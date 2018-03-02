2018 Fantasy Baseball Top 100 Prospects: Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna showing off in spring

Step up to the most in-depth Fantasy Baseball league experience including a player pool with minor leaguers, an add-your-own player feature and more. Try CBS Sports Fantasy Baseball Commissioner now.

What am I doing?

What am I writing here? Why the need for an introduction? You know what you're reading. You saw the headline. It's the reason you clicked. You'll skim through the names, if I'm lucky, but you certainly won't read this sentence. Or this one. Or this one.

Top 100 prospects. The concept shouldn't be lost on you. It's a numbered list of prospects, ordered by preference. It's not all the prospects. It's only 100. The best 100. Some might even say the top 100.

You want ground rules? Fine, ground rules:

To qualify for this list, a player must still be rookie-eligible, meaning no more than 130 at-bats, 50 innings or 45 days on the active roster (September excluded).

I'm a Fantasy writer, so this a Fantasy-inspired list, which basically means a greater emphasis on offensive potential and proximity to the majors. You'll especially notice it in the last 10-15 names, which probably won't appear in any other top 100 list but are too close to contributing for Fantasy owners to ignore.

Every one of these prospects (save maybe the back 10-15) is a significant asset in dynasty leagues, so try not to sweat the order too much. If you like No. 53 more than No. 48, you're not wrong.



Still reading? You, sir or madam, are a special kind of attentive. Please enjoy the fruits of my labor.

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: NBL

NBL stats: .332 (202 AB), 8 HR, 31 RBI; 3.20 ERA, 1.26 WHIP (25 1/3 IP), 29 K, 19 BB

The dual eligibility for this uniquely talented player is kind of gimmicky since, outside of daily leagues, you'll almost always use him as a pitcher. Still, as a pitcher, he's about the one "rookie" who you can outright expect to slot in your lineup every single week.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA, AAA

Minor-league stats: .325 (557 AB), 21 HR, 82 RBI, 44 SB, 1.053 OPS, 43 BB, 144 K

Acuna rocketed through the system last year, somehow improving at each of his three stops (most significantly with the plate discipline) to emerge as the game's undisputed top minor-leaguer -- and one who the Braves are already clearing a spot for at age 20.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA

Minor-league stats: .287 (202 AB), 7 HR, 34 RBI, 7 SB. .863 OPS, 30 BB, 47 K

If not for Tommy John surgery in June, Torres might already be entrenched as the Yankees third baseman. Second base may be the final destination for this Carlos Correa comp -- they've left it wide open for him this spring -- so it's really just a matter of him proving his health.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA

Minor-league stats: .312 (369 AB), 19 HR, 65 RBI, .947 OPS, 35 BB, 72 K

A year ago, I foresaw Jimenez being at the very top of this year's list, and he's not far off, having entered the public consciousness with a light-shattering performance in the Carolina League home run derby last year. Maybe the minors' best overall hitter, it won't be long before he overtakes Jose Abreu as the best in Chicago.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA

Minor-league stats: .321 (455 AB), 14 HR, 65 RBI, 14 SB, .905 OPS, 49 BB, 97 K

After some early concern that his power was mostly manifesting as doubles, Senzel homered 10 times in 57 games following a midseason promotion to Double-A, giving the Phillies even more reason to regret passing him up with the first pick in the 2016 draft. Those Scott Rolen comps are looking more and more legit.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: AA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .297 (347 AB), 14 HR, 52 RBI, 7 SB, .835, 24 BB, 53 K

Major-league stats: .365 (63 AB), 2 HR, 8 RBI, .873 OPS, 2 BB, 6 K

Mejia followed up a 2016 that included a 50-game hitting streak with a .348 batting average in his first 52 games, but then he slumped to .228 over his final 40. Between that and some fears that he may wind up at third base, where he played some this winter, he's down a couple spots from my midseason top 25.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .300 (430 AB), 10 HR, 47 RBI, 27 SB, .875 OPS, 37 BB, 84 K

Major-league stats: .250 (24 AB), .766 OPS, 0 BB, 6 K

Robles' best tool is his defense, which drops him a little in Fantasy-specific rankings, but he controls the zone, runs well and should provide at least average power. Jose Ramirez is a high mark to beat, but Robles profiles similarly.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2017: A, A+

Minor-league stats: .323 (437 AB), 13 HR, 76 RBI, 8 SB, .910 OPS, 76 BB, 62 K

With his dad on the verge of being elected to the Hall of Fame, it's crazy to think Vladdy Jr. could be just as promising as a prospect, but here he is doing similar things in the lower levels of the minors, lacking basically just the base-stealing ability. He drops a few spots for being so far away.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA

Minor-league stats: 3.49 ERA, 1.237 WHIP (136 2/3 IP), 11.3 K/9, 2.3 BB/9

A master of five pitches, including a little-used but highly effective screwball, Honeywell has a developmental advantage over other pitching prospects that's amplified by his plus command and headiness, making him something like another Zack Grienke. He saved his best for last, putting together a 1.79 ERA over his final 10 starts.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA

Minor-league stats: .336 (372 AB), 18 HR, 64 RBI, .940 OPS, 14 BB, 71 K

After hitting .387 in 51 games at high Class A Lancaster of the hitter-friendly California League, Rodgers hit just .260 in 38 games at Double-A Lancaster, hardly walking at either stop. He has moved fast, though, and gets every benefit of the doubt as a shortstop projected to play half his games at Coors Field, perhaps as soon as 2019.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .331 (299 AB), 13 HR, 48 RBI, 11 SB, .962 OPS, 32 BB, 62 K

Major-league stats: .106 (47 AB), 2 HR, 3 RBI, 7 BB, 17 K

Brinson had a disastrous first couple stints in the majors but is regarded as a quick study, making wholesale improvements whenever he repeated a level in the minors. The power-speed profile is becoming increasingly rare in today's game, and now with the Marlins, Brinson has an easier path to make good on it.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

