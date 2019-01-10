2019 Fantasy Baseball prospects: Third base rankings, dynasty targets from MLB insider

Third base is a volatile position in Fantasy Baseball, with players constantly shifted in and out of the hot corner as their skill sets evolve. When you can find a true cornerstone at the position, you need to act quickly. This year the 2019 Fantasy Baseball dynasty rankings at third base will largely have Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on top and he'll go early in 2019 Fantasy Baseball drafts. However, there's plenty of depth at the position among 2019 Fantasy Baseball prospects. Before you start drafting, check out the top 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings from SportsLine's Scott White. He'll help you dominate your draft with proven third base prospects.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.

Now he has studied the upcoming crop of prospects and identified the top 10 Fantasy Baseball prospects at third base you need to know about heading into the 2019 MLB season. We'll give away Nos. 8-10 with White's analysis for each:

8. Bobby Dalbec, Red Sox

Dalbec bounced back from a miserable 2017 to rank among the minor-league leaders in home runs, and his power can be awe-inspiring. Because of an obvious hitch in his swing, his ceiling is lowered as he works it out.



9. Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates



The son of former major-leaguer, Hayes has earned high marks among prospect evaluators since the Pirates took him 32nd overall in 2015, but last year was the first time he offered anything more than a high contact rate. Though his power mostly manifested as doubles, he played his home games at a pitcher-friendly park and had much better numbers on the road.



10. Michael Chavis, Red Sox



Chavis spent the first half of 2018 serving a PED suspension, which understandably called his past achievements into question, but he was more productive than ever after returning. He relies on power to carry him and doesn't have a clear path to the majors, which puts him in danger of settling into a Steve Pearce-like role.



