2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Model that beat experts has surprising top third basemen

Kris Bryant is coming off a down year. Jose Ramirez looks like the real deal. Alex Bregman's inconsistency has him tumbling down some experts' Fantasy Baseball rankings. The bottom line: There are plenty of questions surrounding just about every MLB third baseman's value, and that means treacherous waters to navigate when you draft. Luckily, the team at SportsLine has your back.



That could literally be the difference between winning your Fantasy Baseball league or going home empty-handed.



SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and predicted every player's true performance value so you'll have a huge edge in your draft. Here are the top five third basemen, according to SportsLine:



1. Nolan Arenado - Arenado is SportsLine's top-ranked third baseman, and it isn't close. He is projected to produce 593 points in 2018 and there's a steep drop-off to the No. 2 3B. Draft Arenado as the top-rated third baseman with confidence.



2. Jose Ramirez - Ramirez was arguably the best player for the 102-win Indians last season, raising his production in every meaningful fantasy category except steals. He stole 17 bases to go along with 29 homers, making him one of only four players in the majors to reach both benchmarks. SportsLine's advanced computer model has Ramirez ranked above both Bryant and Manny Machado.



3. Kris Bryant - Bryant may have had a down year last season compared to his 2016 NL MVP campaign, but he still posted a .295/.409/.537 line with 29 homers, 38 doubles, 73 RBIs and 111 runs scored. He's currently the second 3B being drafted (13 ADP), but SportsLine's model says he'll finish behind both Ramirez (22 ADP) and Arenado (3 ADP).



4. Josh Donaldson - Here's a shocker. Despite his run total dropping from 122 in 2016 to 65 in 2017, Donaldson found his swing in the second half of the season, ranking fifth in MLB with a 160 wRC+ after the All-Star break while hitting 24 homers and reaching base at a .386 clip. He has an ADP of 29.



5. Anthony Rendon - Another shocker. Some experts would have Bregman or Machado in their top five, but SportsLine projects Rendon to beat them both. Rendon hit the most homers of his career last season (25) and has the potential to produce similar numbers in a deep Washington lineup. Don't let his ADP of 41 fool you.



