2019 Fantasy Baseball Top 100 Prospects: Eloy Jimenez, Vladimir Guerrero, Fernando Tatis starting in minors, but you need them on your team

You know prospects, right? Young guys who've barely played in the majors, if at all? They're most applicable to dynasty leagues but fun for everyone, and if you're particularly observant, you can spot the ones with the best chance of contributing in redraft leagues.

Here's how: I've assigned each player a 2019 Fantasy impact rating. It ranges from "pencil him in" to "don't count on it," and is pretty self explanatory.

So what else do you need to know? Maybe the criteria for my particular top 100. Here it is:

To qualify for this list, a player must still be rookie-eligible, meaning no more than 130 at-bats, 50 innings or 45 days on the active roster (September excluded).

I'm a Fantasy writer, so this a Fantasy-inspired list, which basically means a greater emphasis on offensive potential and proximity to the majors. This emphasis is most noticeable in the final 10 names, which probably won't appear in any other top 100 list but are too close to contributing for Fantasy owners to ignore.

Every one of these prospects (save maybe the back 10) is a significant asset in dynasty leagues, so try not to sweat the order too much. If you like No. 53 more than No. 48, you're not wrong.



But enough yammering. Time to taste some tomorrow.

1. Vladimir Guerrero, 3B, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .381 (357 AB), 20 HR, 1.073 OPS, 37 BB, 38 K

The son of a hall of famer was basically Ted Williams in the minors last year and is the epitome of can't-miss, if not the best hitting prospect of my lifetime. An oblique injury guarantees he won't be up on Opening Day, but you could still have an impact bat by mid-to-late April.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: see you in April

2. Eloy Jimenez, OF, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .337 (416 AB), 22 HR, .961 OPS, 32 BB, 69 K

In a typical prospect class sans Guerrero, Jimenez is the one we're one-upping each other to get in mock drafts, himself combining uncommon contact skills with literal light-tower power. The White Sox sent him down midway through the spring, but he'll be up as soon as it makes financial sense. He'll be here when Vlad is.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

3. Fernando Tatis, SS, Padres

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2018: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .286 (353 AB), 16 HR, 16 SB, .862 OPS, 33 BB, 109 K

Though he initially struggled after an aggressive assignment to Double-A to open the year, Tatis hit .327 with a .972 OPS from May 1 on, offering even more fodder for those Manny Machado comparisons.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

4. Nick Senzel, 2B, Reds

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .310 (171 AB), 6 HR, 8 SB, .887 OPS, 19 BB, 39 K

Another bout with vertigo sidetracked Senzel's charge to the majors last May and a torn finger tendon dealt it a finishing blow a month later, but development is less the issue for him than finding a place to play. Maybe the outfield, where he's played plenty in the spring. He could be the Opening Day starter in center.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

5. Victor Robles, OF, Nationals

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, short-season Class A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .276 (192 AB), 2 HR, 19 SB, .740 OPS, 26 BB, 32 K

Major-league stats: .288 (59 AB), 3 HR, 3 SB, .874 OPS, 4 BB, 12 K

A successful late-season call-up put to rest concerns that a hyperextended elbow had robbed Robles of power, but speed and batting average figure to be his more immediate contributions in his first full season.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

6. Kyle Tucker, OF, Astros

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .332 (407 AB), 24 HR, 20 SB, .989 OPS, 48 BB, 84 K

Major-league stats: .141 (64 AB), 0 HR, 1 SB, .439 OPS, 6 BB, 13 K

The fifth pick in the 2015 draft has progressed as quickly as anyone could have hoped, but the Astros insist on blocking him at every turn, not only short-changing his big-league promotion last summer but also signing Michael Brantley this winter.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

7. Forrest Whitley, SP, Astros

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: Double-A

Minor-league stats: 0-2, 3.76 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 26 1/3 IP, 11 BB, 34 K

Whitley tested positive for a banned stimulant last offseason, sticking him with a 50-game suspension that messed up his timetable, but there's a Noah Syndergaard skill set and a clear path after the Astros lost 40 percent of their rotation to free agency.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

8. Alex Reyes, SP, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2018: low Class A, high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 3-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.61 WHIP, 23 IP, 7 BB, 44 K

Major-league stats: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Reyes turned in the most impressive rehab assignment for any pitcher coming off Tommy John surgery ever ... and then tore his lat in his first start off the DL. But already knowing his skills translate to the bigs outweighs the injury history, right? You just might have to be patient, as Reyes looks to be slated for a bullpen role to start.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

9. Alex Kirilloff, OF, Twins

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .348 (512 AB), 20 HR, 44 2B, .970 OPS, 38 BB, 86 K

The 15th pick in the 2016 draft used his year off for Tommy John surgery (in 2017) to beef up his bod, and the resulting Eloy Jimenez-level production should put him on a quick path to the big leagues.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

10. Jo Adell, OF, Angels

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2018: low Class A, high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .290 (396 AB), 20 HR, 15 SB, .897 OPS, 32 BB, 111 K

Though already a prized prospect as the 10th pick in the 2017 draft, Adell accelerated his development last year, particularly in the power department, and may soon garner Ronald Acuna comparisons if he takes as quickly to the upper minors.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

