2019 Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 5 hitting matchups: Target Phillies, fade Indians

The Week 5 MLB schedule brings plenty of opportunities to load up on hitters with ideal pitching matchups and bench those who don't. Knowing when your players might only be suiting up for five games in a given week and when you have a glut of tough matchups to worry about can help you squeak out a win in your Week 5 matchup, or any week going forward. Data scientist John Bollman's pitching power rankings have been applied to every team's upcoming schedule to identify the best and worst matchups for the week.

The statistician formerly worked in the analytics department of a Major League Baseball front office, and now Bollman is turning his attention to the 2019 Fantasy baseball season to help owners navigate the matchups.

One thing we can tell you: Bollman is high on the hitting matchups for the Philadelphia Phillies this week.

"The Phillies have the best hitting matchups for Week 5, so don't be scared off by those three "@NYM" at the beginning of the week," Bollman told SportsLine. "They'll miss Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom, giving them the lighter end of the rotation, before four games at home against the Marlins. The Marlins' rotation has some potential, but they haven't quite lived up to it collectively. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins are obvious must-starts every week, but this is also a good opportunity to get Cesar Hernandez, Maikel Franco, Andrew McCutchen and possibly even Scott Kingery in your lineup."

And a massive shocker: Bollman says the Cleveland Indians have the worst matchups of any team this week.

"Two games at home against Miami aren't a bad way to start the week, but four games at Houston should scare you off everyone except Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor, assuming he has no setbacks in his return," Bollman told SportsLine.

