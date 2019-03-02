2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Catcher Tiers 2.0, updated with the Salvador Perez injury

Want to get a jump on the competition? Go to the CBS Sports app on your phone, open up "Settings" and sign up for Fantasy alerts to get the latest from our Fantasy baseball team as soon as it's available.

Tiers, for the uninitiated, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.

The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.

Below are the catcher tiers for 2019. They depict a weak position that dwindles down to nothing fewer than a dozen names in.

The Elite: J.T. Realmuto

The Near-Elite: Gary Sanchez

The Next-Best Things: Yasmani Grandal, Willson Contreras, Wilson Ramos, Yadier Molina, Buster Posey

The Fallback Options: Danny Jansen, Francisco Mejia

The Last Resorts: Francisco Cervelli, Robinson Chirinos, Welington Castillo, Omar Narvaez, Mike Zunino^, Jorge Alfaro^

The Deep-Leaguers: Yan Gomes, Austin Barnes, Carson Kelly, Tucker Barnhart

The Leftovers: Brian McCann, Jonathan Lucroy, Kurt Suzuki, Willians Astudillo, John Hicks, Elias Diaz, Mitch Garver, (Evan Gattis), Austin Hedges, Tyler Flowers

^:one tier lower in points leagues

( ): DH-only to begin season