12. Bo Bichette, SS, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: A, A+

Minor-league stats: .362 (448 AB), 14 HR, 74 RBI, 22 SB, .988 OPS, 42 BB, 81 K

Bichette's dad wasn't quite of the same stature as Guerrero, but the Blue Jays are nonetheless tapping into some serious bloodlines. Bichette generates uncommon bat speed with an exaggerated load that some evaluators thought wouldn't work in professional ball, but boy he has it. He might just stick at shortstop, too.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

13. Michael Kopech, SP, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA

Minor-league stats: 2.88 ERA, 1.17 WHIP (134 1/3 IP), 11.5 K/9, 4.4 BB/9

Most known for hitting 105 on the radar gun that one time, Kopech has recently learned to dial it back a little with devastating results. After issuing 6.1 walks per nine innings in his first 16 starts, he issued 1.9 over his final nine … with a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Scary stuff.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: Did not play -- injured

Though out until at least May because of Tommy John surgery, Reyes may step into a big-league role right away, as he was in line to do after turning in a 1.57 ERA during a late-season trial in 2016. He compares to Kopech in terms of stuff and strikeout ability but of course needs to prove his health.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA

Minor-league stats: .274 (464 AB), 25 HR, 90 RBI, 21 SB, .874 OPS, 46 BB, 109 K

A bumpy transition to Double-A brought Tucker's numbers down a bit, but the power took a big leap forward for the former fifth overall pick who some evaluators considered the best hitter in the 2015 draft. He may not run in the long run, but he's just beginning to tap into his offensive potential.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2017: A, AA

Minor-league stats: .278 (486 AB), 22 HR, 75 RBI, 32 SB, .877 OPS, 77 BB, 141 K

How much do the White Sox regret that James Shields trade from a couple years ago? Tatis has since emerged as one of the highest-upside bats in the minors. Yet another second-generation talent, he's about as promising as Guerrero but is a step behind on his respective team's organizational ladder.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .329 (523 AB), 32 HR, 95 RBI, 5 SB, .958 OPS, 25 BB, 85 K

Major-league stats: .217 (60 AB), 1 HR, 8 RBI, 2 BB, 16 K, .555 OPS

Despite slipping to the third round, Hays was as productive as any hitter from the 2016 draft class, Senzel included, but he still has some strides to make against secondary stuff. He also lacks patience but makes a ton of contact for as powerful as he is, and he already has a job open for him.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

18. Luiz Gohara, SP, Braves

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA, AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: 2.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP (123 2/3 IP), 10.7 K/9, 3.2 BB/9

Major-league stats: 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP (29 1/3 IP), 9.5 K/9, 2.5 BB/9

Acquired from the Mariners last winter for a couple of ill-fitting parts, Gohara has quickly emerged as the best in a system loaded with pitching prospects. His five-start trial down the stretch doesn't appear special at first glance, but he had a strike percentage and swinging strike percentage on par with Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale, Corey Kluber and Max Scherzer.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

19. J.P. Crawford, 3B, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .243 (474 AB), 15 HR, 63 RBI, 5 SB, .756 OPS, 79 BB, 97 K

Major-league stats: .214 (70 AB), 16 BB, 22 K, .656 OPS

Crawford's top prospect standing survived a couple of miserable stints at Triple-A -- his athleticism, plate discipline and strike-zone judgment seeing him through -- and it paid off over the final two months of 2017, when a mechanical tweak allowed him to hit .285 with 13 homers and a .929 OPS (with a sustainable .313 BABIP) in 61 games.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: pencil him in (at SS)

20. Ryan McMahon, 1B, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .355 (470 AB), 20 HR, 88 RBI, 11 SB, .986 OPS, 41 BB, 92 K

Major-league stats: .158 (19 AB), 5 BB, 5 K, .544 OPS

After a roller coaster ride through the prospect rankings the last two years, McMahon appears to be ending on a high note, having cut way down on his strikeouts while continuing to improve as a power hitter. A natural third baseman, he obviously isn't breaking through there, but he also played some second in 2017.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2017: Rookie, A

Minor-league stats: .279 (204 AB), 4 HR, 27 RBI, 18 SB, .788 OPS, 25 BB, 33 K

The first overall pick in the 2017 draft comes with all the tools you'd expect, projected to grow into power while already demonstrating good instincts on the bases, and has uncommon plate discipline for a teenager. He's obviously a long way off, but he's a wise investment in dynasty leagues.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

22. Willy Adames, SS, Rays



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: AAA

Minor-league stats: .277 (506 AB), 10 HR, 62 RBI, 11 SB, .776 OPS, 65 BB, 132 K

A prospect whose production has never reflected the hype, Adames had made steady, if incremental, improvement before last year, when he appeared to plateau with the move from Double-A to Triple-A. He did hit .303 with an .844 OPS over the final three months, though, and could see a big jump in homers in the bigs given today's environment.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

23. Scott Kingery, 2B, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA

Minor-league stats: .304 (543 AB), 26 HR, 65 RBI, 29 SB, .889 OPS, 41 BB, 109 K

The biggest riser of 2017 went from being a table-setter who earned some attaboys in spring training for his hard-nosed play to a middle-of-the-order slugger, and while much of it came at the notoriously hitter-friendly Double-A Reading, he hit nearly as many homers on the road. Too bad Cesar Hernandez is making a name for himself at the big-league level.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

24. Forrest Whitley, SP, Astros



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: A, A+, AA

Minor-league stats: 2.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP (92 1/3 IP), 13.9 K/9, 3.3 BB/9

With a refined four-pitch arsenal, rapidly improving command and the build of a workhorse, Whitley looks like an ace in the making. True, he's young, but having already flashed a 1.84 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 16.0 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 2/3 innings at Double-A, he's moving fast.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA, AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: 3.45 ERA, 1.10 WHIP (88 2/3 IP), 12.7 K/9, 3.1 BB/9

