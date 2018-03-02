2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ohtani, Acuna star in prospects draft

We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna were off the board, things got interesting. Check out the results.

Have you played in a dynasty league yet? They're all the rage these days. Nothing comes closer to simulating the GM experience, and isn't that the heart of Fantasy Baseball?

We're making a concerted effort to represent it more in our content this draft prep season, what with a dynasty-specific top 100 and prospect rankings both combined and position-by-position. But you know what else is at the heart of Fantasy Baseball? The draft.

So here it is: our first ever prospects-only draft.

Not all dynasty leagues distribute prospects this way – and rest assured, this won't be our only dynasty-themed mock for 2018 – but many do separate the prospects from the major-leaguers. And so that's what we've done here.

To qualify for this draft, a player:

  1. Must not have more than 130 at-bats in the majors
  2. Must not have more than 50 innings in the majors
  3. Must not have spent more than 45 days on the active roster (September excluded)
  4. Must be under contract with a major-league organization

And here's who took part in this draft:

  1. Ralph Lifshitz, Razzball
  2. George Maselli, CBS Sports
  3. Chris Welsh, In This League podcast
  4. Scott White, CBS Sports
  5. Chris Towers, CBS Sports
  6. Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports
  7. Michael Hurcomb, CBS Sports
  8. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
  9. malamoney, Razzball
  10. R.J. White, CBS Sports
  11. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
  12. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

You'll notice some owners went all-out for upside. Others targeted prospects with a more immediate payoff. I tried to strike a balance between the two, the nature of prospects being that there are no sure things anyway. This time a year ago, Rhys Hoskins was seen as more of an "immediate payoff" than an "upside" guy, and now every dynasty owner wishes he had him.

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Ralph Lifshitz S. Ohtani SP LAA
2 George Maselli R. Acuna CF ATL
3 Chris Welsh V. Guerrero 3B TOR
4 Scott White G. Torres SS NYY
5 Chris Towers E. Jimenez RF CHW
6 Jeff Tobin N. Senzel 3B CIN
7 Michael Hurcomb B. Bichette SS TOR
8 Adam Aizer V. Robles RF WAS
9 malamoney A. Reyes SP STL
10 R.J. White F. Tatis SS SD
11 Heath Cummings B. Rodgers SS COL
12 Jamey Eisenberg F. Mejia C CLE
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jamey Eisenberg B. Honeywell SP TB
14 Heath Cummings L. Brinson CF MIA
15 R.J. White M. Kopech SP CHW
16 malamoney W. Buehler RP LAD
17 Adam Aizer A. Hays RF BAL
18 Michael Hurcomb M. Gore SP SD
19 Jeff Tobin K. Tucker CF HOU
20 Chris Towers J. Crawford 3B PHI
21 Scott White R. Lewis SS MIN
22 Chris Welsh F. Whitley SP HOU
23 George Maselli R. McMahon 1B COL
24 Ralph Lifshitz W. Calhoun LF TEX
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Ralph Lifshitz T. Trammell LF CIN
26 George Maselli A. Puk SP OAK
27 Chris Welsh L. Robert CF CHW
28 Scott White L. Gohara SP ATL
29 Chris Towers S. Kingery 2B PHI
30 Jeff Tobin W. Adames SS TB
31 Michael Hurcomb T. McKenzie SP CLE
32 Adam Aizer M. Keller SP PIT
33 malamoney A. Verdugo CF LAD
34 R.J. White H. Greene SP CIN
35 Heath Cummings J. Winker RF CIN
36 Jamey Eisenberg S. Sanchez SP PHI
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jamey Eisenberg K. Wright SP ATL
38 Heath Cummings J. Soto RF WAS
39 R.J. White B. McKay 1B TB
40 malamoney M. Baez SP SD
41 Adam Aizer A. Hansen SP CHW
42 Michael Hurcomb J. Flaherty SP STL
43 Jeff Tobin J. Adell LF LAA
44 Chris Towers C. Adams SP NYY
45 Scott White F. Barreto SS OAK
46 Chris Welsh M. Chavis 3B BOS
47 George Maselli E. Florial CF NYY
48 Ralph Lifshitz A. Alford LF TOR
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Ralph Lifshitz A. Meadows CF PIT
50 George Maselli M. Soroka SP ATL
51 Chris Welsh L. Taveras CF TEX
52 Scott White A. Riley 3B ATL
53 Chris Towers K. Allard SP ATL
54 Jeff Tobin J. Mateo SS OAK
55 Michael Hurcomb K. Hiura 2B MIL
56 Adam Aizer K. Lewis CF SEA
57 malamoney K. Maitan SS ATL
58 R.J. White K. Ruiz C LAD
59 Heath Cummings M. Andujar 3B NYY
60 Jamey Eisenberg J. Duplantier SP ARI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jamey Eisenberg F. Perez SP HOU
62 Heath Cummings Y. Alvarez LF HOU
63 R.J. White D. Fowler RF OAK
64 malamoney J. Sheffield SP NYY
65 Adam Aizer L. Urias SS SD
66 Michael Hurcomb H. Ramos CF SF
67 Jeff Tobin C. Kelly C STL
68 Chris Towers C. Quantrill SP SD
69 Scott White M. Harrison CF MIA
70 Chris Welsh J. Sanchez LF TB
71 George Maselli I. Anderson SP ATL
72 Ralph Lifshitz J. Rosario CF SD
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Ralph Lifshitz J. Luzardo SP OAK
74 George Maselli A. Faedo SP DET
75 Chris Welsh C. Kieboom SS WAS
76 Scott White B. Woodruff SP MIL
77 Chris Towers J. Bauers LF TB
78 Jeff Tobin C. Burnes SP MIL
79 Michael Hurcomb S. Gonsalves SP MIN
80 Adam Aizer D. Cease SP CHW
81 malamoney J. Groome SP BOS
82 R.J. White R. Mountcastle SS BAL
83 Heath Cummings T. O'Neill LF STL
84 Jamey Eisenberg Y. Alvarez SP LAD
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jamey Eisenberg M. Manning SP DET
86 Heath Cummings C. Shaw LF SF
87 R.J. White A. Morejon SP SD
88 malamoney T. Mahle SP CIN
89 Adam Aizer N. Gordon SS MIN
90 Michael Hurcomb C. Stewart LF DET
91 Jeff Tobin Y. Diaz RF LAD
92 Chris Towers J. Luplow RF PIT
93 Scott White J. Jones CF LAA
94 Chris Welsh B. Marsh RF LAA
95 George Maselli W. Javier SS MIN
96 Ralph Lifshitz C. Welker 3B COL
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Ralph Lifshitz J. Ortiz RF PHI
98 George Maselli A. Alzolay SP CHC
99 Chris Welsh N. Pratto 1B KC
100 Scott White A. Minter RP ATL
101 Chris Towers C. Arroyo 3B TB
102 Jeff Tobin J. Alfaro C PHI
