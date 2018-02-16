2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings and ADP: Breakouts from same model that nailed Scooter Gennett’s huge season

Last year, Fantasy Baseball drafters largely wrote off Scooter Gennett, who was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues at the beginning of the season. The result: 136 hits, 97 RBIs, 80 runs and 27 home runs, all career highs. Those stats helped Gennett's owners win matchups week after week.



The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him as a top-10 second baseman when he was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues, which made him an absolute steal. Anyone who listened to their advice was well-poised for a league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball rankings for 2018 right now.



In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One fantasy baseball breakout candidate you need to be all over this season: Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. Albies got the call to the big leagues in August and hit the ground running. The switch-hitting second baseman displayed advanced skills at the plate, posting a 347 wOBA in 244 plate appearances.



Albies is also a threat on the basepath, successfully stealing eight bases in nine tries. SportsLine's advanced computer model says he'll produce 154 hits, 79 runs and 16 home runs this season.



The model says he'll give you the same production as players like Dee Gordon and Yangervis Solarte and will finish as a top-10 second baseman. Take a chance on Albies and watch the points roll in all season long.



Another shocker: Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins. Coming off a season in which he scored 37 runs and hit 18 homers, Hoskins is projected to finish among the top 10 first basemen. SportsLine has Hoskins ranked higher than Edwin Encarnacion and Cody Bellinger. Wait on your 1B and pluck Hoskins off the draft board when the time is right.

SportsLine is also high on an outfielder who is currently highly undervalued, but you should be targeting him over big-name players like Andrew McCutchen and Ryan Braun.



So which players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your Fantasy Baseball draft? And which undervalued outfielder can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.