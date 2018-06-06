2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Jose Ramirez, fading Yu Darvish

If you're looking to shake up your Fantasy baseball roster with a huge deal before summer heats up, you need to see Scott White's MLB trade value chart. This chart assigns value to the top 200 players in Head-to-Head leagues and is like having unlimited access to one of the top Fantasy Baseball writers in the nation to consult with at any point.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.

If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy Baseball deal, it's White, who was high on players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts.

For this week's edition of the chart, we can tell you that Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez has made a huge jump all the way into the top three, passing even Jose Altuve in trade value.

"It's a tough admission because Altuve is of course as studly as they come, a fixture in the first half of the first round over the past few years," White told SportsLine. "But Ramirez is on pace for more than 100 extra-base hits this season after already accumulating more than 100 over the past 365 days."

One player falling in the most recent edition of the ratings: Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, who has dropped over a dozen spots in the past month.

Darvish is 1-3 on the season with an ERA just under 5.00. Furthermore, he landed on the disabled list in late May with a triceps injury and his return date is still up in the air. It might be tempting to try to buy low on Darvish, but be sure to use the chart to get the right value in any kind of deal involving him.

White has also moved one struggling slugger down over 30 spots in the past month, and has made the call on Ronald Acuna's value since he remains on the disabled list for the Atlanta Braves. Making the right deal for this rising star could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

What are the trade values for the top 200 players in Head-to-Head leagues, and which big name has has fallen over 30 spots in the Fantasy baseball rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's full head-to-head Fantasy baseball trade chart, all from an award-winning expert who has been all over the breakthrough years for James Paxton and Ozzie Albies.

If you're a CBS Sports Baseball Commissioner player, this content is available on your desktop league home under "Fantasy Advice."