103 Michael Hurcomb B. Rooker LF MIN
104 Adam Aizer J. De Leon RP TB
105 malamoney M. Moniak CF PHI
106 R.J. White S. Alcantara RP MIA
107 Heath Cummings S. Matias RF KC
108 Jamey Eisenberg C. Sisco C BAL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jamey Eisenberg C. Moran 1B PIT
110 Heath Cummings K. Lee CF KC
111 R.J. White B. Phillips CF MIL
112 malamoney M. Fried RP ATL
113 Adam Aizer D. Dunning SP CHW
114 Michael Hurcomb E. White 1B SEA
115 Jeff Tobin J. Siri CF CIN
116 Chris Towers J. Guzman SP NYY
117 Scott White P. Smith 1B ARI
118 Chris Welsh A. Baddoo CF MIN
119 George Maselli V. Caratini C CHC
120 Ralph Lifshitz G. Arias SS SD
Team by Team
Ralph Lifshitz
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Ohtani SP LAA
2 24 W. Calhoun LF TEX
3 25 T. Trammell LF CIN
4 48 A. Alford LF TOR
5 49 A. Meadows CF PIT
6 72 J. Rosario CF SD
7 73 J. Luzardo SP OAK
8 96 C. Welker 3B COL
9 97 J. Ortiz RF PHI
10 120 G. Arias SS SD
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 2 R. Acuna CF ATL
2 23 R. McMahon 1B COL
3 26 A. Puk SP OAK
4 47 E. Florial CF NYY
5 50 M. Soroka SP ATL
6 71 I. Anderson SP ATL
7 74 A. Faedo SP DET
8 95 W. Javier SS MIN
9 98 A. Alzolay SP CHC
10 119 V. Caratini C CHC
Chris Welsh
Rd Pk Player
1 3 V. Guerrero 3B TOR
2 22 F. Whitley SP HOU
3 27 L. Robert CF CHW
4 46 M. Chavis 3B BOS
5 51 L. Taveras CF TEX
6 70 J. Sanchez LF TB
7 75 C. Kieboom SS WAS
8 94 B. Marsh RF LAA
9 99 N. Pratto 1B KC
10 118 A. Baddoo CF MIN
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 4 G. Torres SS NYY
2 21 R. Lewis SS MIN
3 28 L. Gohara SP ATL
4 45 F. Barreto SS OAK
5 52 A. Riley 3B ATL
6 69 M. Harrison CF MIA
7 76 B. Woodruff SP MIL
8 93 J. Jones CF LAA
9 100 A. Minter RP ATL
10 117 P. Smith 1B ARI
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 5 E. Jimenez RF CHW
2 20 J. Crawford 3B PHI
3 29 S. Kingery 2B PHI
4 44 C. Adams SP NYY
5 53 K. Allard SP ATL
6 68 C. Quantrill SP SD
7 77 J. Bauers LF TB
8 92 J. Luplow RF PIT
9 101 C. Arroyo 3B TB
10 116 J. Guzman SP NYY
Jeff Tobin
Rd Pk Player
1 6 N. Senzel 3B CIN
2 19 K. Tucker CF HOU
3 30 W. Adames SS TB
4 43 J. Adell LF LAA
5 54 J. Mateo SS OAK
6 67 C. Kelly C STL
7 78 C. Burnes SP MIL
8 91 Y. Diaz RF LAD
9 102 J. Alfaro C PHI
10 115 J. Siri CF CIN
Michael Hurcomb
Rd Pk Player
1 7 B. Bichette SS TOR
2 18 M. Gore SP SD
3 31 T. McKenzie SP CLE
4 42 J. Flaherty SP STL
5 55 K. Hiura 2B MIL
6 66 H. Ramos CF SF
7 79 S. Gonsalves SP MIN
8 90 C. Stewart LF DET
9 103 B. Rooker LF MIN
10 114 E. White 1B SEA
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 8 V. Robles RF WAS
2 17 A. Hays RF BAL
3 32 M. Keller SP PIT
4 41 A. Hansen SP CHW
5 56 K. Lewis CF SEA
6 65 L. Urias SS SD
7 80 D. Cease SP CHW
8 89 N. Gordon SS MIN
9 104 J. De Leon RP TB
10 113 D. Dunning SP CHW
malamoney
Rd Pk Player
1 9 A. Reyes SP STL
2 16 W. Buehler RP LAD
3 33 A. Verdugo CF LAD
4 40 M. Baez SP SD
5 57 K. Maitan SS ATL
6 64 J. Sheffield SP NYY
7 81 J. Groome SP BOS
8 88 T. Mahle SP CIN
9 105 M. Moniak CF PHI
10 112 M. Fried RP ATL
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 10 F. Tatis SS SD
2 15 M. Kopech SP CHW
3 34 H. Greene SP CIN
4 39 B. McKay 1B TB
5 58 K. Ruiz C LAD
6 63 D. Fowler RF OAK
7 82 R. Mountcastle SS BAL
8 87 A. Morejon SP SD
9 106 S. Alcantara RP MIA
10 111 B. Phillips CF MIL
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 11 B. Rodgers SS COL
2 14 L. Brinson CF MIA
3 35 J. Winker RF CIN
4 38 J. Soto RF WAS
5 59 M. Andujar 3B NYY
6 62 Y. Alvarez LF HOU
7 83 T. O'Neill LF STL
8 86 C. Shaw LF SF
9 107 S. Matias RF KC
10 110 K. Lee CF KC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 12 F. Mejia C CLE
2 13 B. Honeywell SP TB
3 36 S. Sanchez SP PHI
4 37 K. Wright SP ATL
5 60 J. Duplantier SP ARI
6 61 F. Perez SP HOU
7 84 Y. Alvarez SP LAD
8 85 M. Manning SP DET
9 108 C. Sisco C BAL
10 109 C. Moran 1B PIT
