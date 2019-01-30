2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Strategies for the relief pitcher position

First base and shortstop may have flip-flopped in terms of perceived depth, but no position is undergoing a more drastic change right now than relief pitcher, where the age-old model of one guy accumulating the bulk of his team's saves may finally be coming to an end.

It's by no means a sudden change and hardly a universal one, but 2018 was the year in which the approach gained real traction, with teams like the Phillies, Brewers and Rays more or less taking a by-committee approach to the ninth inning, just like the statheads had long envisioned. Others like the Braves, Astros, Angels and White Sox struggled to commit to any one pitcher for any length of time. And shoot, most of those teams are in the same predicament today.

Of course, the offseason is only beginning to wind down, and in recent days we've seen Cody Allen (Angels) and Jose Leclerc (Rangers) anointed closers for their teams. Such declarations will surely increase leading up to opening day, but it won't be a case like as recently as two years ago (or just about every year prior), when we knew who the first choice was for every team going into the season. We'll be lucky if even two-thirds have a dedicated closer.

View Profile Jose Leclerc TEX • RP • 25 2018 season SV 12 ERA 1.56 WHIP .85 BB/9 3.9 K/9 13.3

How's that for scarcity?

In a standard mixed-league context — say, 12 teams or fewer — 30 closers were more than enough to go around, but reducing that number to 20 could result in a Draft Day panic. Even in Head-to-Head points leagues, where we've grown accustomed to seeing a handful of closers go undrafted because every owner has only two reliever spots to fill, 20 could leave a few owners short. And there may not be a more debilitating downgrade in all of Fantasy than going from a closer to a non-closer.

But the thing is you wouldn't have to resort to a non-closer. That's not how this transition works. Fewer dedicated closers means more semi-closers. Between Josh Hader, Corey Knebel and Jeremy Jeffress, the Brewers have three mixed league-relevant relievers, all of whom are liable to record 12-15 saves. Would you rather have someone with a clear shot at 30-40? Yeah, probably. But even among the dedicated closers, there are few assurances. Another reason most of us aren't used to investing heavily in relief pitchers, apart from their perceived abundance, is that they're notoriously volatile. Hader, Knebel and Jeffress at least offer a lower than usual risk of total collapse.

View Profile Josh Hader MIL • RP • 71 2018 season SV 12 ERA 2.43 WHIP .81 BB/9 3.3 K/9 15.8

And in points leagues specifically, you have another alternative to the growing closer shortage: the SPARP, a starting pitcher who is nonetheless eligible at relief pitcher. It's a great year for SPARPs, too, beginning with Carlos Martinez, who not long ago was regarded as an ace. Collin McHugh is a proven innings eater who may have learned some new tricks during his dominant stint in the bullpen last year, Tyler Glasnow is an exciting up-and-comer, Kenta Maeda is a proven option for at least four months of the year, and Brad Keller is a ground-ball specialist who should be able to pitch deep into games. And that's not even counting rotation hopefuls Ross Stripling and Brandon Woodruff. No, with only two reliever spots to fill, you should still be OK in points leagues.

But safe counts for something when you can't just assume replacements will emerge on the waiver wire, which is why I've come to accept, for maybe the first time in my days as a Fantasy Baseball analyst, that investing in a top-tier closer may not be such a bad idea. I'm still not angling for any of Edwin Diaz, Blake Treinen, Craig Kimbrel or Aroldis Chapman prior to Round 7 or so, but I'm ending up with one of them (most often Treinen) more and more.

View Profile Blake Treinen OAK • RP • 39 2018 season SV 38 ERA .78 WHIP .83 BB/9 2.4 K/9 11.2

Mostly, though, I want to make sure I came away with two from my top three closer tiers, as shown here. That's 13 relievers in all who I feel like I can trust (as least as far as I can trust anything at this position) to not only have the job but also keep it. Kirby Yates is just as useful to me as Roberto Osuna. I'll take whomever I don't have to reach for.

Beyond them, Will Smith could turn out fine for the Giants, but their reluctance to commit to him gives me pause. Ditto Archie Bradley for the Diamondbacks. I don't trust Allen or Ken Giles performance-wise, and certainly the same goes for bottom feeders like Mychal Givens, Drew Steckenrider and Shane Greene. Like the Brewers, I'm not expecting the Phillies, Braves, Cardinals or Rays to commit to any one reliever for saves, though David Robertson, Arodys Vizcaino, Jordan Hicks and Jose Alvarado are the early front-runners there.

Scott's relief pitcher to buy:

Jose Leclerc. Now that new manager Chris Woodward has confirmed Leclerc is in fact the closer, what's not to like about a guy who ranked (minimum 50 innings) third in ERA, third in FIP, 10th in K/9, second in HR/9 and first in H/9 last year?

Scott's relief pitcher to sell:

Kenley Jansen. He's just a tier below Kimbrel and Chapman for me but could probably be two given that health concerns (vascular), velocity issues, a shrinking strikeout rate and skyrocketing FIP all point to impending disaster.

Heath Cummings' relief pitcher to buy:

Roberto Osuna. Osuna has a career 2.74 SIERA and 2.65 FIP and should have as many save opps as anyone in baseball.

Heath Cummings' relief pitcher to sell:

Ross Stripling. I don't expect him to start or close most of the season. I'm not drafting him in mixed leagues.

So which Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued pitchers can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.