2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team Rotisserie mock draft shows spring sensations like Ryan McMahon rising in the rankings

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

This is it. Don't get scared now.

By "this," I mean both the biggest Fantasy Baseball draft weekend of the year and also our final look at the player pool before then. We're doing it via the standard 5x5 Rotisserie format, which takes into account batting average, home runs, RBI, runs and stolen bases for hitters and wins, ERA, WHIP, strikeouts and saves for pitchers.

Who contributed to the cause?

1 - George Kurtz, RotoExperts (@GeorgeKurtz)

2 - Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

3 - Kory Schulte, Baseline Times (@BaselineKory)

4 - Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

5 - Steven Fain, Fantasy Life Blog (@scuba_steve888)

6 - Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

7 - R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

8 - Tim McLeod, Patton & Company

9 - Daniel Preciado, Fantasy Front Office (@DanJPreciado)

10 - Matt Williams, Fake Teams/Turn Two Podcast (@MattWi77iams)

11 - Mike Kurland, Bases Loaded Podcast (@Mike_Kurland)

12 - Kayla Van Horn, former Podcast "For the People" League participant

A few quick observations before we jump in:

Shall we?