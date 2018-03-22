2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Sleepers and ADP from same model that predicted Mike Moustakas' huge season
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball sleepers
Mike Moustakas had a disappointing season in 2016. He only appeared in 27 games, producing 25 hits and 12 runs. However, the team at SportsLine was all over Moustakas from the start in 2017. The result: He bounced back and finished last season with 151 hits, 75 runs and 38 homers, a Royals franchise record.
Their model had him as a top-eight third baseman, and anyone who listened to that advice probably made a run at their league title.
SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its Fantasy Baseball positional rankings for 2018.
In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.
One sleeper you need to be all over: Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez. He set a career high in strikeouts last season (217), brought his WHIP down to a career-best 1.220, and surpassed 200 innings for the first time in his career.
However, drafters are sleeping on him again this year. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Martinez (53 ADP) than pitchers like Zack Greinke (39 ADP) and Jacob deGrom (40 ADP), who are both going a round earlier. Don't sleep on Martinez -- he could be your ticket to the playoffs.
Another sleeper: Brewers OF Domingo Santana. He finished among the top three players on the Brewers in the five standard fantasy hitting categories as well as OPS and games played. And he finished the 2017 season with a career-high 30 homers and 85 RBIs.
SportsLine's advanced computer model has Santana (105 ADP) ranked above outfielders like Starling Marte (47 ADP) and Lorenzo Cain (77 ADP).
SportsLine also is extremely high on a starting pitcher you can get late in your draft who will outperform pitchers like Madison Bumgarner (9.3 ADP) and Stephen Strasburg (31.8 ADP).
So what Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what starting pitcher can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position from the model that called Mike Moustakas' huge breakout last season, and find out.
