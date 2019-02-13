2019 Fantasy Baseball prospects: Third base rankings, dynasty targets from proven MLB insider

Even with close to 100 quality free agents remaining unsigned, including superstars like Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, franchises throughout Major League Baseball are in the process of trying to clear a path for top prospects. Concerns continue to mount with overpaying for proven talent and teams are opting to take advantage of team-controlled contracts instead. Which is why every Fantasy baseball owner needs to be well aware of the top 2019 Fantasy baseball prospects ahead of their upcoming drafts. Third base is always a difficult position to fill in Fantasy baseball and 2019 Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings show there are some intriguing young options rising through the minors. So before your draft, be sure to check out the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings from SportsLine Fantasy baseball guru Scott White. His top third base prospects list could help you identify the next star at the hot corner.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.

Now he has studied the upcoming crop of prospects and identified the top 10 Fantasy Baseball prospects at third base you need to know about heading into the 2019 MLB season. We'll give away Nos. 6-8 with White's analysis for each:

Nolan Gorman, Cardinals

Though by far the most productive of the 2018 first rounders ranked here, Gorman was only the 19th pick, not third or fifth, and is a good four years younger than both Bohm and India, which presumably gives him a longer path to the majors. The move up to Class A, where he hit .202 with an outrageous strikeout rate, helped cool expectations, but there's no questioning his power potential.

Colton Welker, Rockies

Welker's natural hitting ability, namely his knack for hitting line drives to all fields, becomes more evident with every step he takes up the ladder, but for playing in a particularly hitter-friendly park in a particularly hitter-friendly league, the power production maybe should have been better. Then again, look where he's destined to play his big-league games.

Bobby Dalbec, Red Sox

Dalbec bounced back from a miserable 2017 to rank among the minor-league leaders in home runs, and his power can be awe-inspiring. Because of an obvious hitch in his swing, his ceiling is lowered as he works it out.



