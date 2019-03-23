2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Second Base Tiers, Version 3.0

Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in the middle, as Scott White's tiers show.

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Tiers 3.0: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Tiers, for the uninformed, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.     

The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.

Below are the second base tiers for 2019. They depict a position that's lacking in top-shelf talent

The Elite: Jose Altuve, Javier Baez^
The Near-Elite: Whit Merrifield, Scooter Gennett, Ozzie Albies, Daniel Murphy
The Next-Best Things: Gleyber Torres, Travis Shaw, Dee Gordon^, Robinson Cano
The Fallback Options: Brian Dozier, Jonathan Villar, Rougned Odor, Nick Senzel, Jonathan Schoop, Jeff McNeil
The Last Resorts: Brandon LoweDJ LeMahieu, Cesar Hernandez, Yoan Moncada, Ketel Marte Asdrubal Cabrera, Jed Lowrie
The Deep-Leaguers: Marwin Gonzalez, Luis Urias, Ian Kinsler, Jason Kipnis
The Leftovers: Starlin Castro, Joey Wendle, Enrique Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel, Dustin Pedroia, Adam Frazier, Eduardo Nunez, Neil Walker, Ben Zobrist, Joe Panik

^:one tier lower in points leagues
†: one tier lower in categories leagues

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories