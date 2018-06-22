2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Advanced MLB trade chart high on Andrew Benintendi, fading Giancarlo Stanton

Making the right trades for your fantasy baseball team - and avoiding the wrong ones - can be the difference between championship glory and a "wait until next year" mentality during the dog days of summer. One thing is certain: Before pulling the trigger in your head-to-head leagues, you need to see Scott White's MLB trade chart and fantasy baseball rankings. This chart assigns a value to the top 200 players in the league and is like having 24/7 access to trade advice from one of the top fantasy baseball experts in the nation.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.

If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy Baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts.

We can tell you that Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi has skyrocketed up the fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart, jumping from No. 34 all the way to No. 20.

Benintendi's span of starting 20 straight games began when MVP candidate Mookie Betts went on the disabled list. He responded by hitting .342 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs.



The 23-year-old is now hitting .292 overall with 13 homers, 49 RBIs, and 52 runs scored. He ranks first or second on the Red Sox in RBIs, runs, hits (81), triples (5), walks (40) and steals (12).



He isn't yet the household name of other players with similar or lesser statistics, so getting him for a steal is possible using White's chart.

Meanwhile, two Yankees are going in the opposite direction: Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and catcher Gary Sanchez have each dropped from top-25 targets to 32nd and 33rd.

The hard-hitting Stanton has six home runs and 11 RBI in June, but has also struck out 24 times. Sanchez has really hit rock bottom this month, batting .106 with one homer, four RBI and 15 K's. White warns against overpaying for struggling brand-name hitters.

White has also moved one of the Astros' key players up more than a dozen spots to No. 24, and an AL pitcher a whopping 22 spots to No. 43. Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title and going into the off-season empty-handed.

What are the trade values for the top 200 players in head-to-head leagues, and which star player is now a top-25 value? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's full head-to-head Fantasy Baseball trade chart, all from an award-winning expert who has been all over James Paxton's recent breakthrough.