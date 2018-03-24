2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings and ADP: Sleepers from model that predicted Moustakas' big season
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball sleepers
Mike Moustakas had a disappointing season in 2016. He only appeared in 27 games, producing 25 hits and 12 runs. However, the team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas from the start in 2017. The result: He bounced back and finished last season with 151 hits, 75 runs and 38 homers, a Royals franchise record.
Their model had him as a top-eight third baseman, and anyone who listened to that advice probably made a run at their league title.
SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its Fantasy Baseball positional rankings for 2018.
In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.
One sleeper you need to be all over is Indians 1B Edwin Encarnacion. He has hit at least 34 home runs in six consecutive seasons and driven in 100-plus runs in five of his past six campaigns. That means serious points for your fantasy baseball team.
However, drafters are sleeping on him again this year. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Encarnacion (51 ADP) than first basemen such as Cody Bellinger (26 ADP) and Rhys Hoskins (43 ADP). Don't sleep on Encarnacion -- he could be your ticket to the playoffs.
Another sleeper: Diamondbacks OF Steven Souza, who finished the 2017 season with a career-high 30 homers and 78 RBIs. SportsLine's advanced computer model has Souza (168 ADP) ranked above outfielders such as Starling Marte (47 ADP) and Yoenis Cespedes (92 ADP).
SportsLine also is extremely high on a starting pitcher you can get late in your draft who will outperform pitchers such as Stephen Strasburg (31 ADP) and Noah Syndergaard (28 ADP).
So what Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what starting pitcher can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Mike Moustakas' huge breakout last season, and find out.