11. Brendan Rodgers, SS, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .268 (426 AB), 17 HR, 12 SB, .790 OPS, 31 BB, 92 K

Seems like every move up the ladder has been two steps forward, one step back for Rodgers, but the scouts remain as high as ever on the former third overall pick who is of course poised to step into the most flattering park for hitters.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

12. Brent Honeywell, SP, Rays

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: did not play — injured

2017 stats: 13-9, 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 136 2/3 IP, 35 BB, 172 K

Though most known for his screwball, it's just one of five pitches that, along with his plus command, should quickly vault Honeywell into the big league rotation, provided his recovery from Tommy John surgery goes smoothly.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

13. Bo Bichette, SS, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .286 (539 AB), 11 HR, 32 SB, .796 OPS, 48 BB, 101 K

Bichette's exaggerated, high-torque swing has come to be viewed as more of an asset than a liability, earning him a pass for last year's decreased production, especially since he was so young for his level and especially since his other contributions remained strong.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

14. Royce Lewis, SS, Twins

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2018: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .292 (483 AB), 14 HR, 28 SB, .803 OPS, 43 BB, 84 K

The No. 1 pick in 2017 may soon hold the No. 1 spot on this list, shaping up to be in two years what Fernando Tatis is now: a Manny Machado-in-waiting.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

15. Jesus Luzardo, SP, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 10-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 109 1/3 IP, 30 BB, 129 K

The Tommy John returnee made arguably the biggest leap of any pitching prospect last year, combining a high-spin fastball with a plus-plus changeup for devastating results, and appears to be on the fast track to the majors. He may be a little behind in terms of building up innings, but he may be on the Athletics' active roster as soon as they get back from Japan.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

16. Michael Kopech, SP, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 7-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 126 1/3 IP, 60 BB, 170 K

Major-league stats: 1-1, 5.02 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 14 1/3 IP, 2 BB, 15 K

Kopech was indeed clocked at 105 mph once but finally learned the value of throwing a strike last year en route to a 1.84 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his final seven minor-league starts. He'll have to put a pin in that progress, though, forfeiting 2019 to Tommy John surgery.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

17. Wander Franco, SS, Rays

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2018: Rookie

Minor-league stats: .351 (242 AB), 11 HR, 7 3B, 1.004 OPS, 27 BB, 19 K

Normally Rookie-ball participants are too far down the line, presenting too many potential outcomes, to crack a list as near-sighted as this one. But when a No. 1 international prospect makes a complete mockery of his peers, well, you can see where it's going.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

18. Peter Alonso, 1B, Mets

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .285 (478 AB), 36 HR, 119 RBI, .975 OPS, 76 BB, 128 K

A liability even at first base, Alonso has to hit to have any sort of future in the majors. But that future looks bright based on the way he has hit, not only launching balls in the seats but doing so with exit velocities comparable to Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

19. Joey Bart, C, Giants

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, short-season Class A

Minor-league stats: .294 (204 AB), 13 HR, 15 2B, .952 OPS, 13 BB, 47 K

Entering just his second professional season and blocked for the foreseeable future by Buster Posey, Bart doesn't have the immediate appeal of Francisco Mejia, but if there's any catcher you can trust with a long-term investment, he's the one, ensuring the Giants continue their tradition of uncommon production behind the plate whenever Posey does move on.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

20. Francisco Mejia, C, Padres

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .293 (427 AB), 14 HR, 30 2B, .809 OPS, 25 BB, 83 K

Major-league stats: .179 (56 AB), 3 HR, 2 2B, .633 OPS, 5 BB, 19 K

The Indians gave up on Mejia because they couldn't commit to him behind the plate, and so far the Padres have been just as reluctant, holding tight to defensive whiz Austin Hedges. The position aches for a bat like his, though.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

21. Keston Hiura, 2B, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .293 (485 AB), 13 HR, 34 2B, .821 OPS, 36 BB, 103 K

Hiura has a penchant for line drives that may limit his ultimate power ceiling and a partially torn elbow ligament that may someday become full-blown, but his hit tool is so impressive that he's a near lock to matter in Fantasy on some level.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

22. Mike Soroka, SP, Braves



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: low Class A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 2-1, 1.76 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 30 2/3 IP, 6 BB, 34 K

Major-league stats: 2-1, 3.51 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 25 2/3 IP, 7 BB, 21 K

The Braves took the cautious route when Soroka's shoulder started barking last summer, cutting short what was an impressive first stint in the majors, but he's still considered a high-floor pitching prospect who's well ahead of the game developmentally.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

23. Brendan McKay, SP, Rays

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, low Class A, high Class A

Pitcher stats: 5-2, 2.41 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 78 1/3 IP, 14 BB, 103 K

Hitter stats: .214 BA (192 AB), 6 HR, .727 OPS, 44 BB, 52 K

The Rays haven't ditched the idea of using McKay as a two-way player, which may be holding him back at this point because it's clear from last year's strikeout-to-walk ratio what he's best suited to do. Imagine when he gives pitching his undivided attention.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

24. Casey Mize, SP, Tigers



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, high Class A

Minor-league stats: 0-1, 3.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 13 2/3 IP, 3 BB, 14 K

