2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings, ADP: Sleepers from the model that predicted Mike Moustakas' huge season

Mike Moustakas had a disappointing season in 2016. He only appeared in 27 games, producing 25 hits and 12 runs. However, the team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas from the start in 2017. The result: He bounced back and finished last season with 151 hits, 75 runs and 38 homers, a Royals franchise record.

Their model had him as a top-eight third baseman, and anyone who listened to that advice probably made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its Fantasy Baseball positional rankings for 2018.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One sleeper you need to be all over this season is Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, who posted an impressive 1.92 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over his final 16 appearances last season.



However, drafters are sleeping on him again this year. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Verlander (21.9 ADP) than pitchers like Clayton Kershaw (5.3 ADP) and Madison Bumgarner (18.2 ADP), both of whom are going higher in drafts. Don't sleep on Verlander -- he could be your ticket to the playoffs.



Another fantasy baseball sleeper you need to jump on: Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez. He homered once every 10.87 plate appearances in 2017 and finished the season with a career-high 45 homers, 131 hits and 104 RBIs.

Among hitters with at least 400 at-bats, Martinez ranked higher than players like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Paul Goldschmidt in head-to-head points per game last season, making Martinez an explosive offensive threat for those who draft him.

Still, Martinez has an ADP of 42.3. SportsLine says he'll get you the same production as outfielders like Stanton (11.6 ADP), Bryce Harper (12.4 ADP), and George Springer (29.7 ADP).

SportsLine also is extremely high on a starting pitcher you can get late in your draft who will outperform pitchers like Madison Bumgarner (9.3 ADP), Stephen Strasburg (31.8 ADP) and Jon Lester (20.6 ADP).

