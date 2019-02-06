2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: First base rankings, dynasty targets from proven MLB insider

Whether you're in a hardcore dynasty league where teams have been cultivated over decades or just playing for the first time, the benefit to staying on top of incoming Fantasy baseball prospects is clear. If you can identify future Fantasy baseball stars before your opponents, you're going to put together a better team and dominate the competition this season and going forward. That's why as you set your 2019 Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings, you'll want to learn all you can about the game's top prospects. SportsLine Fantasy baseball guru Scott White examined every first base prospect this offseason. His 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for first basemen could help you identify the 2019 Fantasy baseball prospects who can help slug you into the postseason. Be sure to look at his top-10 list before your drafts, especially if you're looking to replace an aging first baseman like Miguel Cabrera or Carlos Santana.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year, and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy baseball experts from around the country.

Now he's studied the upcoming crop of prospects and has identified the top 10 Fantasy baseball first basemen you need to know about heading into the 2019 MLB season. We'll give away three of them, along with White's analysis for each:

Brent Rooker, Twins

A rocky start and dreadful finish dampened enthusiasm for Rooker, a former SEC Triple Crown winner who put on a power display in his 2017 pro debut. But the fact is he struck out too much even during his better stretch. His power alone should carry him into the big leagues, but without a step forward skills-wise, even a Matt Olson outcome seems unlikely.

Evan White, Mariners

White earns rave reviews for his defense, but it speaks to a level of athleticism that could grow into even more skill. He's already pretty good at putting the bat on the ball, which may be the most important skill in today's power-laden environment, but he needs the customary power spike to measure up at first base.

Frank Schwindel, Royals

The surprise of last spring was quickly written off after a slow April at Triple-A, but he went on to hit .300 with 21 homers and an .874 OPS the rest of the way, missing out on a September call-up mostly because he wasn't on the 40-man roster. He's old (turns 27 in June) and limited defensively, but the rebuilding Royals will have to try him out sooner or later, especially since he's hitting for contact in addition to power.

