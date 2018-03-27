2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings, ADP: Breakouts from model that predicted Gennett’s big season

Last year, Fantasy Baseball drafters largely wrote off Scooter Gennett, who was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues at the beginning of the season. The result: 136 hits, 97 RBIs, 80 runs and 27 home runs, all career highs. Those stats helped Gennett's owners win matchups week after week.



The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him as a top-10 second baseman when he was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues, which made him an absolute steal. Anyone who listened to their advice was well-poised for a league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball rankings for 2018 right now.



In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



One breakout candidate you need to be all over this year: Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers. Although Devers is just 21, he's expected to bat near the middle of the lineup during the 2018 season.



Devers hit .400 in 50 at-bats against lefties last year and will look to build on that performance during his second season in the major league.

Devers has an ADP of 79, but SportsLine's projections say he'll give you nearly the same production as Alex Bregman (37 ADP) and Manny Machado (16 ADP). He's a fantasy baseball breakout to target on draft day.



Another shocker: Rangers RP Alex Claudio. He secured 11 saves in 15 chances last season, including four where he recorded four-plus outs. And his 82.2 innings pitched trailed only Brad Hand among pitchers who recorded at least five saves.

Claudio is going off draft boards 235th, but SportsLine says he'll give you the same production as pitchers like Wade Davis (110 ADP) and Brad Hand (127 ADP).

Wait on your RP and pluck Claudio off the draft board when the time is right.

