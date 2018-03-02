2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ohtani, Acuna star in prospects draft

Step up to the most in-depth Dynasty League experience with detailed player contracts, the ability to trade future draft picks and more. Try CBS Sports Fantasy Baseball Commissioner now.

Have you played in a dynasty league yet? They're all the rage these days. Nothing comes closer to simulating the GM experience, and isn't that the heart of Fantasy Baseball?

We're making a concerted effort to represent it more in our content this draft prep season, what with a dynasty-specific top 100 and prospect rankings both combined and position-by-position. But you know what else is at the heart of Fantasy Baseball? The draft.

So here it is: our first ever prospects-only draft.

Not all dynasty leagues distribute prospects this way – and rest assured, this won't be our only dynasty-themed mock for 2018 – but many do separate the prospects from the major-leaguers. And so that's what we've done here.

To qualify for this draft, a player:

Must not have more than 130 at-bats in the majors

Must not have more than 50 innings in the majors

Must not have spent more than 45 days on the active roster (September excluded)

Must be under contract with a major-league organization



And here's who took part in this draft:

Ralph Lifshitz, Razzball

George Maselli, CBS Sports

Chris Welsh, In This League podcast

Scott White, CBS Sports

Chris Towers, CBS Sports

Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports

Michael Hurcomb, CBS Sports

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

malamoney, Razzball

R.J. White, CBS Sports

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports



You'll notice some owners went all-out for upside. Others targeted prospects with a more immediate payoff. I tried to strike a balance between the two, the nature of prospects being that there are no sure things anyway. This time a year ago, Rhys Hoskins was seen as more of an "immediate payoff" than an "upside" guy, and now every dynasty owner wishes he had him.