Major-league stats: 7.71 ERA, 2.04 WHIP (9 1/3 IP)

Though his September call-up was as unsuccessful as it was unnecessary, it shouldn't detract from the triumph that was Buehler's 2017 -- his professional debut, for all practical purposes, after a recovery from Tommy John surgery. He throws 100 and has two devastating breaking balls but needs to build up his innings in an organization that lives to suppress them.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful (at SP)

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2017: A-, A+, AA

Minor-league stats: 3.03 ERA, 1.00 WHIP (116 IP), 9.0 K/9, 2.5 BB/9

Durability has been an issue for Keller, who missed time last year with back and shin injuries, but he's as projectable a pitching prospect as you'll find, throwing in the mid-to-high 90s with a plus curve, developing changeup and terrific control. You could call him boring, but it's in the most wonderful way.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

27. Triston McKenzie, SP, Indians

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: A+

Minor-league stats: 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP (143 IP), 11.7 K/9, 2.8 BB/9

If you think last year's numbers are good, check out the 1.62 ERA McKenzie compiled between two levels of A-ball in 2016. He'd be getting more credit for it if his fastball didn't sit in the low 90s, but the 20-year-old is listed at 6-feet-5, 165 pounds. Just imagine when he fills out.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

28. MacKenzie Gore, SP, Padres

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2017: Rookie

Minor-league stats: 1.27 ERA, 0.98 (21 1/3 IP)

If I didn't naturally favor hitters to pitchers when assessing long-term Fantasy impact, Gore rather than Royce Lewis would be my top choice from the 2017 draft. He looks like a beast of prospect, having delivered a 0.19 ERA and 19.1 strikeouts per nine innings his senior year of high school thanks to a deceiving leg kick and top-of-the-line stuff.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

29. Sixto Sanchez, SP, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2017: A, A+

Minor-league stats: 3.03 ERA, 0.96 WHIP (95 IP), 8.0 K/9, 1.7 BB/9

Sanchez's strikeout rate belies his stuff. He throws an effortless 100, is consistently in the strike zone and was one of the most buzzed-about prospects in the prospecting world last year, with comparisons ranging from Luis Severino to Jose Fernandez to Pedro Martinez. He's still sorting out his secondary arsenal, but the Ks will come.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

30. Kyle Wright, SP, Braves



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: Rookie, A+

Minor-league stats: 2.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP (17 IP)

Four players were drafted ahead of Wright in 2017, but he figures to beat them all to the majors with an arsenal that shows the potential for four plus pitches, including a fastball that pushes triple digits. He's just getting started, of course, but he offers the ideal combination of upside and projectability.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA

Minor-league stats: 4.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP (125 IP), 13.2 K/9, 3.5 BB/9

While the rate is certainly impressive, Puk also had some of the best individual strikeout performances in all the minors, three times picking up a dozen or more. His long limbs compromise his command to some degree but also give hitters less time to react to his 98-mph heat.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

32. Hunter Greene, SP, Reds

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2017: Rookie

Minor-league stats: 12.46 ERA, 2.08 WHIP (4 1/3 IP)

A flashy prospect known for his ability to play both ways and hit 102 on the radar gun, Greene appears to be committed to pitching, where his best tool (the arm) will obviously get the most play. The potential is huge, but the secondary stuff in need of refinement and the injury risk, for as hard as he throws, is ever present.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

33. Jesse Winker, OF, Reds

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2017: AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .314 (299 AB), 2 HR, 41 RBI, .803 OPS, 38 BB, 46 K

Major-league stats: .298 (121 AB), 7 HR, 15 RBI, .904 OPS, 15 BB, 24 K

Winker hit as many home runs in a 47-game stay in the majors as in his last two minor-league seasons combined, and while your natural reaction may be to dismiss it as a fluke, note that he had a couple 15-homer seasons earlier in his minor-league career. He's a patient hitter and maybe just wasn't as willing to expand for minor-league junk.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

34. Alex Verdugo, OF, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2017: AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .314 (433 AB), 6 HR, 62 RBI, 9 SB, .825 OPS, 52 BB, 50 K

Major-league stats: .174 (23 AB), 2 BB, 4 K

Verdugo profiles similarly to Winker, but the lack of home runs is a little more concerning since he's a more aggressive hitter overall. Still, in today's offensive environment, I feel like any prospect with the kind of bat skills Verdugo possesses could become a 20-homer guy, and he might only be an injury away.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .300 (486 AB), 31 HR, 93 RBI, .927 OPS, 42 BB, 61 K

Major-league stats: .265 (34 AB), 2 BB, 7 K

Cahoun isn't terribly athletic, which has already moved him off second base and, now with an AL club, could move him off the field altogether, giving him a higher threshold to meet with his bat. But it looks like an awfully good bat, combining plus power with an uncommon contact rate. This year should tell us a lot about his future.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

36. Luis Robert, OF, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: Dominican Summer League

Minor-league stats: .310 (84 AB), 3 HR, 12 SB, 1.027 OPS, 22 BB, 23 K

Robert brings a fair amount of experience from Cuba, where he began to make a name for himself at as young as 17, and he backed it up with staggering numbers for the White Sox's Dominican Summer League affiliate. He's kind of what Eloy Jimenez was two years ago and may have a future just as bright.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

37. Alec Hansen, SP, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: A, A+, AA

Minor-league stats: 3.57 ERA, 1.17 WHIP (14 1/3 IP), 12.2 K/9, 3.2 BB/9

A stumble late in his college career ruined Hanson's chances of going first overall in 2016 and dropped him out of the first round altogether, but some mechanical tweaks have him rolling again with some of the best strikeout numbers in the minors. His command and secondary arsenal need some work, but the upside is evident.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

38. Jack Flaherty, SP, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP (148 2/3), 8.9 K/9, 2.1 BB/9

Major-league stats: 6.33 ERA, 1.55 WHIP (21 1/3 IP), 8.5 K/9, 4.2 BB/9

Flaherty finally enjoyed the velocity bump the Cardinals long projected for him. With his fastball rising from the low 90s to the mid 90s, and with his slider peaking at the same time, a bonafide pitching prospect was born. With Luke Weaver and Alex Reyes also emerging, he'll have to wait his turn.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

39. Juan Soto, OF, Nationals

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2017: Rookie, A

Minor-league stats: .351 (111 AB), 3 HR, 18 RBI, 12 BB, 9 K

A broken ankle, a broken wrist and a strained hamstring kept Soto off the field most of the year, but when he was on it, boy did he hit. His approach belies his youth, and he has the bat speed to develop big-time power, putting him up there with Luis Robert on the path to becoming "the next Eloy Jimenez."

