2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction

Want to play in a league where every player is rostered? Going the 12-team NL-only Rotisserie route, with its expanded lineups, is one way to do it.

And hey, make it an auction. It'll test the depths of your knowledge, making every bid feel like the weight of the world rests upon it. There's no waiver wire to fall back on, really. Whatever you get you have to make work.

So who all took this crash course in spending wisely? A few friends and neighbors:

You can see the results of the AL version of this same format here. Here are some observations for the NL version:

By this point, Bryce Harper had agreed to a deal with the Phillies, but Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel were still at large. I don't know if it was speculation fatigue or a case of everyone simply forgetting about them, but they didn't go until late, and for $5 and $2. If they sign with an AL team, they'll be worthless, so the most risk-averse probably opted to stay away.

Though the NL has developed a reputation in recent years for being the weaker of the two leagues, it dominates the mixed-league top 300, making it deeper, at least on the high end, at seemingly every position. There was less splurging for the top-dollar players as a result. While Mike Trout and Mookie Betts each went for $55 on the AL side, the biggest bids here were Nolan Arenado for $49, Max Scherzer for $46, Trea Turner for $43 and Jacob deGrom for $42, Bryce Harper for $41, Paul Goldschmidt for $41, Manny Machado for $40 and Freddie Freeman. A single owner (Tom Ogonowski) was the winner of four of them.

One area where the NL is clearly outclassed by the AL is the availability of stolen bases. Not only are first-round steals sources like Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Jose Ramirez and Jose Altuve all in the AL, but traditional steals specialists like Dee Gordon and Billy Hamilton are as well. Mallex Smith, Jonathan Villar, Greg Allen ... the list goes on and on. In the NL, it's basically Trea Turner and Starling Marte who you can count on for 30-plus steals, with Lorenzo Cain being a borderline case, and all three went for reasonable prices considering.

The aces went for surprisingly high even though the NL is typically deeper at starting pitcher, and it's deeper this year, too. It's just that the AL has a higher percentage of the top-tier pitchers, which is why it might make more sense to target the Cole Hamels ($15) rather than Stephen Strasburg ($28) types.

While the NL is deeper in mixed league-relevant talent, that next wave is so lacking that it's harder to fill out a 23-man lineup with the kind of players you can trust to get regular at-bats or innings. If there was ever a format to distribute your auction dollars more evenly, this is it.