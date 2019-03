2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team Head-to-Head points Podcast League draft for Fantasy Baseball Today subscribers

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Our latest draft Monday wasn't like any of the others we've done this spring.

Oh no.

This one featured eight regular listeners of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast drafting right alongside Adam Aizer, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and I, which of course meant we wouldn't be getting any of our favorites. No, these guys knew exactly what we wanted to do and made sure we didn't.

I, for one, hardly even recognize my team. It features three of my bust picks, for crying out loud.

But you know what? I like the value I got with each of Javier Baez and Mike Foltynewicz. And Miguel Andujar ... well, third base depleted unusually fast. I'm not kicking myself over any of them.

Something else different about this draft: Pitchers flew off the board early. Granted, this is the format where a true ace, with all the volume he provides, is of the greatest value, but this group took it to another level. I ended up being relieved I went with Chris Sale in Round 1, especially since my usual Round 5 binky, Zack Greinke, went before I even had a chance to pick in Round 4. It's how I ended up with Baez in that spot and probably pushed back the hitter pool enough for me to grab Khris Davis in Round 5. Still surprised about that one.

And spring standouts? Forget it. Chris Paddack, Brandon Woodruff, Pete Alonso, Ryan McMahon, Corbin Burnes, Trevor Richards and Caleb Smith all went earlier than you're probably used to seeing, but with the way we've hyped them over the past couple weeks, it's no surprise.

Basically, if you want to see the results from a Head-to-Head points draft where everyone is up to date and generally "with it," this is it.

Here are the participants:

1 - Vic Zeiter

2 - Scott Nandy

3 - Chris Torrey

4 - Grant Tower

5 - Jason Lawrence

6 - Ed Newell

7 - Chris Towers, Fantasy Baseball Today podcast

8 - Scott Lorenz

9 - Adam Aizer, Fantasy Baseball Today podcast

10 - Scott White, Fantasy Baseball Today podcast

11 - Heath Cummings, Fantasy Baseball Today podcast

12 - Nick Bruce

And the scoring:

Head-to-Head point values For hitters

For pitchers

Single 1 Walk -1 Double 2 Earned run -1 Triple 3 Hit -1 Walk 1 Hit batter -1 Caught stealing -1 Inning 3 Hit by pitch 1 Strikeout 0.5 Home run 4 Win 7 Strikeout -0.5 Loss -5 Run 1 Save 7 RBI 1 QS 3 Stolen base 2