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

40. Taylor Trammell, OF, Reds

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: A

Minor-league stats: .281 (491 AB), 13 HR, 77 RBI, 41 SB, .819 OPS, 71 BB, 123 K

One thing Trammell has that Soto doesn't is speed and the instincts to make the most of it. He also knows how to take a walk and is built for power, but to me, the offensive potential is slightly less realized than it is for Soto, as insignificant as that distinction might be.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

41. Jo Adell, OF, Angels

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2017: Rookie

Minor-league stats: .325 (203 AB), 5 HR, 30 RBI, 8 SB, .908 OPS, 14 BB, 49 K

The Angels selected Adell 10th overall in the 2017 draft after he hit .562 with 25 homers and 22 steals as a high school senior, and he proceeded to make a mockery of Rookie ball, demonstrating the sort of all-around ability this organization hasn't seen since Mike Trout. There's only one Trout, but anyone who invites those comparisons is dynasty league gold.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

42. Franklin Barreto, SS, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .290 (469 AB), 15 HR, 54 RBI, 15 SB, .796 OPS, 27 BB, 141 K

Major-league stats: .197 (71 BA), 2 HR, 2 SB, .602 OPS, 5 BB, 33 K

The true talent evaluators keep giving Barreto a pass even though his numbers have slipped as he has climbed the ladder, most recently with his plate discipline going from suspect to dreadful, and now he's more likely to wind up at second base than shortstop. I'm concerned but only willing to drop him so far this close to graduation day.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

43. Austin Meadows, OF, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: AAA

Minor-league stats: .250 (284 AB), 4 HR, 36 RBI, 11 SB, .670 OPS, 24 BB, 50 K

Speaking of talent evaluators giving players a pass, Meadows has gotten more than his share, but his 2017, after showing some progress the year before, was a real gut punch. Hamstring and oblique injuries may have been partially to blame, though, and with Andrew McCutchen out the door, you'll want to see this investment through.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

44. Austin Riley, 3B, Braves

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA

Minor-league stats: .275 (484 AB), 20 HR, 74 RBI, .786 OPS, 43 BB, 124 K

The rebuilding Braves seem to be keeping third base open for Riley, who took a big step forward after hitting .315 with a .900 OPS in 48 games at Double-A. While his power potential isn't in question, his approach is unremarkable, but he's awfully young to be so close to breaking into the bigs.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

45. Brendan McKay, 1B, Rays

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: A-

Minor-league stats: .232 (125 AB), 4 HR, 22 RBI, .725 OPS, 21 BB, 33 K

For now, the Rays are happy to let McKay play both ways, which is unlikely to last but gives him a bigger margin for error than most prospects by allowing him to pivot to whatever he's doing best. Though drafted fourth overall primarily for his hitting prowess, he fared better as a pitcher in his first professional stint.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

46. Michael Soroka, SP, Braves

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: AA

Minor-league stats: 2.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP (153 2/3 IP), 7.3 K/9, 2.0 BB/9

I already used the Greinke comparison for Honeywell, but it could just as easily apply to Soroka, who's lacking the high-90s fastball ubiquitous in today's game but is dripping with pitchability. At a mere 19 years old, he dominated Double-A with a two-seam/curveball combo reminiscent of Aaron Nola.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

47. Jorge Mateo, SS, Athletics



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA

Minor-league stats: .267 (532 AB), 12 HR, 57 RBI, 52 SB, .781 OPS, 40 BB, 144 K

After a discouraging 2016 highlighted by a confrontation with team officials over his lack of a promotion, Mateo bounced back in 2017, demonstrating his most power to date. He's most known for his speed, but adding another tool has helped restore his prospect standing, especially since the Athletics seem more committed to keeping him at shortstop.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

48. Kolby Allard, SP, Braves

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: AA

Minor-league stats: 3.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP (150 IP), 7.7 K/9, 2.7 BB/9

Allard's velocity dipped a little in 2017, which may have impacted his strikeout rate, but he was also a 20-year-old facing Double-A hitters -- with great success, I might add. Evaluators are divided over him, but with good command of a plus changeup, he might have a little Cole Hamels in him.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

49. Chance Adams, SP, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA

Minor-league stats: 2.45 ERA, 1.08 WHIP (150 1/3 IP), 8.1 K/9, 3.5 BB/9

Despite his sizzling start to the year, the Yankees continually passed over Adams whenever they had a rotation opening, and little by little, his numbers began to wane, to the point he averaged just 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his final 12 starts. The slider is special, but the converted reliever needs a third pitch for better consistency.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

50. Kyle Lewis, OF, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: Rookie, A+

Minor-league stats: .257 (187 AB), 7 HR, 31 RBI, 3 SB, .740 OPS, 19 BB, 52 K

Lewis tore his ACL just 30 games into his professional career, and though he made it back last June, it's fair to say he's not all the way back yet. The 11th pick in the 2016 draft projects to hit for both average and power, but he'll need to rein in the strikeouts to make it happen.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2017: Rookie, A

Minor-league stats: .371 (167 AB), 4 HR, 33 RBI, 1.033 OPS, 13 BB, 37 K

The ninth pick in the 2017 draft put up historic numbers in college and continued the trend in his professional debut with the Brewers, with 25 of his 62 hits going for extra bases (including seven triples). Just be aware that a partially torn elbow ligament limited him mostly to DH and may require intervention at some point.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: A, A+

