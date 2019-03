2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 10-team NL-only Rotisserie mock

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher, or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Since our last check on the NL-only player pool ... er, well ... Adam Jones has a team now, anyway.

Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel not so much, and you can see the impact it has on their value in a format where you lose them if they go to an AL club.

But the show most go on, right? After all, we're more than halfway through spring training, so whatever clarity we're lacking with those two we're getting elsewhere.

By now, it's clear Pete Alonso and Chris Paddack will be playing major roles for their teams, even if it's not quite on opening day. The wait doesn't hurt you so much in Rotisserie play, where only the final totals matter. Meanwhile, Nick Senzel looks like the Reds' clear choice in center field and Archie Bradley like the Diamondbacks' answer at closer. Jeff McNeil is in line for starters' at-bats again, and Matt Strahm, Kyle Wright and Trevor Richards are all pushing for rotation spots with their clubs.

So yeah, plenty of new things to react to. And of course, the fun of chopping the player pool in half is learning to contend with new scarcities. Saves are obviously in high demand here. Steals, actually, in crazy-high demand — you'd be amazed just how many of obvious stolen bases sources happen to play in the AL right now. The NL, though, is deeper at basically every infield spot, so in a five-outfielder league, I think it makes sense to load up on outfielders early and in fact took one with four of my first eight picks.

For more on strategy, check out my guide to drafting in an NL-only league.