The first pick in last year's draft has the sort of power arsenal evaluators dream of, but it's all power right now, with his splitter basically functioning as his changeup. Still, there's enough diversity in the way his pitches break for him to move quickly.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

25. MacKenzie Gore, SP, Padres

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2018: low Class A

Minor-league stats: 2-5, 4.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 60 2/3 IP, 18 BB, 74 K

Recurring blister issues made for a disappointing first season of full-season ball, but Gore still had an eye-popping strikeout rate thanks to best-in-the-minors-type stuff. The ceiling is too evident for evaluators to grow disheartened.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

26. Yordan Alvarez, OF, Astros

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .293 (335 AB), 20 HR, 21 2B, .904 OPS, 42 BB, 92 K

The Astros' embarrassment of prospect riches has led to a bottleneck at the top of the pipeline (see Tucker, Kyle), and Alvarez's limited defensive profile would seem to make him especially vulnerable. But as an OPS machine who handles same-handed pitchers, his bat will be higher-priority than most.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

27. Austin Riley, 3B, Braves

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .294 (408 AB), 19 HR, 30 2B, .882 OPS, 37 BB, 129 K

Riley's strikeouts spiked again with his move up to Triple-A, but the Braves' expected 2020 third baseman has the sort of batted-ball profile to survive it, boasting a line-drive rate on par with Freddie Freeman and significant opposite-field pop.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

28. Victor Victor Mesa, OF, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Did not play — defected

The prize of the Marlins' rebuild so far profiles similarly to Victor Robles, and if you ignore the 2017-18 season, when he was plagued by dengue fever, he hit .354 with a .939 OPS, 40 steals and more extra-base hits than strikeouts during his final season in Cuba.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

29. Luis Urias, 2B, Padres

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .296 (450 AB), 8 HR, 30 2B, .845 OPS, 67 BB, 109 K

Major-league stats: .208 (48 AB), 2 HR, 1 2B, .618 OPS, 3 BB, 10 K

Power is sort of a must in today's game, which doesn't bode well for the contact-oriented Urias. But as hard as he hits the ball and as closely as his career parallels Jose Altuve's through the same age, he's someone to bet on.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

30. Taylor Trammell, OF, Reds



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: high Class A

Minor-league stats: .277 (397 AB), 8 HR, 25 SB, .781 OPS, 58 BB, 105 K

Though he took a step back in terms of power production last year, Trammell's 438-foot blast in the Futures Game served as a loud reminder of his potential, and he's one of the few rising power-speed threats without a crippling strikeout issue to overcome.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

31. A.J. Puk, SP, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: did not play — injured

2017 stats: 6-10, 4.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 125 IP, 48 BB, 184 K

Puk nearly locked up a job last spring before the Tommy John bug bit, and while he does have some control issues to overcome, his blazing 99-mph fastball is elevated to near unhittable status, a la Randy Johnson, thanks to the extension afforded his 6-foot-7 frame.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

32. Dylan Cease, SP, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: high Class, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 12-2, 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 124 IP, 50 BB, 160 K

Talk of him moving to the bullpen can cease and desist after a breakout 2018 in which he took a little off his fastball in the hope of improving command and still blew away the opposition, actually improving to a 1.72 ERA and 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 starts following his move up to Double-A.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

33. Ian Anderson, SP, Braves

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2018: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 4-7, 2.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 119 1/3 IP, 49 BB, 142 K

The Braves' highest draft pick during their rebuild is now arguably their top prospect (in a not-so-focused-on-2019 sort of way), outshining Soroka in pure stuff while closing the gap in pitching acumen and thriving when given the opportunity to pitch six innings at a time for the first time.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

34. Mitch Keller, SP, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 12-4, 3.48 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 142 1/3, 55 BB, 135 K

A mechanical issue soured Keller's numbers last year, aided by his continuing efforts to develop a changeup, but his command and fastball/curveball combo are so good that he could probably thrive without one.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

35. Triston McKenzie, SP, Indians

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: Double-A

Minor-league stats: 7-4, 2.68 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 90 2/3 IP, 28 BB, 87 K

A forearm issue delayed McKenzie's start to the season and possibly limited his effectiveness, not to mention furthering concerns that his rail-thin frame won't hold up to a starter's workload, but it was still an awfully impressive showing for a 20-year-old at Double-A.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

36. Sixto Sanchez, SP, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2018: high Class A

Minor-league stats: 4-3, 2.51 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 46 2/3 IP, 11 BB, 45 K

Enthusiasm for Sanchez so far exceeds the production, which is further complicated by the fact he's way behind in terms of building up innings (an elbow issue last year didn't help). But he belongs in the best-in-the-minors-type-stuff discussion, having drawn comparisons to Jose Fernandez — maybe that's why the Marlins insisted on including him in their J.T. Realmuto trade this spring.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

37. Yusei Kikuchi, SP, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 27

Where he played in 2018: Japan

NBL stats: 3.08 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 163 2/3 IP, 45 BB, 153 K

A prospect on technicality alone, Kikuchi profiles as more of a mid-rotation starter in the majors, drawing comparisons to Kenta Maeda, so he lacks the big ceiling and promises of longevity that dynasty owners crave. But if this list is for 2019 alone, he's probably in the top five.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

38. Alex Verdugo, OF, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .329 (343 AB), 10 HR, 19 2B, .863 OPS, 34 BB, 47 K

Major-league stats: .260 (77 AB), 1 HR, .706 OPS, 8 BB, 14 K

Seemingly anyone with a job is finding a way to pop 20 homers these days, so if Verdugo follows suit, his superior bat-on-ball schools could elevate him to stud status. It doesn't hurt that Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp are now out of the picture.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

39. Keibert Ruiz, C, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2018: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .268 (377 AB), 12 HR, .728 OPS, 26 BB, 33 K

Ruiz makes a ton of contact with a high line-drive rate, so him hitting .268 for a full season is about as improbable as a 19-year-old catcher sticking at Double-A for a full season (which, yeah, he did). A return trip there should yield impressive results.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

40. Carter Kieboom, SS, Nationals

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .280 (493 AB), 16 HR, 31 2B, .801 OPS, 58 BB, 109 K

Kieboom began the year hitting .298 with 11 homers and an .880 OPS in his half-season at Class A, so his final numbers would be splashier if he Nationals didn't promote him so aggressively. There's definite power here, along with sound strike-zone judgement.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

41. Nick Madrigal, 2B, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .303 (155 AB), 0 HR, 7 2B, .701 OPS, 7 BB, 5 K

The most magical thing about Madrigal is how often he makes contact, which can be revolutionary in an era when power is so easily cultivated. But if his first taste of the minors is any indication, the fourth pick in last year's draft will need to figure out how to elevate the ball first.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

42. Kyle Wright, RP, Braves

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 8-9, 3.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 138 IP, 51 BB, 133 K

Major-league stats: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5 K

The fifth pick in the 2017 draft staggered through his first full professional season, encountering unexpected control issues while attempting to refine a changeup that would give him a true four-pitch arsenal. But he ended on a high note with a 2.40 ERA in his final 14 minor-league outings.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

43. Hunter Greene, SP, Reds

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2018: low Class A

Minor-league stats: 3-7, 4.48 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 68 1/3 IP, 23 BB, 89 K

Greene's stock has mostly fallen since the Reds took him second overall in 2017, though less because he's now pitching with UCL damage and more because his triple-digit fastball has proven to be surprisingly hittable, suggesting his delivery and secondary arsenal need serious work .

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

44. Brandon Lowe, 2B, Rays

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .297 (380 AB), 22 HR, 31 2B, .949 OPS, 57 BB, 102 K

Major-league stats: .233 (129 AB), 6 HR, 6 2B, .774 OPS, 16 BB, 38 K

Lowe rebounded from an 0-for-18 start to hit .273 with an .884 OPS in the final 37 games of his big-league debut, demonstrating the same power and patience that defined his time in the minors. There's still a chance, however, his questionable defensive profile could cost him a full-time role.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

45. Colton Welker, 3B, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: high Class A

Minor-league stats: .333 (454 AB), 13 HR, 32 2B, .872 OPS, 42 BB, 103 K

Welker boasts an elite line-drive rate and has a knack for knocking the ball to the opposite field, which explains why he hits well over .300 at every stop. How those skills translate to the BABIP-inflating environment of Coors Field will be something to behold even if he remains just a middling power hitter.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

46. Gavin Lux, SS, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .324 (463 AB), 15 HR, 13 SB, .913 OPS, 57 BB, 88 K

Though he still doesn't elevate the ball like a power hitter, Lux changed his swing path to avoid hitting so many grounders in 2018, and the resulting laser show sent dynasty owners rushing to the waiver wire for a rare shot at an offensive-minded shortstop (even if he's likely to wind up at second base).

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

47. Danny Jansen, C, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .275 (298 AB), 12 HR, 21 2B, .863 OPS, 44 BB, 49 K

Major-league stats: .247 (81 AB), 3 HR, 6 2B, .779 OPS, 9 BB, 17 K

The Russell Martin trade means Jansen is the man, and he's basically turning back the clock to the sort of disciplined doubles machine Martin was in his Dodgers days (or maybe another Jonathan Lucroy type).

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

48. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B, Rays



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .330 (482 AB), 27 HR, 102 RBI, .985 OPS, 68 BB, 90 K

Perhaps the most undervalued prospect on traditional (as in non-Fantasy) rank lists, Lowe shortened his swing so he could turn on inside fastballs while still using his exceptional pitch recognition to feast on offspeed stuff, transforming him from a polished but oft-overpowered hitter to one with few holes to exploit.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

49. Luis Robert, OF, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .269 (186 AB), 0 HR, 15 SB, .694 OPS, 12 BB, 52 K

A Cuban and Dominican Summer League standout, Robert's first season of full-season ball was a complete and utter disappointment but also marred by a thumb injury, which helps explain why he didn't hit a single home run despite an obvious power profile. He gets a pass.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

50. Nolan Jones, 3B, Indians

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2018: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .283 (427 AB), 19 HR, .871 OPS, 89 BB, 131 K

