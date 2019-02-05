2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher rankings, best dynasty targets from MLB insider

The 2019 Fantasy baseball season is quickly approaching and owners everywhere are looking for the next wave of talent to target in their drafts. However, finding the top 2019 Fantasy baseball prospects that you can build your team around requires an understanding of each farm system and the depth chart hurdles every player will have to clear. At catcher, we've already seen starters like Yasmani Grandal and Wilson Ramos change teams in free agency. Could their movement free up playing time for the next catching star or even thwart the progression of a top prospect? That's a question you'll have to answer as you set your 2019 Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings. You'll definitely want to look at the latest 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for catching prospects from SportsLine's Scott White before doing so.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy baseball analyst, been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year, and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy baseball experts from around the country.

Now he has studied the upcoming crop of prospects and identified the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects at catcher you need to know about heading into the 2019 MLB season.

We'll give away three players with White's analysis for each:

William Contreras, Braves

The younger brother of Willson Contreras flashes many of the same tools, which of course bodes well for his development as a hitter. He barely sniffed high Class A this year, which means there are plenty of hurdles to clear, but he's on the path for everyday duty.

Sean Murphy, Athletics

Defense certainly won't move Murphy off the position, which means he may be a future Fantasy asset if his offensive gains from 2018 stick. His breakthrough flew under the radar given that he missed time with a broken hand and played in an unfavorable home park.

Ronaldo Hernandez, Rays

A converted infielder, Hernandez is still a work in progress defensively, which could derail his move to the Majors if he doesn't progress quickly enough. But the tools are there and his bat would clearly measure up at a weak position since he boasts big power and solid bat-on-ball skills. Salvador Perez is a reasonable comp offensively, with Gary Sanchez representing the pie-in-the-sky hope.

