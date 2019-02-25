2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Pitcher rankings, dynasty targets from MLB insider

Whether you're in a Fantasy baseball dynasty league or traditional redraft league, there's no understating the potential influence of landing a dominant young pitcher. Every year, we see influxes of live arms invading the major leagues, but figuring out who actually belongs can be a major challenge in Fantasy baseball drafts. Another wave of pitchers who can throw 100-plus mph will be available this year, and these prospects are sure to pepper 2019 Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings in the months to come. The trick, however, is figuring out which Fantasy baseball prospects to target and which to avoid. If you want a leg up on your competition, you'll should check out the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings for pitching prospects from SportsLine's Scott White.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy baseball analyst, been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year, and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy baseball experts from around the country.

Now he has studied the upcoming crop of prospects and identified the top 30 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects you need to know about heading into the 2019 MLB season. We'll give away Nos. 8-10 with White's analysis for each:

8. Casey Mize, Tigers

The first pick of the 2019 MLB draft should move fast thanks to his collegiate experience and well-developed arsenal. It's all power stuff, with his splitter basically functioning as his changeup, but he varies his velocity and has impressive command. This is a No 1 pick who looks like he'll live up to the billing.

9. MacKenzie Gore, Padres

The third pick in the 2017 draft has such considerable talent and is so far down the ladder still that his numbers are basically an afterthought. But it's a little surprising he was so hittable in 2018, especially since his leg kick is supposed to add deception. Still, the strikeout and walk rates were exactly where you want them to be, which is more telling.

10. A.J. Puk, Athletics

Puk looked like he might force his way into the Athletics' rotation last spring, but before he could actually win the job, he tore his UCL and needed Tommy John surgery. As if his 99-mph fastball isn't devastating enough, his 6-foot-7 frame allows him to release the ball closer to the plate. The walks could stand to improve, but there are legit Randy Johnson parallels here.

White is revealing the rest of top 30 over at SportsLine, and it includes a young pitching prospect close to a call-up with a "Noah Syndergaard arsenal." This is a prospect who could pay dividends for Fantasy baseball players for years to come.

Who are the top 30 pitching prospects that Fantasy baseball players need to know about? And which rookie is on the fast track for success? Visit SportsLine to see Scott White's complete breakdown of the 30 best pitching prospects, all from an-award winning Fantasy baseball analyst who can give you a huge edge in your league.