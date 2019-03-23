2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Scott White's tiers rankings on one page (for printing)
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft prep? Enjoy them all here on one printable page.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
Tiers 3.0: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
If you're not familiar with the tiers approach to drafting, you can read about it here.
That's just one position, catcher, where I've already tiered players for you. But of course, the approach only works if you have every position's tiers arranged for you side by side ... and can use a pen or highlighter to keep track of which are depleting the fastest.
Sounds like the perfect use of a printer, right? Why else would you have one in 2019?
Sounds like the perfect reason for us to present them in printable form. What other use is a website in 2019?
So here: This link will take you directly to them. Click, print and let the highlighter take care of the rest.
