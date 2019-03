2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team mixed Rotisserie auction

Want to get a jump on the competition? Go to the CBS Sports app on your phone, open up "Settings" and sign up for Fantasy alerts to get the latest from our Fantasy baseball team as soon as it's available.

In auctions, you can take your shot at any player your heart desires, making them at once the best and worst thing ever.

The thrill of hearing "sold!" when you're the high bidder. The regret of having no money for what seem like the best value picks. It's a hair-raising, white-knuckle experience from start to finish. And through it all, you can be sure of one thing: It won't go as expected.

These 12 put it to the test in our annual Memorial Magazine League, a standard 5x5 Rotisserie contest where we always seem to out-top each other for the top-dollar players:

Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)

B_Don, Razzball (@DitkaSausagePod)

Lance Brozdowski, Big Three Sports (@LanceBroz)

Heath Cummings, CBS Sports (@heathcummingssr)

Greg Lathrop, rSportsBaseball 2018 champ (@rNats_)

Tim McLeod, Patton & Company

Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)

Tom Ogonowski, Future Studskis (@ProspectFiend)

Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

Matt Williams, Fake Teams/Turn Two Podcast (@MattWi77iams)

This one isn't just a mock, you see. There are actual stakes attached.

We couldn't be bothered, then, by convention. Mike Trout and Mookie Betts as the only $40 players? Shoot, try 50. We've been through it enough to know there's plenty of upside to be found late and plenty more we can't even foresee. The waiver wire in a 12-team league still presents ample opportunity to fill holes if you're active and engaged.

And so a stars-and-scrubs approach was the norm, each of us taking a cue from last year's winner, Heath Cummings, who nabbed six players for $30-plus last year.

Steals, as is always true in 5x5 leagues, were in high demand, pushing up the dollar value of the speedsters who contribute in more than just that one category, such as Trea Turner, Starling Marte, Lorenzo Cain and Adalberto Mondesi. Saves, too, came at a premium, with most every assured closer going in the $15 range.

You can see where the early spending caught up to us, though. It's the only way to explain the difference between a $17 Eddie Rosario and a $10 Justin Upton or a $19 Jose Berrios and a $10 Zack Wheeler. Timing is one of the most difficult aspects of the auction to get right. You see all the overbids, you know a correction is coming, but putting yourself in the best position to capitalize is easier said than done.

And you could argue it's overrated anyway. Honestly, who put himself in a better position: the owner with five or six players of a caliber that absolutely won't be replicated on the waiver wire, meaning those you'd trade multiple players to obtain in mid-June, or the owner with a dozen players who are clearly must-start but not as rare in the caliber of their production. In a league with an ample waiver wire (as opposed to like an AL- or NL-only format), I'd argue the former.

But you can decide for yourself. Here are the results of our 12-team mixed Rotisserie auction: