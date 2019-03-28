2019 Fantasy Baseball Season Preview: Bold predictions, award picks, World Series winners, and more

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

It's an annual tradition that doesn't need much of an introduction: Our annual bold predictions, award picks, standings predictions and World Series winners. Last year, we correctly called Domingo Santana's struggles and that Joey Gallo would hit more home runs than Aaron Judge, and ... let's not talk about the rest!

But that's what this is for: To take a bold stand. You aren't always going to be right. You aren't mostly going to be right. If you get everything right, you're not trying hard enough! Let's take a dive into the deep end.

Heath Cummings' Bold Predictions



Eloy Jimenez will be a top-20 hitter in both formats Heath has been all about Eloy all offseason long, and it's easy to see why. Jimenez is an elite hitting prospect, with the potential to provide value in four categories with good plate discipline. And that park won't hurt either. Joey Gallo will lead baseball with 50-plus home runs

With 40 and 41 homers in his first two full seasons, this may seem like a lot to ask from Gallo, but it's not. It would require a couple of things to go right: A dip in his strikeout rate and a rise in his HR/FB rate. He might have the best raw power in baseball and a great home park, so the second part may not be too much too ask. It's the strikeouts that hold the key to everything for him. Shane Bieber will be the Indians second-best pitcher

The peripherals suggest Bieber was about as good as anyone in baseball last season. The results ... not so much. It wasn't all bad luck

Chris Towers' Bold Predictions

Scott White's Bold Predictions

Adam Aizer's Bold Predictions

Brad Peacock is better than Zack Greinke

Is Adam particularly high on Peacock? Particularly low on Greinke? Maybe a little bit of both, which is understandable. Greinke can't keep outrunning father time forever, and Peacock was dynamite while starting for most of 2017. He's going to be a value for a lot of players this year Cody Bellinger is a top-three MVP finalist

Let's see: Bellinger can play a premium position in a pinch, and has 45-homer potential. Oh, and he's a good baserunner. And he plays for what will almost certainly be a runaway division winner. Bellinger is no sure thing, but the upside here makes this more than possible. A.J. Pollock is a top-five OF in Points Leagues and top 10 in Roto

You know I love this one.

World Series Picks

Heath: Astros over Dodgers

Astros over Dodgers Chris: Dodgers over Yankees

Dodgers over Yankees Scott: Yankees over Dodgers

Yankees over Dodgers Adam: Astros over Dodgers

Award Picks