2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher rankings, dynasty targets from MLB insider

Baseball season is still months away, but now is the time to study up on top 2019 Fantasy baseball prospects who can make an impact for years to come. And perhaps no other group stands to benefit more than catchers, a position that collectively struggled mightily at the plate last MLB season. And before you set your 2019 Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings, be sure to check out the top 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for catching prospects from SportsLine's Scott White.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy baseball analyst, been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year, and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy baseball experts from around the country.

Now he has studied the upcoming crop of prospects and identified the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects at catcher you need to know about heading into the 2019 MLB season.

We'll give away Nos. 8-10 with White's analysis for each:

8. Will Smith, Dodgers

Being a three-true-outcomes hitter isn't so bad at the major-league level, but if a minor-leaguer is already striking out at such a rate, it doesn't portend greatness against advanced competition. Smith stands out defensively, but the fact the Dodgers have him splitting his time at third base already suggests he's less the future behind the plate than Keibert Ruiz is.

9. William Contreras, Braves

The younger brother of Willson Contreras flashes many of the same tools, which of course bodes well for his development as a hitter. He barely sniffed high Class A this year, which means there are plenty of hurdles to clear, but he's on the path for everyday duty.

10. Austin Allen, Padres

It's plainly evident Allen crushed it last year, but the fact he couldn't earn a promotion to Triple-A, much less the majors, despite his advanced age doesn't bode well for his Fantasy outlook. Seeing as the Padres already have two talented young catchers in Austin Hedges and Francisco Mejia, Allen seems destined to become more of a role player - and one who's likely to lose catcher eligibility before he's ever Fantasy relevant.