Minor-league stats: 1.39 ERA, 0.98 WHIP (136 IP), 10.9 K/9, 2.8 BB/9

This upstart put together the minors' most impressive pitching line last year -- specifically, the lowest ERA since Justin Verlander in 2005 -- which is especially notable given that he spent half the season in the hitter-friendly California League. He has some durability concerns but isn't some fly-by-night, earning high marks for pitchability with his four-pitch arsenal.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

53. Michel Baez, SP, Padres

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: Rookie, A

Minor-league stats: 2.54 ERA, 0.83 WHIP (63 2/3 IP), 12.6 K/9, 1.4 BB/9

Despite standing 6-feet-8 and throwing a 98-mph fastball, Baez has unusually good control, issuing 1.4 walks compared to 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings in his first season stateside. He was old for his level, which tempers this ranking a bit, but he could find himself in best-pitching-prospect-in-baseball conversations this summer.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

54. Franklin Perez, SP, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA

Minor-league stats: 3.02 ERA, 1.135 WHIP (86 1/3 IP), 8.1 K/9, 2.8 BB/9

The key to the Justin Verlander deal, Perez took to pitching late as an amateur, which is surprising given how refined he is, able to command all three of his pitches while working to develop a fourth. It's that sort of aptitude that allows for a forecast beyond even his present production, which is pretty good in its own right.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

55. Estevan Florial, OF, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: A, A+

Minor-league stats: .298 (420 AB), 13 HR, 57 RBI, 23 SB, .850 OPS, 50 BB, 148 K

One of the biggest risers of 2017 offers the power-speed combo that Fantasy owners crave, but he still has some strides to make with his bat, most notably cutting down on his strikeouts. Right now, it's a Curtis Granderson-like ceiling, which is still pretty special, but Florial was raw when the Yankees signed him and may continue to improve.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

56. Luis Urias, SS, Padres

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: AA

Minor-league stats: .296 (442 AB), 3 HR, 38 RBI, 7 SB, .778 OPS, 68 K, 65 BB

A throwback to the days of Tony Fernandez and Gregg Jefferies, when hitters walked more than they struck out and station-to-station ball was the norm, Urias is particularly hard to rank in today's offensive environment. Certainly, those skills have value, even if they put him at the mercy of his surroundings, and his exit velocities suggest more power could come.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

57. Miguel Andujar, 3B, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .315 (480 AB), 16 HR, 82 RBI, 5 SB, .850 OPS, 29 BB, 71 K

Major-league stats: 4 H, 7 AB, 4 RBI

Coming off his best ever minor-league season, which led to an all-too-brief major-league stint in June, Andujar is back in evaluators' good graces, but there are still reasons to wonder if he's in the Yankees' long-term plans. The suspect defense. The flighty mechanics. The limited on-base ability. At his best, though, he hits for average and power.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

58. Carson Kelly, C, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .268 (244 AB), 10 HR, 41 RBI, .834 OPS, 33 BB, 40 K

Major-league stats: .174 (69 AB), 0 HR, 6 RBI, 5 BB, 11 K, .457 OPS

A self-made prospect who has become a premium defender behind the plate after being drafted at third base, Kelly looks like another Jonathan Lucroy in the making, but he'll probably have to settle for backing up Yadier Molina the next three years.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

59. Yordan Alvarez, OF, Astros

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: A, A+

Minor-league stats: .304 (335 AB), 12 HR, 69 RBI, 8 SB, .859 OPS, 42 BB, 77 K

Pursued by the Astros before being signed by the Dodgers and then traded to the Astros for Josh Fields, Alvarez was a teenage heartthrob to metric-minded front offices and validated their fervor with a high OBP and the start of a power breakthrough. He stumbled after the move up to high Class A, but he was young for the level.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

60. Cal Quantrill, SP, Padres

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA

Minor-league stats: 3.80 ERA, 1.466 WHIP (116 IP), 8.5 K/9, 3.1 BB/9

Quantrill gets a pass for his first full season back from the Tommy John surgery that wrecked his collegiate career. The stuff was what the Padres hoped they were getting with the eighth pick in the 2016 draft: a fastball that peaks at 97 and a cartoonish changeup that slows to nothing as it crosses the plate.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

61. Keibert Ruiz, C, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2017: A, A+

Minor-league stats: .316 (376 AB), 8 HR, 51 RBI, .813 OPS, 25 BB, 53 K

If you regret missing out on Francisco Mejia, Ruiz is the prospect for you, showing similar bat-to-ball skills with enough power potential to develop into a star. He'll be tackling Double-A as a 19-year-old, which is especially rare for a catcher, so if he delivers more of the same there, he could surge up these rankings.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

62. Brandon Woodruff, SP, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2017: AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP (77 1/3 IP), 8.3 K/9, 3.0 BB/9

Major-league stats: 4.81 ERA, 1.33 WHIP (43 IP)

The minor leagues' strikeout leader in 2016 fell on hard times in 2017 but gets a pass for pitching at Colorado Springs, which is sort of like the Coors Field of the minors. His major-league debut was a mixed bag, but the highs were high enough for his Fantasy owners to stick with him.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

63. Corbin Burnes, SP, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA

Minor-league stats: 1.67 ERA, 0.954 WHIP (145 2/3 IP), 8.6 K/9, 2.2 BB/9

Burnes wasn't a prospect of any real stature prior to 2017, but a couple of mechanical changes -- squaring his shoulders to shore up his command and incorporating his lower body to improve his velocity -- led to the second-best ERA in all the minors, behind only Duplantier. He still has his skeptics, but he's firmly on the prospect radar.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