Last year's minor-league leader in walks is sometimes a little too patient, making him vulnerable to strikeouts, but his line-drive, all-fields approach lends itself to the sort of high BABIP needed to overcome that particular shortcoming, giving him a safer outlook than some publications would have you believe.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

51. Jonathan India, 3B, Reds

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, low Class A

Minor-league stats: .240 (150 AB), 6 HR, 6 SB, .814 OPS, 28 BB, 44 K

The fifth pick last year had maybe the safest offensive profile of his draft class, and while his professional debut wasn't a rousing success, he showed enough power and patience not to lose any points for it.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

52. Trevor Larnach, OF, Twins

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, low Class A

Minor-league stats: .303 (152 AB), 5 HR, 3 SB, .890 OPS, 21 BB, 28 K

Buying into the fly-ball revolution while still in college appeared to give last year's 20th pick a leg up over others in his draft class, as did his advanced plate discipline and plate coverage. He's not afraid to use data to his advantage, which should make him a popular pick with statheads.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

53. Alec Bohm, 3B, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, short-season Class A

Minor-league stats: .252 (139 AB), 0 HR, 3 SB, .659 OPS, 12 BB, 23 K

Bohm's pro debut wasn't a welcome sight for Phillies fans, who still have PTSD from the Mickey Moniak misfire, but the scouting reports remain optimistic about the second overall pick, favoring him as much for his smarts and skills as his size and strength.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

54. Jarred Kelenic, OF, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2018: Rookie

Minor-league stats: .286 (220 AB), 6 HR, 15 SB, .839 OPS, 26 BB, 50 K

The first high schooler selected in 2018 became the key piece in the Edwin Diaz this offseason, which shows what the Mariners think of his upside. Disciplined and athletic, Kelenic's comps range from Brandon Nimmo to Christian Yelich, but he's only at the start of what figures to be a long journey.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

55. Garrett Hampson, SS, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .311 (444 AB), 10 HR, 36 SB, .843 OPS, 51 BB, 75 K

Major-league stats: .275 (40 AB), 1 3B, 3 2B, 2 SB, .796 OPS, 7 BB, 12 K

The challenge in ranking Hampson comes from weighing immediate impact vs. long-term upside, but given the park he'll be calling home, the odds of him being an out-and-out bust are so low that I'm more inclined to take a glass-half-full approach for a player with special on-base skills and much-needed speed.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: pencil him in (at second base)

56. Jesus Sanchez, OF, Rays

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .282 (457 AB), 11 HR, 32 2B, .757 OPS, 26 BB, 92 K

Sanchez earns high marks for his bat skills, which may well translate to big, Carlos Gonzalez-type numbers. But seeing as they hasn't yet, the door is still open for more of a Nick Williams outcome, judging by the poor plate discipline.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

57. Cristian Pache, OF, Braves

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2018: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .279 (473 AB), 9 HR, 7 SB, .717 OPS, 20 BB, 97 K

Pache's standout skill is his defense, which makes him easy to overrate on a Fantasy-specific list, but the athleticism required for that particular skill will sometimes spill into the offensive side of the game, particularly if the player is at least able to put the bat on the ball (see Lindor, Francisco). Some evaluators are positively enamored with Pache.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

58. Tyler O'Neill, OF, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .311 (238 AB), 26 HR, 63 RBI, 1.078 OPS, 29 BB, 68 K

Major-league stats: .254 (130 AB), 9 HR, 23 RBI, .803 OPS, 7 BB, 57 K

If you do the math on O'Neill's minor-league pace, it comes out to 65 homers, but if you do the same for his major-league pace, it comes out to 303 strikeouts. The former number may be the less ridiculous of the two, judging by his history and tendencies, but the latter makes it difficult for the Cardinals to use him.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

59. Yusniel Diaz, OF, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .285 (354 AB), 11 HR, 15 2B, .841 OPS, 59 BB, 67 K

The prize of the Manny Machado deal has become so polished as a hitter that he actually had more walks than strikeouts prior to the midseason trade, but the power has been slow to develop, casting doubts about whether he profiles as a big-league regular.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

60. Vidal Brujan, 2B, Rays

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .320 (475 AB), 9 HR, 55 SB, .862 OPS, 63 BB, 68 K

Another undervalued Rays prospect whose breakthrough hasn't gotten enough attention from traditional rank lists, Brujan shows an exceptional batting eye and transcendent speed, which is enough to make him a dynasty darling. But he rarely strikes out and even showed power after a move up to high Class A, homering four times in 98 at-bats.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

61. Nolan Gorman, 3B, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, low Class A

Minor-league stats: .291 (237 AB), 17 HR, .949 OPS, 34 BB, 76 K

The biggest power hitter in the 2018 draft certainly delivered on those expectations, homering 17 times in his first 64 pro games. But he hit just .202 with an exorbitant strikeout rate after being promoted out of the Rookie league and obviously still has a ways to go.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

62. Chris Paddack, SP, Padres

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 7-3, 2.10 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 90 IP, 8 BB, 120 K

The Marlins made all the prospect hounds' heads explode when they dealt this statistical curiosity for Fernando Rodney in a foolhardy attempt at contention a couple years ago. H quickly reminded us why in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, retiring hitters with staggering efficiency despite lacking a true breaking ball.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

