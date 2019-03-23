2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Second Base Tiers 3.0, updated with the Scooter Gennett news

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Tiers, for the uninformed, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.

The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.

Below are the second base tiers for 2019. They depict a position that's lacking in top-shelf talent.

The Elite: Jose Altuve, Javier Baez^

The Near-Elite: Whit Merrifield, Ozzie Albies, Daniel Murphy

The Next-Best Things: Gleyber Torres, Travis Shaw, Dee Gordon^, Robinson Cano†

The Fallback Options: Brian Dozier, Jonathan Villar, Rougned Odor, Nick Senzel, Jonathan Schoop, Jeff McNeil†

The Last Resorts: Brandon Lowe, Scooter Gennett, DJ LeMahieu, Cesar Hernandez, Yoan Moncada, Ketel Marte Asdrubal Cabrera, Jed Lowrie

The Deep-Leaguers: Marwin Gonzalez, Luis Urias, Ian Kinsler, Jason Kipnis

The Leftovers: Starlin Castro, Joey Wendle, Enrique Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel, Dustin Pedroia, Adam Frazier, Eduardo Nunez, Neil Walker, Ben Zobrist, Joe Panik

^:one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories leagues