2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Madison Bumgarner, fading Marcell Ozuna

Now two months into the Fantasy Baseball season, it might be time to shake up your roster with some major moves. Getting the right value in midseason trades is the key to winning your league, but before you make any kind of deal, you need to see Scott White's MLB trade value chart. This chart assigns value to the top 250 players in the league. It's like having unlimited access to one of the top Fantasy Baseball writers in the nation to consult with at any point.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.

If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy Baseball deal, it's White, who was high on players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts.

In his trade chart for Rotisserie leagues published on May 9, White had Albies as a top-40 value. Since that point, Albies has seen his batting average go up and hit four more home runs. Anybody who followed White's advice on Albies' value got a steal, as he has shot up the fantasy rankings.

For this week's edition of the chart, we can tell you that Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner has moved up over 20 spots up to No. 59 overall in his Fantasy Baseball rankings.

That's because the Giants ace is getting closer to a return after missing the first two months of the season due to a fractured finger suffered in spring training.

He's made an impressive rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento and has already successfully thrown a simulated game. Though an exact return date to the big-league club isn't set in stone, the Giants could have him back in the rotation by the end of the week.

Be sure you get the right deal for him.

One player falling in the most recent edition of the ratings: Marcell Ozuna of the Cardinals, who is down to No. 59 after being listed at No. 67 previously.

Though he had a strong weekend heading into Memorial Day, he's still only hitting .265 on the season with three home runs and 23 RBIs. This isn't the type of production St. Louis was looking for when it made the offseason trade for him. Don't get caught in a similar predicament by making a bad deal for him in your Fantasy Baseball leagues.

White has also moved one up-and-comer over 70 spots since the last edition of his trade chart and has made the call on Alex Reyes' value since he's set to return from the disabled list next week. Making the right deal for this rising star could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

What are the trade values for the top 250 players in Rotisserie leagues, and which rising star has shot up over 70 spots in the fantasy baseball rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's full head-to-head Fantasy Baseball trade chart, all from an award-winning expert who has been all over Ozzie Albies' breakthrough year.

If you're a CBS Sports Baseball Commissioner player, this content is available on your desktop league home under "Fantasy Advice."