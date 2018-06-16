2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Whit Merrifield and fading Paul Goldschmidt

The best fantasy baseball owners are proactive, and that means making trades. The owners that make the best trades are the ones hoisting trophies at the end of the season. Conversely, making the wrong trade can sabotage your playoff hopes. How do you know what trades to make? And what fantasy baseball rankings should you pay attention to when deciding which players to shop? Before pulling the trigger in your leagues, you need to see Scott White's MLB trade value chart.

This chart, which assigns a value to the top 250 players in the league, is like having 24/7 access to trade advice from one of the top Fantasy Baseball experts in the nation.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.

If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy Baseball deal, it's White, who has been high on players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts.

In his last trade chart, White had Paxton as a top-20 pitcher and just outside the top 50 overall despite the fact that he had an ERA over 5.00. Since then, Paxton has thrown a no-hitter and lowered his ERA to 3.02. Anybody who followed White's advice on Paxton's value got a steal.

This week, we can tell you that Whit Merrifield of the Royals has made a big leap, jumping all the way from No. 71 to No. 59 in White's fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart.

The Royals haven't had a lot of bright spots this year, but Merrifield has been a pleasant surprise. The 29-year-old leads the team with a .290 average and 14 stolen bases. And he's versatile, qualifying for second base and outfield in most formats. Adding him could be a cheap way to boost multiple categories.

A player going in the opposite direction: Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who has dropped from No. 11 all the way to No. 30.

The perennial All-Star is batting .258, reversing a trend from a month earlier, but the asking price is far too high to risk on Goldschmidt finding his MVP form. There are 29 other players more valuable on the trade chart.

White has also moved one of baseball's biggest names up nearly 10 spots in the 2018 fantasy baseball rankings and made the call on Noah Syndergaard.

What are the trade values for the top 250 players in rotisserie leagues, and which star player is now a top-15 value? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's full rotisserie Fantasy Baseball trade chart, all from an award-winning expert who has been all over James Paxton's recent breakthrough.