64. Monte Harrison, OF, Marlins



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: A, A+

Minor-league stats: .272 (453 AB), 21 HR, 67 RBI, 27 SB, .832 OPS, 43 BB, 139 K

Harrison's 2017 is a prime example of what happens when a prospect's tools begin to translate to skills, his raw athleticism manifesting as a traditional power-speed guy. In terms of upside, he's not so different from Estevan Florial, but Florial is further ahead developmentally and a couple years younger.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

65. Dylan Cease, SP, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: A

Minor-league stats: 3.28 ERA, 1.264 WHIP (93 1/3 IP), 12.2 K/9, 4.2 BB/9

Though some evaluators fear Cease's two-pitch arsenal will force him to the bullpen, I look at it as a starting point for a player still kicking around the low minors. His are two exceptional pitches, judging from both the numbers and scouting reports, and he still has plenty of time to develop the changeup that will put him over the top.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

66. Ian Anderson, SP, Braves



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2017: A

Minor-league stats: 3.14 ERA, 1.349 WHIP (83 IP), 11.0 K/9, 4.7 BB/9

The third overall pick in the 2015 draft has been handled with kid gloves to this point, his accumulation of innings suggesting the Braves are in no hurry to get him to the majors, but the strikeout and ground-ball rates (just one home run in 122 2/3 professional innings) point to a high ceiling.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

67. Yadier Alvarez, SP, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA

Minor-league stats: 4.68 ERA, 1.516 WHIP (92 1/3 IP), 9.5 K/9, 4.9 BB/9

After surging up the prospect rankings a year ago, Alvarez got a dose of reality in 2017, his spotty command sabotaging him against more advanced hitters. Clearly, he has some work to do, which may delay the development of his changeup, but his easy velocity and a swing-and-miss slider make ace reliever a fine fallback.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

68. Matt Manning, SP, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: A-, A

Minor-league stats: 3.18 ERA, 1.294 WHIP (51 IP), 10.9 K/9, 4.4 BB/9

Though he still has a ways to go with his mechanics and arsenal, the performance backs up the Tigers' decision to select Manning with the ninth pick of the 2016 draft even though his attention was divided between baseball and basketball in high school. He's raw, but his long levers and athleticism give him a high ceiling.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA

Minor-league stats: .282 (471 AB), 31 HR, 94 RBI, .910 OPS, 39 BB, 113 K

Chavis didn't live up to first-round expectations his first three years in the minors, but something clicked for him in a repeat stint at high Class A Salem, where he hit .318 with 17 homers and a 1.029 OPS in 59 games. He slipped a little at Double-A, but his power potential is no longer in question.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: AAA

Minor-league stats: .246 (495 AB), 31 HR, 95 RBI, 14 SB, .820 OPS, 54 BB, 151 K

Speaking of power potential, O'Neill harbors some of the most of any minor-leaguer, as demonstrated by him overcoming a slow start to homer 25 times in his final 61 games. The Marcell Ozuna trade blocks him for now, but he could use some more seasoning after an up-and-down year.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA

Minor-league stats: .292 (469 AB), 24 HR, 79 RBI, .871 OPS, 38 BB, 132 K

Next in the trifecta of free-swinging power hitters is Shaw, who nearly wound up going to the Marlins in the Giancarlo Stanton trade that never was, leaving him with the misfortune of having to conquer AT&T Park whenever he gets the call. That opportunity should come sooner than later, given the present state of the Giants outfield.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

72. Jake Bauers, OF, Rays

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: AAA

Minor-league stats: .263 (486 AB), 13 HR, 63 RBI, 20 SB, .779 OPS, 78 BB, 112 K

Though it'll more likely be at first base than the outfield, Bauers is poised to break into the big leagues at some point this year. Whether he'll hit for enough power to measure up at either position is a lingering question, but as with Jesse Winker, I'm willing to bet on anyone with baseline hitting ability in the juiced-ball era.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

73. Nick Gordon, SS, Twins

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: AA

Minor-league stats: .270 (519 AB), 9 HR, 66 RBI, 80 R, 13 SB, .749 OPS, 53 BB, 134 K

Gordon's stock has fallen as he has climbed the minor-league ladder, in part because he has yet to develop a standout tool, unlike his brother Dee Gordon. He's sort of average at everything, which may still result in an above-average Fantasy option if he sticks at shortstop. It doesn't help that he hit .219 over the final three months last year.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

74. Jesus Sanchez, OF, Rays

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: A

Minor-league stats: .305 (475 AB), 15 HR, 82 RBI, 7 SB, .826 OPS, 32 BB, 91 K

Sanchez's first season of full-season ball confirmed what we already saw in the short-season leagues: The guy can hit. He may not walk much or offer any real potential as a base-stealer, but he puts the bat on the ball with uncommon frequency and has shown an ability to drive it out of the park even as a teenager.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

75. Leody Taveras, OF, Rangers

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2017: A

Minor-league stats: .249 (522 AB), 8 HR, 50 RBI, 20 SB, .672 OPS, 47 BB, 92 K

He may have offered precious little evidence of it to this point, but Taveras is apparently a scout's dream, a five tool-threat with a solid approach at the plate whose production slipped during an aggressive assignment to low Class A Hickory. That he didn't strike out more is, to me, encouraging.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

76. Heliot Ramos, OF, Giants

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2017: Rookie

Minor-league stats: .348 (138 AB), 6 HR, 27 RBI, 33 R, 10 SB, 1.049 OPS, 10 BB, 48 K

Granted, it was in Rookie ball, but rarely do you see a 17-year-old dominate a league like Ramos did, flashing the sort of power and speed that gets prospect hounds howling. He obviously has a long climb ahead of him and will need to curtail the strikeouts at the higher levels, but he's a long-term investment worthy of your time.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

77. Stephen Gonsalves, SP, Twins

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA

Minor-league stats: 3.27 ERA, 1.136 WHIP (1110 IP), 9.7 K/9, 2.5 BB/9

Part of me wants to rank Gonsalves higher based on his body of work -- he has a 2.39 ERA over his past three seasons -- but the scouts have always been less than enamored with him and his middling velocity. Still, deceptive lefties with plus changeups have been known to slip through the cracks, so don't sleep on this one.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

