2019 Fantasy Baseball prospects: Shortstop rankings, dynasty targets from MLB insider﻿

For years, shortstop was a position where Fantasy Baseball owners had to spend an early pick because once you moved past the top players, the value evaporated. However, that's not the case anymore, with incredible young players at the position like Francisco Lindor and Xander Bogaerts serving as just the tip of the iceberg. And a look at 2019 Fantasy Baseball dynasty rankings shows that the position is only getting deeper. There are still plenty of 2019 Fantasy Baseball prospects at shortstop within earshot of the major leagues, so be sure to see the 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings from SportsLine's Scott White. His list of the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects at shortstop will help you dominate your 2019 Fantasy Baseball draft.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year, and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country. Now, he has studied the upcoming crop of prospects and identified the top 10 Fantasy Baseball prospects at shortstop you need to know about heading into the 2019 MLB season. We'll give away Nos. 8-10 with White's analysis for each:

8. Luis Garcia, Nationals

Analysts love Luis Garcia in part because of how far he has already climbed at age 18. His simple swing and quick reflexes speak to a high ceiling, as do reports of him being uncommonly teachable and instinctual. It's not so far-fetched to imagine him developing into a Robinson Cano-type hitter, but of course he has a long way to go.

9. Kevin Smith, Blue Jays

Smith is one of those hard-nosed types who tends to wring the most out of his ability, and that was certainly the case in 2018, when he put in extra time shortening his swing in the offseason and wound up adding power while also cutting his strikeouts. He's smart about stealing bases, too, succeeding at a high enough rate that he might be able to carry that skill to the majors.

10. Garrett Hampson, Rockies

Hampson beats out Luis Rengifo, another high on-base base-stealer, for this spot by virtue of where he'll be playing his home games. It also doesn't hurt that he might have an opening already with D.J. LeMahieu now with the Yankees. Hampson could also transition to center field, where he has already proven viable.

