2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings, ADP: Breakouts from model that called Scooter Gennett’s career season

Last year, Fantasy Baseball drafters largely wrote off Scooter Gennett, who was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues at the beginning of the season. The result: 136 hits, 97 RBIs, 80 runs and 27 home runs, all career highs. Those stats helped Gennett's owners win matchups week after week.



The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him as a top-10 second baseman when he was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues, which made him an absolute steal. Anyone who listened to their advice was well-poised for a league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball rankings for 2018 right now.



In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One breakout candidate you need to be all over this season: Red Sox 2B Eduardo Nunez.

After being traded to Boston in late July, Nunez hit eight homers and stole six bags in just 38 games. He's a versatile player who qualifies at second base, third base and outfield. He's also a threat to reach 40 stolen bases. Take a chance on Nunez and watch the points roll in all season long.



Another shocker: Nationals SP Gio Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has posted an ERA of 3.36 or worse in four of his past five seasons, but surpassed 200 innings last year for the first time since 2011 and finished as an SP1 in terms of earned 5x5 fantasy value.

The team at SportsLine has Gonzalez (160 ADP) ranked higher than both Gerrit Cole (82 ADP) and Masahiro Tanaka (89 ADP). Be patient and pluck Gonzalez off the draft board when the time is right.

SportsLine is also high on an outfielder who is currently highly undervalued, but you should be targeting him over big-name players like Andrew McCutchen and Ryan Braun.



So which players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your Fantasy Baseball draft? And which undervalued outfielder can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.