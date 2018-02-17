2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings and ADP: Sleepers from the model that nailed Mike Moustakas' big season

Mike Moustakas had a disappointing season in 2016. He only appeared in 27 games, producing 25 hits and 12 runs. However, the team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas from the start in 2017. The result: He bounced back and finished last season with 151 hits, 75 runs and 38 homers, a Royals franchise record.

Their model had him as a top-eight third baseman, and anyone who listened to that advice probably made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its Fantasy Baseball positional rankings for 2018.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One sleeper you need to be all over is Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield. He had a breakout season in 2017 and finished with career highs in hits, runs, RBIs and home runs.



However, drafters are sleeping on him this year. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Merrifield than players like Robinson Cano (43.7 ADP), DJ LeMahieu (105.7 ADP), and Dee Gordon (121.9 ADP). Don't sleep on Merrifield -- he could be your ticket to the playoffs.



Another sleeper to jump on in fantasy baseball: Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who posted a 284/.338/.482 line to go with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, and an .819 OPS after being called up by Boston last July.

Devers had a 112 OPS+, which means he was 12 percent better than the league average during his time with the Red Sox, making him an explosive offensive threat for those who draft him.

SportsLine says Devers will finish as a top-10 third baseman and get you similar production to players like Kyle Seager (81.0 ADP) and Alex Bregman (112.5 ADP). He's a player that needs to be on your radar this season.

SportsLine also is extremely high on a starting pitcher you can get late in your draft who will outperform pitchers like Madison Bumgarner (9.3 ADP), Stephen Strasburg (31.8 ADP) and Jon Lester (20.6 ADP).

So what Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what starting pitcher can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Mike Moustakas' huge breakout last season, and find out.