2019 Fantasy Baseball prospects: Outfielder rankings, dynasty targets from proven MLB insider

As Fantasy baseball owners continue to wait to see how the remaining MLB free agents might shake things up, one way that everyone is looking to inject talent into their Fantasy baseball lineups this season is by identifying top 2019 Fantasy baseball prospects. In the outfield, 2019 Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings show a wide variety of skills at the position that can help you win categories for years to come. So as you wait to see where Bryce Harper, Adam Jones and Marwin Gonzalez might land, be sure to check out the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings from Scott White. His list of the top-20 outfield prospects will keep you apprised of the Fantasy-relevant players on their way to the Major Leagues.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.

Now he has studied the upcoming crop of prospects and identified the top 20 Fantasy Baseball prospects in the outfield you need to know about heading into the 2019 MLB season. We'll give away a could with White's analysis:

Alex Kirilloff, Twins

"Though plenty hyped at the start of his career, Kirilloff's stock took a massive hit when he succumbed to Tommy John surgery in 2017. But he bulked up during his time away, adding muscle to what was already an advanced approach, and the result was positively absurd production between two levels of A-ball, elevating him to the elite tier of prospects."

Jo Adell, Angels

"Though already highly regarded as the 10th pick in the 2017 draft, Adell took a stud turn in 2018, climbing two levels while accelerating his development as a power hitter. His athleticism lends itself to five-category production, and his pitch recognition could get him to the majors before his 21st birthday (though he struggled in his first taste of Double-A late last year)."