78. Yusniel Diaz, OF, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA

Minor-league stats: .292 (439 AB), 11 HR, 52 RBI, 9 SB, .787 OPS, 45 BB, 102 K

Another prospect who has been more projection than production for most of his minor-league career, Diaz may have turned the corner over the final three months of 2017, hitting .333 with nine home runs and a .903 OPS over his final 267 at-bats. He cut down on the strikeouts, too, so there's definite middle-of-the-order potential here.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

79. Jahmai Jones, OF, Angels



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: A, A+

Minor-league stats: .282 (518 AB), 14 HR, 47 RBI, 27 SB, .794 OPS, 45 BB, 106 K

Vaunted for his athleticism, Jones had a skills breakthrough in 2017, going from hitting .195 with 32 strikeouts in his first 32 games to hitting .310 with 74 in his final 95. No longer a sitting duck to breaking balls, he's poised to take off in the next year or two, though his may be more of a 20-20 than a 30-30 profile.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

80. Anthony Alford, OF, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA, AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .299 (278 AB), 5 HR, 19 SB, .797 OPS, 36 BB, 55 K

Major-league stats: .125 (8 AB)

Though the tools are everything you'd expect from a former Ole Miss defensive back, they've manifested in a strange way, with Alford's bat skills standing out over his power so far. The Brian Jordan comparison is almost too easy, but Alford is similar in terms of projection and build and just needs to keep getting reps.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

81. Kevin Maitan, SS, Angels

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2017: Rookie

Minor-league stats: .241 (162 AB), 2 HR, 2 SB, .629 OPS, 11 BB, 49 K

The most notable of the dozen or so prospects the Braves had to surrender in this offseason's Coppolella purge, Maitan has actually lost some of his sizzle since signing as a 16-year-old, looking overmatched and overweight in his professional debut. He has garnered Miguel Cabrera comparisons in the past, though, and obviously has plenty of time to find his footing.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

82. Adrian Morejon, SP, Padres

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2017: A, A-

Minor-league stats: 3.86 ERA, 1.286 WHIP (63 IP), 8.3 K/9, 2.3 BB/9

Morejon made a name for himself competing internationally for Cuba, so it stands to reason he'd be ahead of his age group in poise and pitching smarts. His mechanics are still those of a teenager, meaning not especially disciplined and susceptible to poor command, but he's so advanced in so many other ways that you have to like his future.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

83. Jorge Alfaro, C, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2017: AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .241 (324 AB), 7 HR, 43 RBI, .649 OPS, 16 BB, 113 K

Major-league stats: .318 (107 AB), 5 HR, 14 RBI, .874 OPS, 3 BB, 33 K

Alfaro's top prospect standing has never made a lot of sense to me, but he's a catcher with power that he may or may not make enough contact to tap into. His brief stint in the majors last year offered reason for optimism (and the inside track on a starting job), but that strikeout-to-walk ratio suggests a bumpy road ahead.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

84. Jose De Leon, RP, Rays

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2017: Rookie, A+, AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: 3.05 ERA, 1.174 WHIP (38 1/3 IP), 10.3 K/9, 3.8 BB/9

Major-league stats: 3 ER, 2 2/3 IP

A year of elbow woes has taken De Leon from elite pitching prospect to forgotten man in the Rays system, fading as quickly as he emerged for the Dodgers a couple years ago. He continues to impress with the strikeouts, but the stuff comes and goes and is now accompanied by durability concerns.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful (at SP)

85. Chance Sisco, C, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AAA

Minor-league stats: .267 (344 AB), 7 HR, 47 RBI, .736 OPS, 32 BB, 99 K

Major-league stats: .333 (18 AB), 2 HR, 1.232 OPS, 3 BB, 7 K

The possibility of Sisco starting for the Orioles would be more exciting if he hadn't stopped doing the one thing that made him special, which is hit for average. The career .311 hitter across five minor-league seasons obviously fell short of that mark last year, but it may have been a total fluke. We'll find out soon enough.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

86. A.J. Minter, RP, Braves

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: A, A+, AA, AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: 3.33 ERA, 1.315 WHIP (24 1/3 IP), 11.1 K/9, 4.4 BB/9

Major-league stats: 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP (15 IP), 15.6 K/9, 1.2 BB/9

The one true reliever on this list is the best to come through the Braves system since Craig Kimbrel and may soon occupy the same role if manager Brian Snitker can get around the fact that he throws lefty. He'll fill a high-leverage role of some sort after his absurd strikeout-to-walk ratio yielded a 0.96 FIP last year.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

87. Colin Moran, 1B, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2017: A, AAA. MLB

Minor-league stats: .301 (312 AB), 18 HR, 65 RBI, .901 OPS, 33 BB, 59 K

Major-league stats: N/A4 H, 1 HR, 11 AB

Thought to be a plus hitter who may or may not develop power when the Marlins selected him sixth overall in 2013, Moran certainly seemed to, even if in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, last year. And thanks to the Gerrit Cole trade, he's now in an organization where he isn't blocked three times over.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring (at 3B)

88. Dustin Fowler, OF, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .293 (297 AB), 13 HR, 43 RBI, 13 SB, .871 OPS, 15 BB, 63 K

Major-league stats: N/A

Fowler never got an at-bat as a Yankee, rupturing his patella tendon chasing down a fly ball in his major-league debut and then getting moved in the Sonny Gray trade. He's in a worse situation and a worse ballpark but with an easier path to the majors and still a Brett Gardner-like skill set.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

89. Tyler Mahle, SP, Reds

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: 2.06 ERA, 0.963 WHIP (144 1/3 IP), 8.6 K/9, 1.9 BB/9

