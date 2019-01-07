2019 Fantasy Baseball prospects: Outfielder rankings, dynasty targets from MLB insider

You can find speed, power, contact and just about anything else you might need to win your Fantasy Baseball leagues from outfielders, but identifying the next wave of exciting young players can be a challenge. A look at 2019 Fantasy Baseball dynasty rankings tells us that there are several major league-ready 2019 Fantasy Baseball prospects in the outfield. So before your draft, be sure to check out the 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings from SportsLine's Scott White. His top 20 list of outfield prospects will help you find value come draft time.

8. Alex Verdugo, Dodgers

The Dodgers' emphasis on depth during the Andrew Freidman era means they've never given themselves a chance to warm up to Verdugo, whose greatest value to them now might be trade bait. You would like to see more power from him, but at this point he's too proven as a contact hitter to stay in the minors.

9. Taylor Trammell, Reds

Trammell's numbers dipped with his move up to high Class A, but he's still one of the few power/speed threats in the minors today who isn't at risk of being suffocated by strikeouts. His future looked a little rosier when he was hitting .315 after the first three months, capturing Futures Game MVP honors soon afterward, but the good so far outweighs the bad for a player with a couple years of development still ahead of him.

10. Luis Robert, White Sox

The one-time Cuban standout and terror of the Dominican Summer League a year ago faltered in his first taste of full-season ball, but he also wasn't totally himself, battling a thumb injury all the way through July. It helps explain why he seemed so overmatched, failing to hit a single home run despite an obvious power profile. A strong AFL showing offers continued reason for optimism.