63. Josh James, SP, Astros

Age (on opening day): 26

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 6-4, 3.23 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 114 1/3 IP, 49 BB, 171 K

Major-league stats: 2-0, 2.35 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 23 IP, 7 BB, 29 K

A sleep apnea diagnosis last offseason led to a 10 mph jump in velocity for James, not to mention a sudden arrival to the prospect scene and perhaps the big-league rotation, his years of sleeplessness actually helping his case now by having forced him to refine his secondary arsenal just to survive.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

64. Touki Toussaint, SP, Braves

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 9-6, 2.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 136 1/3 IP, 53 BB, 163 K

Major-league stats: 2-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 29 IP, 21 BB, 32 K

Though he was mostly regarded as more of a project than a prospect, Toussaint's GIF-worthy curveball has long attracted interest, and he took his clearest steps toward getting the most of it last year, throwing just enough strikes to keep runs off the board and earn a place in the Braves' rotation plans.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

65. Justus Sheffield, RP, Mariners



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 7-6, 2.48 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 116 IP, 50 BB, 123 K

Major-league stats: 2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

It's a deliberate lowball ranking for Sheffield, who indeed had a special fastball. But everything from his poor efficiency to his lack of a true offspeed pitch to his smallish stature leads me to believe his future is in relief, in which case we can only hope he's closing.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

66. Cavan Biggio, 2B, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .252 (449 AB), 26 HR, 20 SB, .887 OPS, 100 BB, 148 K

Having Craig Biggio's son on the same team as Vladimir Guerrero's and Dante Bichette's started out as just an amusing footnote, but then Cavan Biggio emerged as a prospect in his own right, lowering his hands to create more loft in his swing and continuing to show uncommon plate discipline.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

67. Christin Stewart, OF, Tigers



Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .263 (453 AB), 25 HR, 80 RBI, .851 OPS, 68 BB, 108 K

Major-league stats: .267 (60 AB), 2 HR, 10 RBI, .792 OPS, 10 BB, 13 K

Stewart doesn't place nearly as high on traditional prospect lists because he's such a liability on defense, but the rebuilding Tigers have no reason not to play him and did down the stretch last season, when he demonstrated Carlos Santana-like patience and power.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

68. Sean Murphy, C, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .285 (270 AB), 8 HR, 27 2B, .850 OPS, 26 BB, 50 K

Already a discipline hitter, Murphy's power broke through in a bigger way than you might assume at first glance given that he missed six weeks with a broken hand and was playing half his games in a pitcher's environment. And he's such a standout defensively that you know he's sticking at catcher.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

69. Tyler Nevin, 1B, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: high Class A

Minor-league stats: .328 (378 AB), 13 HR, 25 2B, .889 OPS, 34 BB, 77 K

Though they're 24 spots apart in the rankings, the gap between Nevin and Colton Welker isn't so great, with the latter profiling as a slightly better bet for batting average. But the son of former first overall pick Phil Nevin knows the strike zone and has enough power to become an All-Star at Coors Field.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

70. Brady Singer, SP, Royals

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: did not play — draft pick

A top-five talent who fell to 18th in the draft, Singer was the Baseball America College Pitcher of the Year and should move fast. He has only two pitches right now, lacking a changeup, but his delivery gives plenty of movement to both.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

71. Matt Manning, SP, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: low Class A, high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 7-8, 3.29 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 117 2/3 IP, 51 BB, 154 K

Manning's NBA bloodlines — his dad Rich was a center — gives him long limbs that make for excellent extension but also leave him vulnerable to mechanical issues, which leads to the typical high-strikeout, high-walk profile. Last year was a big leap forward, though.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

72. Brusdar Graterol, SP, Twins



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2018: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: 8-4, 2.74 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 102 IP, 28 BB, 107 K

Graterol, like fellow Twins prospect Alex Kirilloff, used his time off for Tommy John surgery in 2017 to bulk up, and the result was a double-digit jump in fastball. He's like a harder-throwing version of Jose Berrios, who he deliberately tries to model.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

73. Luis Garcia, SS, Nationals

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2018: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .298 (500 AB), 7 HR, 12 SB, .742 OPS, 31 BB, 82 K

Garcia's hitting instincts — namely a simple swing and quick reflexes — have him verging on the upper levels of the minors even as a teenager, so you can forgive the lack of home run power to this point. Considered teachable with a high baseball IQ, his upside might be somewhere in the neighborhood of Robinson Cano.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

74. Ronaldo Hernandez, C, Rays

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: low Class A

Minor-league stats: .284 (405 AB), 21 HR, 10 SB, .832 OPS, 31 BB, 69 K

Hernandez is still transitioning from the infield and will need to make quick progress defensively to avoid holding back his bat, which figures to be at least on the level of a Salvador Perez and maybe even approaching Gary Sanchez production.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

75. Grant Lavigne, 1B, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2018: Rookie

Minor-league stats: .350 (206 AB), 6 HR, 12 SB, .996 OPS, 45 BB, 40 K

Lavigne is awfully young to be confined to first base, limiting his path in a system loaded with corner infielders, but he's showing signs of being the best of all of them with incredible strike-zone judgment and big power. You could see him developing into a Paul Goldschmidt or Joey Votto type at Coors Field.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

76. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .293 (437 AB), 7 HR, 31 2B, .819 OPS, 57 BB, 84 K

A reliable fielder with a strong contact profile, the one area where Hayes has consistently fallen short is power hitting, but he took a notable step forward in that area last year. It manifested mostly at doubles, but largely because of an unfavorable home park, as the splits reflect.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

77. Travis Swaggerty, OF, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: short-season Class A, low Class A

Minor-league stats: .239 (201 AB), 5 HR, 9 SB, .705 OPS, 22 BB, 58 K

Drafted 10th overall last year, Swaggerty is more of a high-floor than high-ceiling prospect, with comps ranging anywhere from Austin Meadows to Andrew Benintendi, which means it's not totally clear if he'll offer enough power to be an impact Fantasy player.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

78. Estevan Florial, OF, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .283 (325 AB), 6 HR, 16 SB, .799 OPS, 48 BB, 92 K

Florial's 2018 did its best to squelch the enthusiasm generated by his breakthrough 2017, but he still reached base at a .377 clip and has a reasonable excuse for the drop in production, seeing as he broke his hamate bone in May.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

79. Luiz Gohara, RP, Braves

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 3-5, 4.81 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 58 IP, 18 BB, 59 K

Major-league stats: 0-1, 5.95 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 19 2/3 IP, 8 BB, 18 K

After he was touted as the prize of the Braves' rebuild, personal tragedy took Gohara's focus off baseball last year, compromising his efforts to maintain a playable physique. But slimming down this winter will hopefully allow him to regain his high-90s fastball and wicked slider.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

80. Matthew Liberatore, SP, Rays

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2018: Rookie

Minor-league stats: 2-2, 1.38 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 32 2/3 IP, 13 BB, 37 K

For someone just drafted out of high school, Liberatore demonstrates an incredible feel for pitching that will take him as far as the development of his stuff allows. A low-90s fastball for a 19-year-old lefty is a good starting point, as is a deceptive, Cole Hamels-like changeup.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

81. Daulton Varsho, C, Diamondbacks

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .294 (316 AB), 12 HR, 19 SB, .842 OPS, 30 BB, 72 K

Varsho is athletic for a catcher, showing surprising aptitude for stealing bases without any other real shortcomings offensively. But if his defense requires him to move out from behind the plate to outfield or second base, there's a chance his bat won't quite measure up.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

82. Kevin Smith, SS, Blue Jays



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .302 (523 AB), 25 HR, 29 SB, .886 OPS, 40 BB, 121 K

Smith's studious nature allows his skills to play up, and there's a strong power profile to begin with. Whether or not the improved contact rate and base-stealing prowess he demonstrated last year translate to the upper levels will go a long way toward determining his ultimate role in the majors.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

83. Bobby Dalbec, 3B, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .257 (455 AB), 32 HR, 35 2B, .919 OPS, 66 BB,176 K

Dalbec's upside began to take shape with a midseason power explosion that saw him smack 17 homers with a 1.049 OPS in his final 54 games, and that one tool may be enough to carry him. But excessive swing-and-miss tendencies could doom him against big-league pitchers.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

84. Nick Solak, 2B, Rays

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2018: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .282 (478 AB), 19 HR, 21 SB, .834 OPS, 68 BB, 112 K

Solak can take a walk, run a little, has some power and may well have a role in the majors soon, but his lack of a standout skill could limit that role in an organization brimming with middle infielders, making him more of a curiosity than a centerpiece in dynasty leagues.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

85. Michael Chavis, 3B, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: short-season Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .298 (171 AB), 9 HR, 14 2B, .919 OPS, 19 BB, 52 K

A PED suspension sidelined Chavis for the first half of 2018, understandably calling his achievements into question, but he picked up right where he left off and still profiles as a safe if unspectacular source of power.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

86. Ryan Mountcastle, 3B, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .297 (394 AB), 13 HR, .806 OPS, 26 BB, 79 K

Having already moved off shortstop, Mountcastle doesn't seem up to the task of playing third base either, which puts pressure on his bat to carry him to Fantasy prominence. And while that side of the game comes pretty easily for him, he may fall a little short power-wise if relegated to first base or DH.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

87. Seth Beer, OF, Astros

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2018: short-season Class A, low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .304 (260 AB), 12 HR, 14 2B, .885 OPS, 25 BB, 49 K

Though he's not as hyped, Beer's profile isn't too dissimilar to that of Kyle Schwarber, with all the good and bad. True, his plus batting eye and easy power could take him down more of a Max Muncy path, but Beer is limited defensively and a possible platoon candidate at the top level.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

88. Jasrado Chisholm, SS, Diamondbacks

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .272 (456 AB), 25 HR, 17 SB, .842 OPS, 39 BB, 149 K

Chisholm's raw tools began to take shape in 2018, revealing a possible 20-20 man at a historically defensive-minded position, but he'll need to make more contact for it to hold up at the higher levels.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

