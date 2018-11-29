2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: First base rankings, dynasty targets from MLB insider

In Fantasy baseball, getting out in front of a future star can make your entire season. So even with baseball season still months away, it's never too early to start researching the 2019 Fantasy baseball prospects who might shape the future of your league for years to come. A strong set of 2019 Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings could set you up for success long-term, so be sure to check out the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for first base prospects from SportsLine's Scott White. His list of the top 10 prospects at the position will help you find fresh faces at an aging position during your 2019 Fantasy baseball draft.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year, and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy baseball experts from around the country.

Now he's studied the upcoming crop of prospects and has identified the top 10 Fantasy baseball first basemen you need to know about heading into the 2019 MLB season. We'll give away Nos. 8-10 with White's analysis for each:

8. Bobby Bradley, Indians

Bradley strikes out too often, but he's like a lesser form of Carlos Santana. He probably won't hit much better than .250, but has good power and on-base skills.

9. Rowdy Tellez, Blue Jays

Tellez's stock has fallen the past two seasons, but external family circumstances may have contributed. Though he profiles as a hulking slugger, the power has been mostly theoretical to this point, but he made enough of an impression in September to at least cut into Justin Smoak's at-bats next year.

10. Frank Schwindel, Royals

The surprise of last spring was quickly written off after a slow April at Triple-A, but he went on to hit .300 with 21 homers and an .874 OPS the rest of the way, missing out on a September call-up mostly because he wasn't on the 40-man roster. He's old (turns 27 in June) and limited defensively, but the rebuilding Royals will have to try him out sooner or later, especially since he's hitting for contact in addition to power.

White is revealing the rest of his top 10 over at SportsLine, and it includes a rookie near the top whom he says is "ready to compete for a job and figures to have one by mid-April." This is a prospect who could pay dividends for Fantasy baseball players for years to come.

Who are the top 10 first base prospects that Fantasy baseball players need to know about? And which rookie is on the fast track for success? Visit SportsLine to see Scott White's complete breakdown of the 10 best first base prospects, all from an-award winning Fantasy baseball analyst who can give you a huge edge in your league.