Major-league stats: 2.70 ERA, 1.500 WHIP (20 IP), 6.3 K/9, 5.0 BB/9

The numbers make Mahle out to be some sort of pitching prodigy -- one with two no-hitters, including a perfect game just last year, on his resume -- but the reality is he just has a really good fastball that he locates really well. The formula probably won't work as well in the majors and may ultimately force him to the bullpen.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

90. Christian Arroyo, 3B, Rays

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .396 (91 AB), 4 HR, 6 BB, 12 K

Major-league stats: .192 (125 AB), 3 HR, 8 BB, 32 K

Arroyo arrived to great (probably too much) fanfare last April but struggled and wound up missing most of the season with a hand injury that ultimately required surgery. Clearly, the Giants weren't so invested in him, shipping him to the Rays in the Evan Longoria deal, and while he can hit, he doesn't elevate the ball enough to hit for power.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

91. Dane Dunning, SP, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: A, A+

Minor-league stats: 2.94 ERA, 1.146 WHIP (144 IP), 10.5 K/9, 2.4 BB/9

Dunning showed surprising bat-missing ability for a pitcher most known for inducing ground balls, putting together arguably the best season of anyone acquired in the Adam Eaton deal (which included higher-profile hurlers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez). He's interesting but still behind the eight ball in terms of upside.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

92. Christin Stewart, OF, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2017: AA

Minor-league stats: .256 (485 AB), 28 HR, 86 RBI, .836 OPS, 56 BB, 138 K

Even with the Tigers entering rebuild mode, Stewart spent the entire season at Double-A Erie, where he fell just a little short of matching the 30 home runs and 86 walks from his breakthrough 2016. Power and patience are still what he brings to the table, though, making him something like another Carlos Santana, if we're thinking optimistically.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

93. Danny Jansen, C, Blue Jays



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2017: A+, AA, AAA

Minor-league stats: .323 (368 AB), 10 HR, 48 RBI, .884 OPS, 41 BB, 40 K

Jansen's 2017 was a sight for sore eyes, his batting average rising more than 100 points in a way that's supported by his plate discipline -- i.e., how well he saw the ball. So it makes sense that he was wearing corrective lenses for the first time, the result of which was him rising three levels to become the heir apparent to Russell Martin.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

94. Justus Sheffield, SP, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2017: Rookie, AA

Minor-league stats: 3.12 ERA, 1.347 WHIP (98 IP), 8.1 K/9, 3.1 BB/9

I find the Sheffield hype curious for a number of reasons. The numbers are so-so, which is especially notable pitching in a venue -- an entirely pipeline, really -- known for padding them, and he's 5-feet-11, which typically raises role concerns. His fastball gives him a Billy Wagner-like quality, though.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

95. Max Fried, RP, Braves

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: 5.54 ERA, 1.446 WHIP (92 2/3 IP), 8.8 K/9, 4.4 BB/9

Major-league stats: 3.81 ERA, 1.615 WHIP (26 IP), 7.6 K/9, 4.2 BB/9

The Fried hype would be even harder to understand if you only looked at the numbers, but the former seventh overall pick battled blister issues in what was his first full year back from Tommy John surgery. He went on to dominate in the Arizona Fall League, allowing one run on nine hits with 23 strikeouts in 19 innings, and flashes a wicked curveball.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring (at SP)

96. Erick Fedde, SP, Nationals

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: 3.69 ERA, 1.162 WHIP (90 1/3 IP), 7.9 K/9, 2.3 BB/9

Major-league stats: 9.39 ERA, 2.152 WHIP (15 1/3 IP), 8.8 K/9, 4.7 BB/9

In the pantheon of bad ideas, Fedde as the answer to the Nationals' bullpen woes (it was a thing!) ranks up there, and his short-lived introduction to that role may have cost him developmentally. His strikeout rate dipped, but it's his ground-ball tendencies that will carry him regardless, perhaps as soon as the Nationals' next opening.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

97. Jordan Luplow, OF, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .302 (414 AB), 23 HR, 56 RBI, 5 SB, .907 OPS, 45 B, 81 K

Major-league stats: .205 (78 BA), 3 HR, 11 RBI, .660 OPS, 6 BB, 22 K

Perhaps because he's limited defensively, Luplow hasn't gotten much attention in prospect circles, but he put himself on the map with last year's performance, even starting some for the big club down the stretch. That said, finding at-bats for him doesn't seem to be a priority, and he may never have that chance with Austin Meadows knocking on the door.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

98. Harrison Bader, OF, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .283 (431 AB), 20 HR, 55 RBI, 15 SB, .816 OPS, 34 BB, 118 K

Major-league stats: .235 (85 AB), 3 HR, 10 RBI, 2 SB, 5 BB, 24 K

Bader brings an infectious energy to the ballpark, but the Cardinals seemed to have no reservations about blocking him with Marcell Ozuna this offseason. He has some pop but isn't an especially disciplined hitter and doesn't profile as a big base-stealer either, so he may wind up being only a modest Fantasy contributor.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

99. Brian Anderson , 3B, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2017: AA, AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .275 (429 AB), 22 HR, 81 RBI, .853 OPS, 48 BB, 98 K

Major-league stats: .262 (84 AB), 10 BB, 28 K, .706 OPS

Though Anderson's skill set might get passed over in other organizations, he has a chance to start for the rebuilding Marlins and could surprise in Fantasy after doubling his home run total in the minors last year. A best-case scenario would be something on the level of Eugenio Suarez, but even Chase Headley numbers would be useful.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

100. Brett Phillips, OF, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2017: AAA, MLB

Minor-league stats: .305 (383 AB), 19 HR, 9 SB, .944 OPS, 45 BB, 129 K

Major-league stats: .276 (87 AB), 4 HR, 5 SB, .799 OPS, 9 BB, 34 K

Phillips put together a great line at Triple-A Colorado Springs last year, but here's the thing: He has performed like a prospect only at the most hitter-friendly stops, such as the PCL. He also strikes out too much, has never put his speed to great use on the base paths and is a casualty of the Brewers' overcrowded outfield.

Scott's 2018 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring