ortiz RF PHI
|10
|120
|G. Arias SS SD
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|R. Acuna CF ATL
|2
|23
|R. McMahon 1B COL
|3
|26
|A. Puk SP OAK
|4
|47
|E. Florial CF NYY
|5
|50
|M. Soroka SP ATL
|6
|71
|I. Anderson SP ATL
|7
|74
|A. Faedo SP DET
|8
|95
|W. Javier SS MIN
|9
|98
|A. Alzolay SP CHC
|10
|119
|V. Caratini C CHC
|Chris Welsh
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|V. Guerrero 3B TOR
|2
|22
|F. Whitley SP HOU
|3
|27
|L. Robert CF CHW
|4
|46
|M. Chavis 3B BOS
|5
|51
|L. Taveras CF TEX
|6
|70
|J. Sanchez LF TB
|7
|75
|C. Kieboom SS WAS
|8
|94
|B. Marsh RF LAA
|9
|99
|N. Pratto 1B KC
|10
|118
|A. Baddoo CF MIN
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|G. Torres SS NYY
|2
|21
|R. Lewis SS MIN
|3
|28
|L. Gohara SP ATL
|4
|45
|F. Barreto SS OAK
|5
|52
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|6
|69
|M. Harrison CF MIA
|7
|76
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|8
|93
|J. Jones CF LAA
|9
|100
|A. Minter RP ATL
|10
|117
|P. Smith 1B ARI
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|E. Jimenez RF CHW
|2
|20
|J. Crawford 3B PHI
|3
|29
|S. Kingery 2B PHI
|4
|44
|C. Adams SP NYY
|5
|53
|K. Allard SP ATL
|6
|68
|C. Quantrill SP SD
|7
|77
|J. Bauers LF TB
|8
|92
|J. Luplow RF PIT
|9
|101
|C. Arroyo 3B TB
|10
|116
|J. Guzman SP NYY
|Jeff Tobin
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|N. Senzel 3B CIN
|2
|19
|K. Tucker CF HOU
|3
|30
|W. Adames SS TB
|4
|43
|J. Adell LF LAA
|5
|54
|J. Mateo SS OAK
|6
|67
|C. Kelly C STL
|7
|78
|C. Burnes SP MIL
|8
|91
|Y. Diaz RF LAD
|9
|102
|J. Alfaro C PHI
|10
|115
|J. Siri CF CIN
|Michael Hurcomb
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|2
|18
|M. Gore SP SD
|3
|31
|T. McKenzie SP CLE
|4
|42
|J. Flaherty SP STL
|5
|55
|K. Hiura 2B MIL
|6
|66
|H. Ramos CF SF
|7
|79
|S. Gonsalves SP MIN
|8
|90
|C. Stewart LF DET
|9
|103
|B. Rooker LF MIN
|10
|114
|E. White 1B SEA
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|V. Robles RF WAS
|2
|17
|A. Hays RF BAL
|3
|32
|M. Keller SP PIT
|4
|41
|A. Hansen SP CHW
|5
|56
|K. Lewis CF SEA
|6
|65
|L. Urias SS SD
|7
|80
|D. Cease SP CHW
|8
|89
|N. Gordon SS MIN
|9
|104
|J. De Leon RP TB
|10
|113
|D. Dunning SP CHW
|malamoney
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|A. Reyes SP STL
|2
|16
|W. Buehler RP LAD
|3
|33
|A. Verdugo CF LAD
|4
|40
|M. Baez SP SD
|5
|57
|K. Maitan SS ATL
|6
|64
|J. Sheffield SP NYY
|7
|81
|J. Groome SP BOS
|8
|88
|T. Mahle SP CIN
|9
|105
|M. Moniak CF PHI
|10
|112
|M. Fried RP ATL
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|F. Tatis SS SD
|2
|15
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|3
|34
|H. Greene SP CIN
|4
|39
|B. McKay 1B TB
|5
|58
|K. Ruiz C LAD
|6
|63
|D. Fowler RF OAK
|7
|82
|R. Mountcastle SS BAL
|8
|87
|A. Morejon SP SD
|9
|106
|S. Alcantara RP MIA
|10
|111
|B. Phillips CF MIL
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|B. Rodgers SS COL
|2
|14
|L. Brinson CF MIA
|3
|35
|J. Winker RF CIN
|4
|38
|J. Soto RF WAS
|5
|59
|M. Andujar 3B NYY
|6
|62
|Y. Alvarez LF HOU
|7
|83
|T. O'Neill LF STL
|8
|86
|C. Shaw LF SF
|9
|107
|S. Matias RF KC
|10
|110
|K. Lee CF KC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|F. Mejia C CLE
|2
|13
|B. Honeywell SP TB
|3
|36
|S. Sanchez SP PHI
|4
|37
|K. Wright SP ATL
|5
|60
|J. Duplantier SP ARI
|6
|61
|F. Perez SP HOU
|7
|84
|Y. Alvarez SP LAD
|8
|85
|M. Manning SP DET
|9
|108
|C. Sisco C BAL
|10
|109
|C. Moran 1B PIT
