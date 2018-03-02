2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings and ADP: Breakouts from same model that predicted Scooter Gennett’s big season

Last year, Fantasy Baseball drafters largely wrote off Scooter Gennett, who was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues at the beginning of the season. The result: 136 hits, 97 RBIs, 80 runs and 27 home runs, all career highs. Those stats helped Gennett's owners win matchups week after week.



The team at SportsLine was all over Gennett as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him as a top-10 second baseman when he was owned in less than 50 percent of leagues, which made him an absolute steal. Anyone who listened to their advice was well-poised for a league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing their Fantasy Baseball rankings for 2018 right now.



In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One breakout candidate you need to be all over this year: Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield.

Merrifield is coming off a season in which he had 169 hits, 78 RBIs, 19 homers, and led the American League in stolen bases with 34. SportsLine has Merrifield ranked higher than players like Robinson Cano (86.5 ADP) and Dee Gordon (83.2 ADP). Take a chance on him and watch the points roll in all season long. He's poised to break out even more in 2018, just his third season in the big leagues.



Another surprise: Brewers 1B Eric Thames. Coming off a season in which he scored 83 runs and hit 31 homers, Thames is projected to finish among the top-10 first basemen in just his fourth MLB season.

Still, Thames (136.7 ADP) has largely been an afterthought in fantasy baseball drafts, but SportsLine says his breakout continues in 2018. Their model has him ranked higher than players like Will Meyers (116.2 ADP) and Carlos Santana (87.0 ADP). Wait on your 1B and pluck Thames off the draft board when the time is right.

SportsLine is also high on an outfielder who is currently highly undervalued, but you should be targeting him over big-name players like Andrew McCutchen and Ryan Braun.



So which players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your Fantasy Baseball draft? And which undervalued outfielder can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.