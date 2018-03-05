2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: You know the names in Sleepers 2.0, but you're still sleeping on them

Yes, in case you're wondering, defining a sleeper is one of the most maddening parts of my job. You know what makes it all better? When someone inevitably pops up in the comments suggesting "_______ can't be a sleeper, everyone knows about him."

So to completely do away with any pretext of anonymity, I'm bringing you 10 sleepers everyone has heard of. Mind blown yet? Good.

The point is that there are different levels of sleepers. My first version of this column this season gave you kind of a generic overview of the concept. Later in the offseason, I'll give you a deep sleeper for every MLB team. Those will be guys who are available in the final rounds of most drafts. There may even be overlap between the three lists.

Today I'm focusing on players everyone is aware of, but they're still being slept on. It may be because of a down year in 2017 or a major injury. Whatever the cause, you need to be targeting these players in the second half of your Fantasy drafts. We'll sort them by Fantasy Pros ADP.