2019 Fantasy Baseball prospects: Shortstop rankings, dynasty targets from proven MLB insider

And the list of 2019 Fantasy baseball prospects at shortstop is as deep as any, with loads of potential within striking distance of making their Major League debuts in 2019. Could these players quickly adapt to the game's highest level and become the next Francisco Lindor or Xander Bogaerts?

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year, and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country. Now, he has studied the upcoming crop of prospects and identified the top 10 Fantasy Baseball prospects at shortstop you need to know about heading into the 2019 MLB season.

Carter Kieboom, Nationals

A midseason promotion to Double-A sidetracked Kieboom's numbers, but considering he was a 20-year-old playing in his first full professional season, the positives far outweighed the negatives last year. His contact doesn't seem to be an issue and he's still growing into power. The biggest caveat is a move to third base may be in his future.

Kevin Smith, Blue Jays

Smith is one of those hard-nosed types who tends to wring the most out of his ability, and that was certainly the case in 2018, when he put in extra time shortening his swing in the offseason and wound up adding power while also cutting his strikeouts. He's smart about stealing bases, too, succeeding at a high enough rate that he might be able to carry that skill to the majors.

Gavin Lux, Dodgers

A move to second base is likely in Lux's future, but judging by the strides the 21-year-old made last season by changing his bat path to avoid hitting so many grounders, he'll hit enough either way. He first broke through in the hitter-friendly California League, which always brings skepticism, but his numbers were just as strong after a late-season promotion to the Texas League.

