2019 Fantasy baseball keeper rankings: Proven model reveals dynasty advice, player values

MLB Opening Day is less than a month away, which means Fantasy Baseball players are gearing up for another exciting season. It was a wild MLB offseason, with Manny Machado and Bryce Harper signing long-term deals with new clubs worth at least $300 million. And with big-time play-makers on the move, owners are scrambling to update their 2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings. Knowing which players are worth keeping and which players are overvalued given their cost can be the difference between winning and losing your league. That's why you'll want to use SportsLine's interactive "Who Do I Keep?" tool, which can help you make tough calls in Fantasy Baseball keeper and dynasty leagues.

SportsLine's "Who Do I Keep?" tool is an interactive feature that can help you pick your keepers based on valuations from the site's powerful projection model as well as CBS Sports experts Scott White and Heath Cummings.

The SportsLine Projection Model powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And when it came to ranking players in Fantasy Football, SportsLine's model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

Additionally, White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country. If you want an edge in Fantasy Baseball, he's the go-to expert.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper tool says if you have Mike Trout as a first-round keeper, Ronald Acuña as a fifth and Miguel Andujar in the 19th, you might have a tough call on your hands. But, while Trout in the first round edges out Andujar, Acuña in the fifth is still the optimal pick. These are the tough Fantasy Baseball keeper and dynasty dilemmas the team at SportsLine can help you solve.

Acuña burst onto the scene for the Braves in his debut campaign, racking up 127 hits, 26 home runs, 78 runs and 64 RBI. He really made his mark after settling into the leadoff spot after the All-Star break, as he hit .322/.403/.625 with 19 homers, 45 RBI and 14 stolen bases in the final two-plus months of the year.