89. Josh Naylor, OF, Padres

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .297 (501 AB), 17 HR, .830 OPS, 64 BB, 69 K

The former Marlins first-rounder wowed with his production for the first time last year, but try as he did in left field, it's not a viable option for the portly plodder. He might find himself in Daniel Vogelbach purgatory with Eric Hosmer signed long-term.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

90. Sean Reid-Foley, SP, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 12-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 129 2/3 IP, 50 BB, 150 K

Major-league stats: 2-4, 5.13 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 33 1/3 IP, 21 BB, 42 K

Despite bouncing back to the form that made him one of the minors' top bat-missers in 2016 and turning in a couple of 10-strikeout efforts in the majors last September, Reid-Foley has gotten only a lukewarm response from scouts, possibly because his fastball command and secondary arsenal have been so inconsistent.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

91. Austin Hays, OF, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: short-season Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .235 (310 AB), 12 HR, 14 2B, .676 OPS, 14 BB, 66 K

After a 2017 when it all seemed a little too easy, Hays made it hard for himself last year by trying to yank everything out of the park, perhaps out of frustration that a balky shoulder prevented him from winning the starting right field job last spring, but he has come roaring back this spring and may be a post-hype sleeper.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

92. Jonathan Loaisiga, RP, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, high Class A, Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 6-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 56 IP, 8 BB, 67 K

Major-league stats: 2-0, 5.11 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 24 2/3 IP, 12 BB, 33 K

The Giants prospect who never has stayed healthy enough in his third year with the Yankees to earn a big-league promotion, dazzling with three plus pitches and elite strikeout-to-walk ratio. But an injury, this time to his shoulder, derailed him again, casting doubt over whether he's best suited as a starter.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

93. Jon Duplantier, SP, Diamondbacks

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2018: Rookie, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 5-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 74 IP, 30 BB, 77 K

After a 2017 in which he delivered the lowest ERA for any minor-leaguer since Justin Verlander in 2005, Duplantier now faces questions about his durability, with some wondering whether his funky delivery contributed to his elbow tendinitis last year. He was still good, but the strikeouts and walks both went the wrong direction.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

94. Nick Gordon, SS, Twins

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .248 (544 AB), 7 HR, 20 SB, .653 OPS, 34 BB, 109 K

Most Gordon owners have had him since the Twins drafted him fifth overall in 2014, his climb being a slow and deliberate one. Even though his 2018 was nothing to write home about, you're too invested at this point to give up on a player who offers above-average contact skills and speed at a premium position.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

95. Bryse Wilson, RP, Braves



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 8-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 125 2/3 IP, 36 BB, 143 K

Major-league stats: 7 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 6 BB, 6 K

An eight-start stretch last summer in which he put together a 2.24 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings moved Wilson to the front of the Braves' procession of pitching prospects, but he made only one start before ceding to Toussaint, mostly because he's a little too dependent on his fastball right now.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

96. Brent Rooker, 1B, Twins

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2018: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .254 (503 AB), 22 HR, 32 2B, .798 OPS, 56 BB, 150 K

Rooker's 2018 was a roller-coaster ride that peaked in the middle before ending with a steep drop that pretty well dampened the enthusiasm from his 2017 debut when he beat up on younger competition. He still offers plenty of power, but he'll need to improve his all-around bat skills and fast.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

97. Logan Allen, SP, Padres

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 14-6, 2.54 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 148 2/3 IP, 51 BB, 151 K

Allen is the one of those stats-over-stuff pitching prospects who doesn't place high on traditional lists, and it's true he doesn't have ace upside. But he has four pitches, understands how to attack hitters and is efficient enough to handle a starter's workload, which is a skill in its own right these days.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

98. Willians Astudillo, C, Twins

Age (on opening day): 27

Where he played in 2018: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .276 (286 AB), 12 HR, 7 SB, .782 OPS, 10 BB, 14 K

Major-league stats: .355 (93 AB), 3 HR, .887 OPS, 2 BB, 3 K

Social media's favorite player is so bizarrely out of place in today's game, putting the ball in play virtually every time he comes to the plate, that it's fair to say the Twins don't quite know what to do with him. His catcher eligibility has Fantasy owners rooting for him even if a utility role is probably his best-case scenario.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

99. Framber Valdez, SP, Astros

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2018: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 6-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 103 IP, 32 BB, 129 K

Major-league stats: 4-1, 2.19 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 37 IP, 24 BB, 34 K

Valdez made quick work of the minors, not having to spend a lot of time building a secondary arsenal, because what he has is already so functional, his sinking fastball and sweeping curveball piling up groundballs at a Dallas Keuchel-like rate. But will he throw enough strikes and miss enough bats?

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

100. Rowdy Tellez, 1B, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2018: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .270 (393 AB), 13 HR, .765 OPS, 40 BB, 74 K

Major-league stats: .314 (70 AB), 4 HR, 9 2B, .943 OPS, 2 BB, 21 K

Tellez is one of those big-bodied players who profiles best at DH and pretty much has to hit to have any hope of a big-league job. For most of his minor-league career he did just that. Even if his production faded some at the higher levels, he looked good enough in a late-season audition to at least play a role for a rebuilding team.

Scott's 2019 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

